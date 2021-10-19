Gartner to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) will report its financial results for third quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Gartner investor website at https://investor.gartner.com.

The Company plans to host a webcast call on November 2, at 8:00 AM Eastern to discuss its financial results for the quarter. Listeners can access the webcast live at https://investor.gartner.com.