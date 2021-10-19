checkAd

Booz Allen Hires Retired Astronaut and Former USGS Director Dr. Jim Reilly to Advise Aerospace Account

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced that Dr. James F. Reilly II, PhD, a retired NASA astronaut and the former Director of the United States Geological Survey (USGS), has joined the firm as an executive advisor. In this role, he will collaborate with a wide range of partners—the Department of Defense, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA, intelligence community agencies, universities, and the commercial space industry—on innovative solutions for space-related services and applications.

Reilly brings a unique blend of executive leadership, technical expertise, and space domain experience to Booz Allen. During his tenure as USGS Director, he oversaw an operating budget of roughly $1.8 billion and initiated modernization efforts to accelerate the delivery of critical information, an effort that involved the implementation and use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing. As an astronaut at NASA, Reilly flew three spaceflight missions and conducted five spacewalks. He also supported the space program in several roles as a mission specialist where he developed requirements, testing systems, conducted space shuttle training, and more.

“As someone who has managed teams, critical systems, and projects in space and on the ground, Jim provides strategic guidance that will prove invaluable as we advance our space business forward,” said Andrea Inserra, Booz Allen executive vice president and leader of the firm’s aerospace account, inclusive of clients like the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NASA. “Moreover, his extensive multi-disciplinary background—encompassing engineering, operations, testing, system requirements, human factors, and beyond—will make him an unparalleled resource for both the firm and our partners as the space revolution accelerates.”

Booz Allen is working to bring new capabilities like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, human performance, and visualization to space organizations to help them innovate in this increasingly complex and connected domain.

“As government space initiatives merge with those in the commercial sector, we’ll have essentially unlimited potential in areas like microgravity research, earth characterization, transportation, and manufacturing,” Reilly said. “But we will need to be able to adapt and respond at ever-increasing rates. I’m excited to join a team with the ability to recognize, scope, and respond to future needs in this evolving market.”

Reilly’s background also includes forging collaborative partnerships for the University of Alabama’s In-Space Manufacturing Initiative, managing higher education and professional development programs in STEM and space sciences, and providing space operations training to joint U.S. and allied forces as the lead curriculum developer for the U.S. Air Force National Security Space Institute. He has been involved in R&D, quality control, technical services, and new product development with private sector technology companies as well.

Reilly began his career as a geologist, participating in exploration missions across North America and Antarctica and applying new imaging technology to deep water engineering products and biological research. He also served honorably in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Learn more about how Booz Allen supports NASA and brings the latest technology solutions to space missions.

About Booz Allen

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs more than 27,700 people globally, and had revenue of $7.9 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

