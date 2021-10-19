InnovAge to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Tuesday, November 9, 2021

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV) will release its 2022 fiscal first quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 398-1024 for U.S. participants, or (914) 987-7722 for international participants, and referencing participant code 8193149. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investor.innovage.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.