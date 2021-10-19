checkAd

Elevate to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Jason Harvison, Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Bradford, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (November 2, 2021) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss Elevate’s financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8263 (international) and requesting the Elevate Credit Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through Elevate’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevate.com/corporate-profile/.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on November 16, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13723904, or by accessing Elevate’s website.

About Elevate
 Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with its bank partners, has originated $9.2 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.6 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $8.5 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic, and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.

