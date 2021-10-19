UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri Awards $500,000 to Address Health Equity

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, has awarded $500,000 in grants to community-based organizations in Missouri to expand access to care, support maternal and child health and address the social determinants of health for individuals and underserved communities.

"We're honored to be supporting local organizations that offer essential resources to address social and economic factors that have a profound impact on people's health," said Jamie Bruce, chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri. "These organizations play a vital role in providing greater access to care and essential services in high-risk and high-need communities throughout Missouri.”