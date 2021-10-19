Low-to-Moderate Income Consumers Present $300 Billion Growth Opportunity for the Mortgage Industry

New TransUnion study analyzes the creditworthiness of this consumer segment and how lenders can grow market share and revenue

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low-to-moderate income (LMI) consumers have traditionally been overlooked in the mortgage market and trail non-LMI consumers in terms of homeownership. A new study from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) suggests closing this gap could yield mortgage lenders as much as ~$300 billion in refinance and purchase originations.



Roughly 120 million consumers – equivalent to approximately 50% of the credit active US population – are considered to be LMI consumers and as many as 95% of these consumers are credit eligible for a mortgage. These consumers are typically defined as having a credit score over 500* and exist across income levels; as many as 65% have an income greater than $50,000.