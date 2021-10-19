Tauriga Sciences Inc. Enters into Strategic Alliance with Psychedelic Water 

Psychedelic Water has created the world’s first legal psychedelic blend of kava root, damiana leaf and green tea leaf extract for a mild mood-boosting experience.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has entered into a Strategic Alliance with Psychedelic Water to help drive brand awareness, increase sales, and expand distribution networks for both Companies’ respective products.

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw stated, “We are excited to partner with another novel and innovative Consumer Packaged Goods (“CPG”) brand that has high visibility on social media and a wide distribution reach that has the potential to materially enhance Tauriga’s rapidly growing sales channels. The opportunities that arise from this Strategic Alliance, for both Companies, are domestic and international.”

“Our mutual vision of bringing innovative products to market brought us together, to collaborate with each other on driving sales growth across online and retail distribution. I look forward to beginning this relationship at the MJBizCon Tradeshow."

To commence the initial agreement, Tauriga and Psychedelic Water will jointly operate an Exhibitor Booth (# C-3057) at the upcoming MJBizCon Tradeshow, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada – October 19-22, 2021.

Prospective buyers, investors, and interested parties are invited to Booth # C-3057 to sample the wide assortment of products available from both companies.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com