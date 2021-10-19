checkAd

Splunk Cloud Platform Ushers in New Era of Data-Driven Transformation at .conf21

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), a data platform leader, today announced the latest enhancements to Splunk Cloud Platform and Splunk Enterprise, propelling Splunk’s 20,000+ customers into the next wave of digital transformation. Splunk is equipping organizations with the solutions they need to manage and thrive throughout their cloud journeys, leaning into Splunk’s unified data platform to become resilient, secure and innovative in their increasingly complex multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

“Over the past eighteen months, the transformative power of data moved to the forefront of how organizations have been reinventing themselves and their customer experiences. In an unpredictable world, organizations with a strong data foundation thrived despite unforeseen changes,” said Shawn Bice, President of Products and Technology, Splunk. “As we enter this next era of opportunity, we understand the responsibility and partnership with our customers, and Splunk is committed to their success. Data is everywhere - public clouds, on-premises data centers, the edge, apps, third party tools - and Splunk will be right there with our customers to help them turn data into doing.”

Splunk Cloud Platform Helps Overcome Complexity in Organizations’ Cloud Journeys

Splunk has the unique ability to help customers make radical data transformations to further accelerate their cloud-driven initiatives. Moving to the cloud provides organizations with greater resilience and agility, but may also add more complexity, which is why Splunk is crucial for helping customers manage their data and thrive throughout every stage of their cloud journey.

“For organizations that aspire to make cloud-centric IT their de facto operating model and a primary infrastructure strategy, they need a platform to access all data, search and get quick answers about the health, security, costs and performance of their hybrid cloud environments to deliver consistent user experiences,” said Archana Venkatraman, Associate Research Director, Cloud Data Management, IDC Europe. “The data platform organizations choose should be cloud-centric and ingest data from multiple hybrid cloud sources effectively, at scale, and in an automated way. More organizations and service providers are demanding the ability to adopt cloud in their own terms and pace. This means transparency, flexibility and choice around cost models, experience, and infrastructure are also key factors.”

