Low-to-Moderate Income Consumers Present $300 Billion Growth Opportunity for the Mortgage Industry
New TransUnion study analyzes the creditworthiness of this consumer segment and how lenders can grow market share and revenue
CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low-to-moderate income (LMI) consumers have traditionally been overlooked in the mortgage market and trail non-LMI consumers in terms of homeownership. A
new study from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) suggests closing this gap could yield mortgage lenders as much as ~$300 billion in refinance and purchase
originations.
Roughly 120 million consumers – equivalent to approximately 50% of the credit active US population – are considered to be LMI consumers and as many as 95% of these consumers are credit eligible for a mortgage. These consumers are typically defined as having a credit score over 500* and exist across income levels; as many as 65% have an income greater than $50,000.
As such, this segment of the population can offer mortgage lenders a significant growth opportunity. Many LMI consumers may qualify for loans through the Federal Housing Administration (e.g., 3.5% down payment) or through Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Originating more of these types of loans can not only help close the wealth and homeownership gap, banks and credit unions can also earn Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) lending and service credits and become another source of revenue for mortgage lenders.
Loan Opportunities for LMI Consumers
|Credit Score*
|~120 Million LMI Consumers
|Loan they could qualify for
|Greater than 680
|50 million
|
|620-679
|25 million
|
|580-619
|16 million
|
|500-579
|23 million
|
|Less than 500
|7 million
|
LMI consumers who qualify based on Income and/or LMI Tract; Incomes modeled using CreditVision Income Estimator; MSA Median Family Income and Tract Income Based on FFIEC
