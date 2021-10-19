UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri Awards $500,000 to Address Health Equity
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, has awarded $500,000 in grants to community-based organizations in Missouri to expand access to care, support maternal and child health and address the social determinants of health for individuals and underserved communities.
"We're honored to be supporting local organizations that offer essential resources to address social and economic factors that have a profound impact on people's health," said Jamie Bruce, chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri. "These organizations play a vital role in providing greater access to care and essential services in high-risk and high-need communities throughout Missouri.”
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Grant recipients in Missouri include:
- North East Community Action Corporation — $75,000 to support Healthy Homes, a program serving Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Shelby, St. Charles and Warren, counties that provides new air conditioning and roofing, and addresses other housing needs that can affect health conditions such as COPD and asthma.
- Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition — $50,000 to further the organization’s ability to provide support services, emergency housing, education and advocacy to survivors of human sex and labor trafficking in central Missouri.
- Harmony House — $45,000 to provide resources to address domestic violence, such as family advocacy, support groups and life skills classes, transportation assistance, legal assistance and outreach programming. Harmony House serves people in Greene County.
- Kanbe's Markets — $75,000 to distribute and expand access to fresh, affordable and healthy foods to people experiencing food insecurity in Jackson County.
- Generate Health — $50,000 to launch FLOURISH, an initiative in St. Louis aimed at reducing infant mortality with a network of neighborhood and community groups. Funding will also support a partnership with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to provide local moms and babies access to diapers.
- Lafayette House — $45,000 to provide essential services to individuals in Southwest Missouri affected by substance abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.
- Whole Kids Outreach — $40,000 to support children and families in southern Missouri through the Maternal-Child Nursing program that provides in-home visits and a safety net for families in under-resourced communities.
- Jordan Valley Community Health Center — $35,000 for a shoe voucher initiative that provides kids with new shoes for back to school after completing dental and well-child visits in Greene County.
- Show-Me School-Based Health Alliance of Missouri — $60,000 to provide school-based health services for children in high-risk and isolated communities in rural Southeast Missouri.
- Community Health Center of Central Missouri — $25,000 to purchase telehealth resources to provide health services such as doctor exams, screenings and behavioral health services in schools in Callaway and Cole counties.
“We are very grateful to have received this grant from UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri to offer needed services and resources to individuals and families in our community,” said Brooks Miller, chief executive officer of Jordan Valley Community Health Center. “This grant enables us to further our shared mission of expanding access to care to Missourians in under-resourced communities.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare