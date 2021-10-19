checkAd

GSP Resource Corp. Mobilizes Field Crews to Alwin Copper Mine for Fall 2021 Drill Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (FRA: 0YD) (the “Company” or “GSP”) announces that field crews have mobilized to prepare for an approximate 1000m drilling campaign at the Alwin Mine project (the “Alwin Property”) located in the Highland Valley Copper Camp of British Columbia.

The drilling program is expected to commence by month-end and is designed to further test the bulk tonnage grade potential north of Alwin deposit with 3 diamond drill holes collared from the north of the historic deposit.

The upcoming drill program follows up on a 5 hole summer program that totalled 1,439 meter testing the bulk tonnage Copper potential of unmined mineralization within and surrounding the historic Alwin mine (please see news release dated October 14, 2021).

Alwin Summer 2021 Drilling Program Bulk Tonnage Grade Highlights:

  • Hole AM21-05 - 0.61% CuEq over 164.6 m;
  • Hole AM21-02 – 0.14% CuEq over 176.7 m;
  • Hole AM21-01 – 0.21% CuEq over 229.7 m, including:
    • 0.28% CuEq over 158.5 m
    • 0.48% CuEq over 79.3 m

Figure 1: Map of GSP Alwin Project and Highland Valley Copper (Valley Pit)

Link to Map of GSP Alwin Project and Highland Valley Copper (Valley Pit)

About the Alwin Mine Project: The 575.72 hectares Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold property is located on the semi-arid, interior plateau in south-central British Columbia. The historic underground mine, which was developed over 500 meters long by 300 meters deep by 200 meters wide volume produced from 1916 to 1981 from five major subvertical zones 233,100 tonnes that milled 3,786 tonnes of copper, 2,729 kilograms of silver and 46.2 kilograms of gold. The average diluted head grade was 1.5 % copper. Gold and silver content associated with bornite increase with depth within the individual mineralized zones.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher I. Dyakowski, P. Geo, a director of the Company and a “Qualified Person” as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division. GSP also owns 100% of the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division.

