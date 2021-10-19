checkAd

Medallia Becomes the Official Feedback Partner for The McLaren Formula 1 Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and McLaren Racing today announced a partnership establishing Medallia as the Official Feedback Partner for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Medallia ahead of the US Grand Prix. This partnership brings a high level of expertise to our fan and people experience at McLaren Racing. Our fans and people are two vital pieces of our team and having a partner that can assist in continuing to refine these experiences will continue to improve performance, recruitment, and retention,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

As Official Feedback Partner, Medallia brings its expertise in capturing customer and employee signals to McLaren Racing. Launching this week at the US Grand Prix, Medallia will provide McLaren with a suite of solutions to capture feedback from fans and team members.

“McLaren has pushed the boundaries of racing and technology since 1963,” said Medallia President and CEO Leslie Stretch. “We are proud to support the team as the official Feedback partner of McLaren Racing and to help them capture insights and deliver world-class racing experiences.”

Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers and employees. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily interactions in person, with call centers, digital channels, over video and social media, and even IoT interactions, applying proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results.

The Medallia brand will be represented on the chassis top of the McLaren MCL35M race cars for the US GP, and then on the rear wing of the race car and pit crew helmets from the 2022 season. For information on the Medallia and McLaren Sponsorship, visit: https://www.medallia.com/sponsorships/.

For more information on Medallia solutions for customer and employee experience, visit: www.medallia.com.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Medallia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medallia Becomes the Official Feedback Partner for The McLaren Formula 1 Team Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and McLaren Racing today announced a partnership establishing Medallia as the Official Feedback Partner for the 2022 Formula 1 season. “We are delighted to announce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Medallia Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Thoma Bravo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21New Research Identifies Three Key Practices that Separate Employee Experience Leaders from Laggards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Built on Medallia Experience Cloud Platform, Rybbon Launches New Solution for Automated Digital Rewards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21New Study Reveals Significant Gap Between Canadian Consumer Expectations and Businesses’ Ability to Deliver on a Great Customer Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten