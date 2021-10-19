checkAd

DAVIDsTEA Extends Product Offering in Select Loblaw Grocery Locations

globenewswire
19.10.2021   

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its agreement with Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX:L) (“Loblaw”), enhancing its offering in communities across the Atlantic provinces, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, with new products now available in Real Canadian Superstore and Atlantic Superstore locations. Select DAVIDsTEA products are available in over 1,250 Loblaw grocery and pharmacy storefronts across Canada.

“DAVIDsTEA is excited to further strengthen its relationship with Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, allowing us to offer our customers access to an even broader selection of our high-quality teas,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “We want Canadians to know how easy it is to enjoy loose leaf tea, and we aim to do this by increasing DAVIDsTEA’s presence on retail shelves nationwide with standout flavours in loose leaf tea, and unique matcha options,” she added.

“As a digital-first e-tailer with 18 flagship stores across the country, providing customers with the ability to discover our products wherever they shop helps drive the distinctive DAVIDsTEA customer experience,” said Frank Zitella, President and Chief Financial and Operating Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “We want to be local and accessible to our tea community, and Loblaw has been a fantastic partner in this journey since 2018. We are thrilled to be growing our presence in their recognized and trusted banners Canada-wide in support of our omnichannel strategy,” he added.

DAVIDsTEA has added an assortment of flavours in loose-leaf tins and fruity matcha single-serves to Loblaw’s existing assortment of DAVIDsTEA sachet product selection. The new loose-leaf offer features five of DAVIDsTEA’s most popular flavours, including Blood Orange Boost, Headache Halo, Valerian Nights, Vanilla Cappuccino, and the iceable favourite Frozen Raspberry, all of which are now available at select Loblaw banner locations across the country.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. 

