Gain Therapeutics Appoints Matthias Alder as Chief Operating Officer

19.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites never before targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced the appointment of Matthias Alder as Chief Operating Officer to advance the Company’s strategic and operational objectives, including the establishment of additional industry partnerships and the transition of the Company’s lead program in Gaucher and Parkinson’s Disease into clinical trials, which is expected to occur in 2022.

“I am delighted to welcome Matthias to Gain’s growing team as we methodically scale our platform and build our internal clinical trial capabilities and operations,” said Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer of Gain. “He brings extensive experience in the pharma and biotech industries and is a seasoned executive who will complement our current executive team at a pivotal time for Gain as we grow the organization and prepare to advance our lead program into clinical trials.”

Matthias Alder joins Gain with more than 25 years of transactional, operational, and business development experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Most recently, Mr. Alder was Chief Business Officer at Autolus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing CAR T-cell therapies for hematological and solid tumors, where he led the corporate development, legal, IP and HR functions. Prior to joining Autolus, he served as EVP of Business Development & Licensing and General Counsel of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals. During his tenure there, Mr. Alder established a late-stage development pipeline in orphan and rare CNS and oncology indications through acquisitions and strategic alliances. He has also held executive management positions at Cytos Biotechnology AG as EVP Corporate Development and General Counsel, and Micromet, Inc. as SVP Administration and General Counsel. Earlier in his career, Matthias was a partner in the Life Sciences Transactions Practice at Cooley LLP and in-house counsel for Novartis’ pharmaceutical business.

