SWM International’s Scapa Healthcare Business Signs Exclusive Technology Licensing Agreement for Novel Wound Care Technology with Synedgen, Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Scapa Healthcare has exclusive rights over Synedgen’s glycopolymer technology in the field of dermal wounds and surgical care applications both over the counter and in the professional setting.

Alpharetta, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, an SWM International (NYSE: SWM) business and the trusted strategic partner for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness, and medical device and fixation, and Synedgen Inc., a biotechnology company using glycochemistry to develop drugs that enhance and mimic the innate immune system, announced today that they have signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for two novel innovative wound care treatments developed using Synedgen’s proprietary glycochemistry technology platform. The agreement also gives Scapa Healthcare the right to use Synedgen’s glycopolymer technology in conjunction with other wound care technologies.

The advanced glycopolymer-based wound cleanser and wound hydrogel formulae are proven to control infection and promote wound healing by limiting bacterial infection, disrupting mature biofilm, and reducing inflammation and scarring of acute and chronic wounds and surgical incisions. Developed with support from the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), these wound care products are FDA 510(k) cleared and offer substantial advances over existing wound cleansers and wound hydrogels products in the market.

In addition to the two market-ready products, this technology offers a wide range of possibilities for customized wound management solutions in combination with other advanced wound care technologies including hydrocolloids, hydrogels, collagen and medical foam materials.

“We are delighted to be entering into this agreement with Synedgen, a company that shares our commitment to deliver innovative medical solutions that truly enhance people’s lives” said John Petreanu, president of the Scapa Healthcare business. “This novel glycopolymer technology strengthens our portfolio of advanced wound care products and enables us to bring cutting-edge wound management solutions to our customers in a variety of formats leveraging our skin contact adhesive and topical technologies.”