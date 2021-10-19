checkAd

Cosmos Now Supported By BTCS Blockchain Infrastructure Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:01  |  18   |   |   

Over 250 apps and services are built on Cosmos

Silver Spring, MD, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced the ongoing expansion its blockchain infrastructure segment with the addition of Cosmos, a $7 billion interoperable blockchain platform that connects large numbers of independent blockchains within the Cosmos network. BTCS has deployed its own node which is generating revenue by validating transactions on the Cosmos blockchain.

Cosmos was designed to provide an easy to build upon blockchain capable of handling large numbers of transactions while effectively connecting with other blockchains – creating an Internet of Blockchains – a network of blockchains capable of scaling and communicating with each other in a decentralized manner.

“With a clear roadmap focused on liquidity and security, Cosmos is a great addition to our rapidly-evolving validator business,” stated Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS.

“Currently, more than 30 enterprise-grade public chains are part of the Cosmos ecosystem – projects such as Terra, Crypto.com, OKB, as well as more than 250 Decentralized Applications,” added Michal Handerhan, Chief Operating Officer of BTCS. “Combined with its interoperable communication layer between different blockchain networks and its ability to replicate other blockchains, Cosmos in our view has significant long-term potential.”

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystem, and the first "Pure Play" U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws including statements regarding our belief regarding generating revenue from running a Cosmos validator node and the promising future from utilizing the Cosmos blockchain. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the rewards and costs associated with validating transactions on Cosmos’ blockchain, significant decrease in value of our digital assets and rewards while locked up, loss or theft of the private withdrawal keys resulting in the complete loss of digital assets and reward, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cosmos Now Supported By BTCS Blockchain Infrastructure Operations Over 250 apps and services are built on Cosmos Silver Spring, MD, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced the ongoing expansion its blockchain …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...