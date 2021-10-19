Avadel Presents New Data Supporting Clinical Benefit with Once-at-Bedtime FT218 and Preference for Once-Nightly Dosing in Patients with Narcolepsy at CHEST 2021

- Discrete choice experiment demonstrated that the strongest relative driver of overall product choice was number of doses with once-nightly preferred versus twice-nightly dosing regimen between sodium oxybate -

- Post-hoc responder analyses demonstrated a significantly greater proportion of patients receiving FT218 experienced reductions in weekly cataplexy attacks and improvement in mean sleep latency compared to placebo -

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, today announced new data from the completed pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON clinical trial of FT218, also known as ON-SXB. The post-hoc data are being presented in as two separate posters at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) annual meeting, taking place virtually October 17 – 20, 2021, along with the results of a discrete choice experiment (DCE) to understand patient preference. FT218 is the Company’s lead drug candidate, an investigational formulation of sodium oxybate designed to be taken once at bedtime for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. FT218 is currently under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The new post-hoc responder analyses demonstrating that ON-SXB improved EDS provide further confidence in ON-SXB for people with narcolepsy. We believe this is critical for a patient population whose quality of life is severely impacted by EDS,” said John Winkelman, M.D., Ph.D., presenting author, professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and chief of the Sleep Disorders Clinical Research Program in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. “These ON-SXB data represent a compelling way to set expectations for patients receiving therapy. I believe that ON-SXB, a once-nightly treatment option that has demonstrated clinical benefit in a randomized controlled trial, is a meaningful advance in treatment and, if approved, will be a welcome option for patients and physicians alike.”

Sleep Latency Response with FT218, a Once-Nightly Sodium Oxybate (ON-SXB): Post-Hoc Responder Analyses from the Phase 3 REST-ON Clinical Trial

ON-SXB (FT218) treatment was associated with statistically significant improvements compared to placebo on mean sleep latency, as shown by the results of the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test, a measure of EDS, in the pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON clinical trial: A significantly greater proportion of participants who received ON-SXB compared to placebo experienced increased mean sleep latency change from baseline ranging from ≥5 minutes to 30 minutes Improvement was evident as early as week 3 at the 6-g dose and increased with the 7.5-g dose at week 8 and the 9-g dose at week 13 The most common adverse drug reactions (≥5%) with ON-SXB 9 g were enuresis (9.1%), dizziness (5.2%), and vomiting (5.2%)



Cataplexy Response with FT218, a Once-Nightly Sodium Oxybate (ON-SXB): Post-Hoc Responder Analyses from the Phase 3 REST-ON Clinical Trial