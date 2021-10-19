checkAd

United Lithium Corp. Discovers More Spodumene Rich Boulders – Assays Up To 2.54 Li2O

Additional mapping and prospecting has discovered multiple new spodumene rich boulders in a boulder train approximately 250m southwest of previously identified boulder trains

Additional results received from previously sampled areas, as well as new sampling 500m west of recent drilling, report multiple high grade boulders over 1.3% Li2O

New 370 hectare claim application lodged, making the total Bergby land package more than 10828 hectares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“ULTH” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the second batch of results from ongoing boulder train mapping and sampling at the Bergby Lithium Project in central Sweden. Additional results have been returned from an area west of the northern end of the previously drilled lithium mineralized pegmatite. These boulder trains are not related to drilled mineralization and are believed related to new lithium mineralized bodies. A new boulder train, approximately 250m southwest of the previous most western train, and approximately 1000m southwest of the most western holes drilled to date may be related to the known drilled pegmatite.

Results from the southwest boulder train include 2.54% Li2O, 1.49% Li2O, 1.44% Li2O and 3.15% Li2O (see Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). In addition, a newly identified spodumene rich boulder train has been discovered 250m southwest of these results which been mapped for more than 750m in length. Boulder samples of visible spodumene bearing pegmatite from the current data set range from 0.20% Li2O to 2.54% Li2O and average 1.17% Li2O. Boulder samples of pegmatite where there was no visible spodumene from the current data set range from 0.00% Li2O to 1.49% Li2O and average 0.11% Li2O.

United Lithium continues to map and prospect for pegmatite boulders in the Bergby region. Samples from spodumene rich boulders, along with pegmatite boulders without spodumene but with a texture similar to lithium mineralized rock have been sent for analysis. Boulder sampling is a highly effective method for discovery in glaciated areas, with clusters of boulders generally associated with a nearby bedrock source.

Soil samples taken in the vicinity of the interpreted source of the northern spodumene boulder train are currently being processed by the lab. Results will be released as they become available.

“Continued mapping, sampling and prospecting has expanded the footprint of lithium mineralized pegmatite boulders at our Bergby Project,” states Michael Dehn, President and CEO. “As we continue to identify spodumene bearing boulders, we again have expanded the claim holding at Bergby to secure additional targets in proximity to our most recent boulder train discovery. Our mapping and sampling shall continue as long as weather permits, and drilling is expected to continue at least until year end. This progress on the ground at Bergby and our success to date can be attributed to the dedication of our European geologist and prospector team to delivering value to the Company and our shareholders.”

