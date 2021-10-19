checkAd

Vertex to Present Long-Term Data Demonstrating Significant Benefits of Treatment With CFTR Modulators at North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:00   

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that five scientific abstracts about the company’s portfolio of cystic fibrosis (CF) medicines will be presented at the 2021 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) taking place virtually November 2-5, 2021.

Key data being presented include 96-week interim results from an ongoing TRIKAFTA open-label extension study in people with CF ages 12 years and older with F508del/Minimal Function (F/MF) or F508del/F508del (F/F) genotypes, showing that the favorable safety profile and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function, respiratory symptoms and CFTR function as measured by sweat chloride observed in the Phase 3 pivotal studies were maintained through an additional 96 weeks of treatment (Poster #681). Additionally, a post hoc analysis of the annualized mean rate of change in percent predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second (ppFEV1) showed there was no loss of pulmonary function over 96 weeks in this CF population, which is a first for any CFTR modulator to date.

Also presented at this year’s conference are data on results from a retrospective study of patients with gating mutations ages 6 years or older treated with KALYDECO showing that people treated with KALYDECO over approximately six years of follow up had significantly lower rates of mortality, lung transplant and pulmonary exacerbations (PEx) compared to a cohort of patients that were not eligible for and not receiving KALYDECO treatment (Poster #178).

“The data we’re presenting this year clearly demonstrate that our portfolio of CFTR modulators has truly transformed the CF treatment landscape,” said Carmen Bozic, M.D., Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development and Medical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer at Vertex. “The long-term follow up data from TRIKAFTA in particular demonstrates the unprecedented treatment effect of this medicine and reinforces the high bar it sets for safety and efficacy. We’re committed to continuing to serially innovate in our CF program until we reach our goal of bringing transformative medicines to everyone with this disease.”

Additional Presentations

In addition to the studies noted above, other presentations at NACFC include:

  • INTERIM RESULTS FROM THE HELIO STUDY: Interim analysis of a study of the real-world clinical effectiveness of TRIKAFTA in people with CF age 12 years and older with at least one F508del allele who were ineligible for another CFTR modulator, demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in lung function and nutritional status at 6 months. In addition, the annualized PEx rate was lower with TRIKAFTA treatment. These results are consistent with findings from pivotal clinical trials (Poster #56).
