Elevate to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Jason Harvison, Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Bradford, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (November 2, 2021) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss Elevate’s financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8263 (international) and requesting the Elevate Credit Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through Elevate’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevate.com/corporate-profile/.