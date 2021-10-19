checkAd

Infinera to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 25, 2021 after the market closes on November 3, 2021.

An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera’s outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Conference call participants: register at https://conferencingportals.com/event/PUIteabr

Audio Webcast: access at investors.infinera.com, under “Events”

Please join at least 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure you are admitted prior to management’s prepared remarks.

Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Media:
 Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.





