REE Automotive Announces Participation in Investor Conferences in Q4

NEW YORK and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: “REE”), a leader in e-mobility, today announced that it will participate in a series of major investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2021. Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, is set to discuss REE’s business strategy, future production milestones and global expansion plans.

REE Co-Founder & CEO Daniel Barel will talk about the future of EVs and REE’s business strategy during fireside chats, 1-on-1 and small group meetings

UBS Emerging SMID Cap Mini Conference

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Fireside chat scheduled for 10 a.m. ET

MKM Partners: Gearing Up for the New Normal

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Credit Suisse Industrials Conference

Thursday, December 2, 2021

For updated information regarding fireside chat times and webcast links please go to: https://investors.ree.auto/news-events/events

Investors who wish to participate in a virtual meeting with Daniel Barel during the conferences may refer to their banking contact or to Limor Gruber, REE VP of Investor Relations at limorg@ree.auto.

For the most up-to-date investor information go to: https://investors.ree.auto

About REE Automotive

REE is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow’s zero-emission vehicles. REE’s mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from class 1 through class 6 – for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry’s flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.