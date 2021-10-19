checkAd

SiteOne Landscape Supply Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

19.10.2021   

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details SiteOne’s commitment and passion to becoming a Company of Excellence, which is defined by SiteOne’s five key objectives:

  • Be a great place to work for our associates
  • Deliver superior quality, service, and value to our customers
  • Be the distributor of choice for our suppliers
  • Achieve industry-leading financial performance and growth for our stockholders
  • Be a good neighbor in our communities

“This past year was a testament to the entire SiteOne team and their steadfast commitment and passion for serving our customers and taking care of each other. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished, and the positive impact made on the communities in which we operate and live in. Our 2021 ESG Report highlights our FY 2020 initiatives that advanced our objectives and brought our values to life,” said Doug Black, SiteOne’s Chairman and CEO. “At SiteOne, our operational initiatives are designed to enhance shareholder value and have a positive impact on our associates and our communities. We look forward to measuring and continuing to share our progress in years to come.”

The 2021 ESG Report provides new and updated information for key areas of commitment including safety, human capital management, diversity, environmental benefits of the products we sell, fleet and supply chain efficiencies and corporate governance, among others. In addition, the report discloses to the framework published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) for Multiline and Specialty Retailers & Distributors and, for the first time, climate-related information following the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”). SiteOne anticipates using the insights gained in preparing this year’s ESG Report, as well as feedback from stakeholders, to continue to enhance its ESG reporting scope in the coming years.

To learn more about SiteOne and the company’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility visit https://www.siteone.com/en/responsibility.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

