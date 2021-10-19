SiteOne Landscape Supply Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details SiteOne’s commitment and passion to becoming a Company of Excellence, which is defined by SiteOne’s five key objectives:

Be a great place to work for our associates

Deliver superior quality, service, and value to our customers

Be the distributor of choice for our suppliers

Achieve industry-leading financial performance and growth for our stockholders

Be a good neighbor in our communities

“This past year was a testament to the entire SiteOne team and their steadfast commitment and passion for serving our customers and taking care of each other. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished, and the positive impact made on the communities in which we operate and live in. Our 2021 ESG Report highlights our FY 2020 initiatives that advanced our objectives and brought our values to life,” said Doug Black, SiteOne’s Chairman and CEO. “At SiteOne, our operational initiatives are designed to enhance shareholder value and have a positive impact on our associates and our communities. We look forward to measuring and continuing to share our progress in years to come.”