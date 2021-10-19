ChargePoint Welcomes Lisa Mulrooney Gross as Chief People Officer

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced the addition of Lisa Mulrooney Gross to its leadership team. As chief people officer at ChargePoint, Mulrooney Gross will oversee HR for the company as it continues its expansion across North America and Europe. In her new role, Mulrooney Gross will be responsible for scaling the company culture and workforce and implementing talent initiatives globally to fuel ChargePoint’s growth.

Lisa Mulrooney Gross, ChargePoint's new Chief People Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Creating a single fueling platform that connects a network of independently owned e-mobility assets across two continents requires world-class talent capabilities,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. “As the pace of electrification accelerates, Lisa will help scale our workforce and culture with talent initiatives to fuel our continued growth.”

“I am excited to be joining ChargePoint as I have been a customer for many years and have a strong passion for the environmental impact of the company’s mission and this industry,” said Mulrooney Gross, who most recently served as Fitbit’s senior vice president, People, where she helped build a culture of high performance and engagement and supported the successful acquisition of the company by Google. “I look forward to being a part of the ChargePoint mission to build the fueling network of the future, and to help build a workforce that recognizes the opportunity in front of us. I am impressed with the dedication and commitment of the ChargePoint team, and energized by the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Mulrooney Gross joins at a crucial time for ChargePoint, following the company’s entry into the public markets earlier this year and on the heels of two recent high-profile acquisitions of European e-mobility solution providers has·to·be and ViriCiti, which together more than nearly doubled the ChargePoint talent pool in Europe.

Mulrooney Gross has more than 20 years of human resources experience. In addition to Fitbit, which was acquired by Google earlier this year, she has held executive positions at Bayer Healthcare, Applied Materials and Tyco. She is an active volunteer and philanthropist who has served on the board of directors for Girls Inc. of Alameda County since 2016. Mulrooney Gross earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from The University of California at Los Angeles and her master’s degree in organizational psychology from Columbia University.