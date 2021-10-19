Candel Therapeutics Appoints Mace L. Rothenberg, MD, as Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer

“I am delighted to welcome Mace as an advisor to Candel Therapeutics to further strengthen our team,” said Dr. Tak. “His impressive background as a physician-executive along with his successful track record of regulatory approvals of numerous novel cancer therapies will bolster the company as it enters the next phase of development.”

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced it has appointed Mace L. Rothenberg, MD, as a senior advisor to its President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci. Dr. Rothenberg, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience across government, academia and industry, will help support the company’s continued growth and acceleration.

Prior to joining Candel, Dr. Rothenberg served as Chief Medical Officer of Pfizer. During that time, the company initiated, completed, and obtained emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine. Prior to that role, Dr. Rothenberg led clinical development for oncology at Pfizer for 10 years. In that period of time, his team developed and obtained regulatory approval for 11 new cancer medicines, including first-in-class medicines: IBRANCE (palbociclib) for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer and XALKORI (crizotinib) for patients with ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer. Earlier in his career, Dr. Rothenberg was Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University and Ingram Professor of Cancer Research at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. He also served as an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and Executive Officer of the Southwest Oncology Group.

Dr. Rothenberg is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology and is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American Society of Clinical Oncology. He received his BA magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania and his MD from the New York University School of Medicine. Dr. Rothenberg completed his post-graduate training in internal medicine at Vanderbilt University and in medical oncology at the National Cancer Institute.