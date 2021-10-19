checkAd

Gartner to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) will report its financial results for third quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Gartner investor website at https://investor.gartner.com.

The Company plans to host a webcast call on November 2, at 8:00 AM Eastern to discuss its financial results for the quarter. Listeners can access the webcast live at https://investor.gartner.com.

Alternatively, an operator assisted dial-in will be available. Participants can ask to join the Gartner, Inc. call:

  • Participant dial in (US toll free): 844-413-7151
  • Participant dial in (international): 216-562-0463
  • Conference ID: 5964908

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s most critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

