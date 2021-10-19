checkAd

SWM International’s Scapa Healthcare Business Signs Exclusive Technology Licensing Agreement for Novel Wound Care Technology with Synedgen, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Alpharetta, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, an SWM International (NYSE: SWM) business and the trusted strategic partner for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness, and medical device and fixation, and Synedgen Inc., a biotechnology company using glycochemistry to develop drugs that enhance and mimic the innate immune system, announced today that they have signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for two novel innovative wound care treatments developed using Synedgen’s proprietary glycochemistry technology platform. The agreement also gives Scapa Healthcare the right to use Synedgen’s glycopolymer technology in conjunction with other wound care technologies. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Scapa Healthcare has exclusive rights over Synedgen’s glycopolymer technology in the field of dermal wounds and surgical care applications both over the counter and in the professional setting.

The advanced glycopolymer-based wound cleanser and wound hydrogel formulae are proven to control infection and promote wound healing by limiting bacterial infection, disrupting mature biofilm, and reducing inflammation and scarring of acute and chronic wounds and surgical incisions. Developed with support from the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), these wound care products are FDA 510(k) cleared and offer substantial advances over existing wound cleansers and wound hydrogels products in the market.

In addition to the two market-ready products, this technology offers a wide range of possibilities for customized wound management solutions in combination with other advanced wound care technologies including hydrocolloids, hydrogels, collagen and medical foam materials.

“We are delighted to be entering into this agreement with Synedgen, a company that shares our commitment to deliver innovative medical solutions that truly enhance people’s lives” said John Petreanu, president of the Scapa Healthcare business. “This novel glycopolymer technology strengthens our portfolio of advanced wound care products and enables us to bring cutting-edge wound management solutions to our customers in a variety of formats leveraging our skin contact adhesive and topical technologies.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SWM International’s Scapa Healthcare Business Signs Exclusive Technology Licensing Agreement for Novel Wound Care Technology with Synedgen, Inc. Alpharetta, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Scapa Healthcare, an SWM International (NYSE: SWM) business and the trusted strategic partner for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness, and medical device and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...