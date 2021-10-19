Autonomous Trucking Technology Company Plus Expands Business to Europe

Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, announced that the company is expanding its business presence into Europe. Plus has hired Bosch veteran and German native Sun-Mi “Sunny” Choi as Senior Director of Business Development to accelerate its European expansion as the company grows its global footprint. Choi will help deepen existing and future collaboration with truck manufacturers, suppliers, and other Europe-based partners. Plus has already started global customer deployment of its autonomous trucking technology this year.

Plus has hired Bosch veteran and German native Sun-Mi “Sunny” Choi as Senior Director of Business Development (Photo: Business Wire)

Choi brings to Plus extensive automotive customer, market, and strategic partnership experience in the area of new mobility and technology across Europe, the U.S., China, and Korea. She was previously Director of Business Development and Strategy at Bosch where she cultivated new business and partnerships focused on Connected, Automated, Shared, and Electrified Mobility. In her decade at Bosch, where she was posted in Germany, Korea, China, and the U.S, she also served as Chief of Staff to the Board member of the Bosch Group overseeing Asia Pacific. Choi started her career as a project manager for complex engineering projects at the industrial manufacturing technology company Siemens.

“Europe is an exciting market for autonomous trucking development. Our expansion into Europe will help us deepen our partnerships with OEMs and collaborations with key suppliers and partners. Sunny will play a key role in those efforts as we look to accelerate the scale of our delivery,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-Founder of Plus.

Sunny Choi said, “This is an exciting time for mobility and autonomous trucking, and a unique opportunity to be joining the experienced and growing Plus team. Plus’s key strength and differentiator is that it is the first technology developer to have started commercial deployment of autonomous trucking technology to customers. Plus’s driver-in PlusDrive solution provides significant value to customers and accelerates the development of our L4 fully autonomous system. I look forward to leveraging my multilingual skills and global mindset to build meaningful partnerships as Plus expands to Europe.”