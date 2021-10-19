checkAd

Western Union to Release Third Quarter Results on November 2, 2021

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Hikmet Ersek and Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2021 third quarter results on November 2, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET the same day.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (outside the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The pass code is 1830095.

A webcast replay will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and more than 550,000 retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

Wertpapier


