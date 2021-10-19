First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results – EPS Up 110% From a Year Ago

Comparative results for the third and second quarters of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020 were, in certain cases, impacted by the timing of costs related to acquisitions, retail and balance sheet optimization strategies, and securities gains. Such results were also impacted by the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic (the "pandemic"), as well as federal, state, and local responses to the pandemic. To facilitate comparisons between periods, adjustments to reported results have been made to reflect these impacts. For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release.

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the third quarter of 2021. Net income applicable to common shares for the third quarter of 2021 was $50 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, compared to $47 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $23 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020.

SELECT THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Improved diluted EPS to $0.44, up 7% and 110% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Generated total revenue of $190 million, consistent with the linked quarter and up 14% over the prior year. Net interest income totaled $145 million at a net margin of 2.91%, down approximately 5 basis points ("bps") from both prior periods, largely due to elevated liquidity. Fee-based revenues increased to $42 million, up 1% and 11% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively, with record wealth management fees. Controlled noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans, to 2.10%, down 12 and 9 bps from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively.

Grew total loans to $15 billion, up 2% annualized from June 30, 2021 and 7% from September 30, 2020, excluding PPP loans, largely on the strength of 4% annualized commercial lending growth.

Increased total average deposits to $17.3 billion, up 2% from the prior quarter and 9% from the prior year quarter.

Established the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at $215 million, or 1.49% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021 and 1.83% at September 30, 2020. Lowered non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets to 0.78% compared to 1.01% and 1.11% as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Reduced net loan charge-offs ("NCOs") to $7 million, compared to $16 million and $9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively, excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans.

Increased Tier 1 capital to 12.0% of risk-weighted assets, up 28 bps from the linked quarter and 51 bps from a year ago as a result of higher retained earnings and the ongoing suspension of the Company's stock repurchase program.



"We were very pleased with our performance for the quarter," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Operating performance once again profited from increasing business momentum, sales production and tight control of our operating costs. The quarter was further aided by no provision for loan losses, reflective of both the strengthening economy and improving credit metrics."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "We remain very encouraged and excited about what lies ahead for our Company. Our teams are highly engaged as we see continuing economic recovery and growing opportunities for business expansion. As we look to our future, our ongoing integration efforts relative to our announced business combination with Old National Bank are on pace and in line with our expectations. This combination will see us grow to become one of the Midwest’s largest commercial banks and position us well for continued growth, investment, and innovation in talent, capabilities, and services – all to the benefit of our clients, colleagues, communities and stockholders."

PENDING MERGER

First Midwest and Old National Bancorp

On June 1, 2021, the Company and Old National Bancorp ("Old National"), the holding company for Old National Bank, jointly announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction to create a premier Midwestern bank with approximately $45 billion of combined assets. The merger agreement provides for a fixed exchange ratio whereby holders of First Midwest common stock will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors, and has also been approved by approximately 99% of the votes cast at the shareholder meetings, of both companies.

As of the date of announcement, the overall transaction was valued at approximately $6.5 billion. On August 19, 2021, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved the application for the merger of First Midwest Bank and Old National Bank. Completion of the merger remains subject to regulatory approval by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and certain other customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

(1) This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. For details on the calculation of this metric, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Assets Other interest-earning assets $ 1,672,005 $ 1,222 0.29 $ 1,185,187 $ 745 0.25 $ 1,234,948 $ 799 0.26 Securities(1) 3,265,812 16,189 1.98 3,226,974 16,752 2.08 3,291,724 19,721 2.40 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and

Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 106,759 852 3.19 106,330 934 3.51 150,033 976 2.60 Loans, excluding PPP loans(1) 14,364,785 127,631 3.53 14,095,989 125,264 3.56 13,558,857 131,680 3.86 PPP loans(1) 549,380 9,772 7.06 1,035,386 11,258 4.36 1,194,808 7,001 2.33 Total loans(1) 14,914,165 137,403 3.66 15,131,375 136,522 3.62 14,753,665 138,681 3.74 Total interest-earning assets(1) 19,958,741 155,666 3.10 19,649,866 154,953 3.16 19,430,370 160,177 3.28 Cash and due from banks 277,720 268,450 284,730 Allowance for loan losses (215,395 ) (235,770 ) (243,667 ) Other assets 1,878,494 1,850,663 2,055,262 Total assets $ 21,899,560 $ 21,533,209 $ 21,526,695 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Savings deposits $ 2,785,816 124 0.02 $ 2,740,893 121 0.02 $ 2,342,355 104 0.02 NOW accounts 3,213,637 275 0.03 3,048,990 261 0.03 2,744,034 307 0.04 Money market deposits 3,211,355 549 0.07 3,055,420 559 0.07 2,781,666 724 0.10 Time deposits 1,800,493 1,915 0.42 1,876,216 2,190 0.47 2,302,019 5,702 0.99 Borrowed funds 1,281,968 3,146 0.97 1,288,107 3,112 0.97 2,436,922 6,021 0.98 Senior and subordinated debt 235,284 3,467 5.85 235,080 3,469 5.92 234,464 3,498 5.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,528,553 9,476 0.30 12,244,706 9,712 0.32 12,841,460 16,356 0.51 Demand deposits 6,272,903 6,254,791 5,631,355 Total funding sources 18,801,456 0.20 18,499,497 0.21 18,472,815 0.35 Other liabilities 364,576 347,178 378,786 Stockholders' equity 2,733,528 2,686,534 2,675,094 Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 21,899,560 $ 21,533,209 $ 21,526,695 Tax-equivalent net interest

income/margin(1) 146,190 2.91 145,241 2.96 143,821 2.95 Tax-equivalent adjustment (994 ) (953 ) (1,092 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(1) $ 145,196 $ 144,288 $ 142,729 Impact of acquired loan accretion(1) $ 6,231 0.12 $ 5,975 0.12 $ 7,960 0.16 Tax-equivalent net interest income/

margin, adjusted(1) $ 139,959 2.79 $ 139,266 2.84 $ 135,861 2.79

(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was up 0.6% from the second quarter of 2021 and 1.7% from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from growth in loans, excluding PPP loans, an increase in the number of days, partially offset by lower fees on PPP loans. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, net interest income was impacted by loan growth, lower cost of funds, and an increase in interest income and fees on PPP loans, partially offset by lower interest rates and acquired loan accretion.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $6.2 million, $6.0 million, and $8.0 million to net interest income for the third quarter of 2021, second quarter of 2021, and third quarter of 2020, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 2.91%, decreasing 5 and 4 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.79%, down 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and consistent with the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased due primarily to a higher balance of other interest-earning assets from seasonal municipal deposits and higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli. Tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 was impacted positively by PPP loan income and lower cost of funds, offset by lower interest rates on loans and securities, as well as a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli.

For the third quarter of 2021, total average interest-earning assets rose by $308.9 million and $528.4 million from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, as well as loan growth. In addition, the rise in other interest-earning assets was impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Total average funding sources for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $302.0 million from the second quarter of 2021 and $328.6 million from the third quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by seasonal municipal deposits whereas compared to the third quarter of 2020 the increase was driven primarily by deposit growth due to higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. In addition, average funding sources compared to the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by a decrease in FHLB advances.

Noninterest Income Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended September 30, 2021

Percent Change From September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Wealth management fees $ 14,820 $ 14,555 $ 12,837 1.8 15.4 Service charges on deposit accounts 11,496 10,778 10,342 6.7 11.2 Mortgage banking income 6,664 6,749 6,659 (1.3 ) 0.1 Card-based fees, net 4,992 4,764 4,472 4.8 11.6 Capital market products income 1,333 1,954 886 (31.8 ) 50.5 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2,832 2,823 2,823 0.3 0.3 Total fee-based revenues 42,137 41,623 38,019 1.2 10.8 Other income 3,043 4,647 2,523 (34.5 ) 20.6 Swap termination costs — — (14,285 ) N/M N/M Net securities gains — — 14,328 N/M N/M Total noninterest income $ 45,180 $ 46,270 $ 40,585 (2.4 ) 11.3

N/M – Not meaningful.

Total noninterest income of $45.2 million was down 2.4% from the second quarter of 2021 and up 11.3% from the third quarter of 2020. Record wealth management fees resulted from continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers compared to both prior periods. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts and net card-based fees compared to the second quarter of 2021 was due primarily to seasonality, whereas the increase from the third quarter of 2020 resulted from the impact of higher transaction volumes due to economic recovery since the onset of the pandemic. Capital market products income resulted from levels of sales to corporate clients in light of market conditions that were lower than the second quarter of 2021 and higher than the third quarter of 2020.

Mortgage banking income for the third quarter of 2021 resulted from sales of $199.9 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market compared to $207.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $251.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, mortgage banking income was impacted by an increase in market pricing on sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans.

Other income increased compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to net gains from the disposition of branch properties and other miscellaneous items. Other income for the second quarter of 2021 was elevated as a result of positive fair value adjustments on equity securities.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company terminated longer term interest rate swaps with notional amounts of $1.1 billion due to excess liquidity and in response to market conditions. At the same time, the Company liquidated $160 million of securities. As a result of these transactions, $14.3 million of pre-tax securities gains was fully offset by $14.3 million of pre-tax loss on swap terminations.

Noninterest Expense Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended September 30, 2021

Percent Change From September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages $ 51,503 $ 51,887 $ 53,385 (0.7 ) (3.5 ) Retirement and other employee benefits 10,924 12,324 11,349 (11.4 ) (3.7 ) Total salaries and employee benefits 62,427 64,211 64,734 (2.8 ) (3.6 ) Net occupancy and equipment expense 14,198 13,654 13,736 4.0 3.4 Technology and related costs 10,742 10,453 10,416 2.8 3.1 Professional services 6,991 7,568 7,325 (7.6 ) (4.6 ) Advertising and promotions 3,168 2,899 2,688 9.3 17.9 Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense (4 ) 160 544 (102.5 ) (100.7 ) Other expenses 15,616 14,670 12,374 6.4 26.2 Acquisition and integration related expenses 2,916 7,773 881 (62.5 ) 231.0 Optimization costs — 31 18,376 N/M N/M Total noninterest expense $ 116,054 $ 121,419 $ 131,074 (4.4 ) (11.5 ) Acquisition and integration related expenses (2,916 ) (7,773 ) (881 ) (62.5 ) 231.0 Optimization costs — (31 ) (18,376 ) N/M N/M Total noninterest expense, adjusted(1) $ 113,138 $ 113,615 $ 111,817 (0.4 ) 1.2

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense was down 4.4% and 11.5% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. In addition, the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020 were impacted by optimization costs. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $113.1 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2021 and up 1.2% from the third quarter of 2020. Overall, noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans, was 2.10% for the second quarter of 2021, down 12 and 9 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively.

Salaries and employee benefits decreased compared to the second quarter of 2021 driven primarily by lower pension plan lump-sum payments to retired employees and lower commissions resulting from sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, salaries and employee benefits decreased due mainly to ongoing benefits of optimization strategies, partially offset by higher compensation accruals and merit increases. Other expenses increased compared to both prior periods due to higher servicing fees from purchases of consumer loans and other miscellaneous expenses.

Optimization costs primarily include valuation adjustments related to locations identified for closure, modernization of our ATM network, advisory fees, employee severance, and other expenses associated with locations identified for closure.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the third and second quarters of 2021 resulted primarily from the pending merger with Old National and for the third quarter of 2020 resulted from the acquisition of Park Bank.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of September 30, 2021

Percent Change From September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Commercial and industrial $ 4,705,458 $ 4,608,148 $ 4,635,571 2.1 1.5 Agricultural 349,159 342,834 377,466 1.8 (7.5 ) Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,765,592 1,807,428 1,950,406 (2.3 ) (9.5 ) Multi-family 1,082,941 1,012,722 868,293 6.9 24.7 Construction 595,204 577,338 631,607 3.1 (5.8 ) Other commercial real estate 1,408,955 1,461,370 1,452,994 (3.6 ) (3.0 ) Total commercial real estate 4,852,692 4,858,858 4,903,300 (0.1 ) (1.0 ) Total corporate loans, excluding PPP

loans 9,907,309 9,809,840 9,916,337 1.0 (0.1 ) PPP loans 384,100 705,915 1,196,538 (45.6 ) (67.9 ) Total corporate loans 10,291,409 10,515,755 11,112,875 (2.1 ) (7.4 ) Home equity 591,126 629,367 827,746 (6.1 ) (28.6 ) 1-4 family mortgages 3,332,732 3,287,773 2,287,555 1.4 45.7 Installment 573,465 602,324 425,012 (4.8 ) 34.9 Total consumer loans 4,497,323 4,519,464 3,540,313 (0.5 ) 27.0 Total loans $ 14,788,732 $ 15,035,219 $ 14,653,188 (1.6 ) 0.9

Total loans includes loans originated under the PPP loan programs, which totaled $384.1 million, $705.9 million, and $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding these loans, total loans were up 2% annualized from June 30, 2021 and 7% from September 30, 2020. Strong production and line usage within our sector-based lending businesses drove the 3.9% annualized total corporate loan growth, excluding PPP loans, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, strong production and line usage in corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, was offset by higher paydowns.

Consumer loans compared to both prior periods were impacted by purchases of 1-4 family mortgages, as well as strong production in the 1-4 family mortgages portfolio, which offset higher prepayments. In addition, consumer loans compared to the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by purchases of installment loans.

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of or for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2021

Percent Change From September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 ACL, excluding PCD loans $ 195,903 $ 200,640 $ 209,988 (2.4 ) (6.7 ) PCD loan ACL 18,963 22,586 36,885 (16.0 ) (48.6 ) Total ACL $ 214,866 $ 223,226 $ 246,873 (3.7 ) (13.0 ) Provision for credit losses $ — $ — $ 15,927 N/M N/M ACL to total loans 1.45 % 1.48 % 1.68 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1) 1.49 % 1.56 % 1.83 % ACL to non-accrual loans 243.94 % 179.32 % 171.95 %

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

The ACL was $214.9 million or 1.45% of total loans as of September 30, 2021, decreasing $8.4 million from June 30, 2021 and $32.0 million compared to September 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, ACL to total loans was 1.49% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 1.56% and 1.83% as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The decrease from both prior periods reflects net charge-offs on PCD loans that previously had an ACL established upon acquisition, net charge-offs on loans that previously had specific allowances for loan losses established, and an improving credit environment.

Asset Quality

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of September 30, 2021

Percent Change From September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans(1) $ 64,166 $ 101,381 $ 103,582 (36.7 ) (38.1 ) Non-accrual PCD loans 23,917 23,101 39,990 3.5 (40.2 ) Total non-accrual loans 88,083 124,482 143,572 (29.2 ) (38.6 ) 90 days or more past due loans, still accruing

interest(1) 1,293 878 3,781 47.3 (65.8 ) Total non-performing loans, ("NPLs") 89,376 125,360 147,353 (28.7 ) (39.3 ) Accruing troubled debt restructurings

("TDRs") 539 782 841 (31.1 ) (35.9 ) Foreclosed assets(2) 26,375 26,732 15,299 (1.3 ) 72.4 Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 116,290 $ 152,874 $ 163,493 (23.9 ) (28.9 ) 30-89 days past due loans $ 30,718 $ 21,051 $ 21,551 45.9 42.5 Special mention loans(3) $ 330,218 $ 343,547 $ 395,295 (3.9 ) (16.5 ) Substandard loans(3) 351,192 325,727 311,430 7.8 12.8 Total performing loans classified as

substandard and special mention(3) $ 681,410 $ 669,274 $ 706,725 1.8 (3.6 ) Non-accrual loans to total loans: Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.60 % 0.83 % 0.98 % Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding

PPP loans(1)(4) 0.61 % 0.87 % 1.07 % Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding

PCD and PPP loans(1)(4) 0.45 % 0.72 % 0.78 % Non-performing loans to total loans: NPLs to total loans 0.60 % 0.83 % 1.01 % NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(4) 0.62 % 0.87 % 1.10 % NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP

loans(1)(4) 0.46 % 0.72 % 0.81 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets: NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets 0.78 % 1.01 % 1.11 % NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,

excluding PPP loans(1)(4) 0.81 % 1.06 % 1.21 % NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(1)(4) 0.65 % 0.92 % 0.93 % Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans: Performing loans classified as substandard and

special mention to corporate loans(3) 6.62 % 6.36 % 6.36 % Performing loans classified as substandard and

special mention to corporate loans, excluding

PPP loans(3) 6.88 % 6.82 % 7.13 %

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

(3) Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs.

(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

NPAs represented 0.78% of total loans and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.01% and 1.11% at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets was 0.65% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.92% at June 30, 2021 and 0.93% at September 30, 2020, reflective of the final resolution of certain corporate credits and normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. In addition, one corporate loan relationship was transferred from non-accrual loans to foreclosed assets during the first nine months of 2021.

Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention were $681 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $669 million and $707 million at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The increase from the second quarter of 2021 resulted from normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. The decrease from the third quarter of 2020 was due primarily to the payoff of certain corporate credits in addition to upgrade and downgrade activity.

Charge-Off Data

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended September 30,

2021 % of

Total June 30,

2021 % of

Total September 30,

2020 % of

Total Net loan charge-offs(1) Commercial and industrial $ 5,002 59.8 $ 14,733 71.0 $ 5,470 34.7 Agricultural (37 ) (0.4 ) — — 265 1.7 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 556 6.7 3,878 18.7 1,339 8.5 Multi-family 1 — 2 — — — Construction 986 11.8 208 1.0 4,889 31.1 Other commercial real estate 829 9.9 459 2.2 1,753 11.1 Consumer 1,023 12.2 1,478 7.1 2,027 12.9 Total NCOs $ 8,360 100.0 $ 20,758 100.0 $ 15,743 100.0 Less: NCOs on PCD loans(2) (1,757 ) 21.0 (4,337 ) 20.9 (6,923 ) 44.0 Total NCOs, excluding PCD loans(2) $ 6,603 $ 16,421 $ 8,820 Recoveries included above $ 3,397 $ 2,869 $ 1,795 Quarter-to-date(1)(3): Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.22 % 0.55 % 0.42 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PPP loans(2)(4) 0.23 % 0.59 % 0.46 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)(4) 0.18 % 0.47 % 0.26 % Year-to-date(1)(3): Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.35 % 0.41 % 0.38 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PPP loans(2)(4) 0.37 % 0.44 % 0.40 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)(4) 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.29 %

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

NCOs to average loans, annualized was 0.22%, down from 0.55% and 0.42% for the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding charge-offs on PCD loans and the impact of PPP loans, NCOs to average loans was 0.18% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.47% and 0.26% for the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were elevated, largely as a result of expected losses for which specific allowances for loan losses were established on certain corporate relationships based upon circumstances unique to those borrowers.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Average for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2021

Percent Change From September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Demand deposits $ 6,272,903 $ 6,254,791 $ 5,631,355 0.3 11.4 Savings deposits 2,785,816 2,740,893 2,342,355 1.6 18.9 NOW accounts 3,213,637 3,048,990 2,744,034 5.4 17.1 Money market accounts 3,211,355 3,055,420 2,781,666 5.1 15.4 Core deposits 15,483,711 15,100,094 13,499,410 2.5 14.7 Time deposits 1,800,493 1,876,216 2,302,019 (4.0 ) (21.8 ) Total deposits $ 17,284,204 $ 16,976,310 $ 15,801,429 1.8 9.4

Total average deposits were $17.3 billion for the third quarter of 2021, up 1.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and 9.4% from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in total average deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the increase in total average deposits was due to higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

As of September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Company regulatory capital ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.26 % 14.19 % 14.14 % 14.06 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.99 % 11.71 % 11.55 % 11.48 % Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 10.51 % 10.23 % 10.06 % 9.97 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.89 % 8.85 % 8.91 % 8.50 % Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2): Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.53 % 7.48 % 7.67 % 7.43 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans 7.67 % 7.74 % 7.98 % 7.90 % Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive

income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets 7.65 % 7.50 % 7.54 % 7.30 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,

excluding PPP loans 7.79 % 7.77 % 7.85 % 7.77 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 10.08 % 9.92 % 9.93 % 9.84 %

(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.

(2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure that represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Risk-weighted regulatory capital ratios compared to all prior periods were impacted by retained earnings and the mix of risk-weighted assets. Total capital to risk-weighted assets was impacted by the beginning of the five-year phase-out of Tier 2 treatment of the Company's subordinated debt. The Company elected the five-year current expected credit losses ("CECL") transition relief for regulatory capital, which retained approximately 30 basis points of CET1 and Tier 1 capital at September 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the third quarter of 2021, which is consistent with the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020. This dividend represents the 155th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Press Release, Presentation Materials, and Additional Information Available on Website

This press release, the presentation materials, and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the Investor Relations section of First Midwest's website at investor.firstmidwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of First Midwest. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "forecast," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit allowances or charge-offs, delays in completing the pending merger of First Midwest and Old National, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger are not realized when expected or at all, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of completed transactions, growth strategies, the inability to realize cost savings or improved revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the proposed merger and the continued or potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations on First Midwest's business, financial condition, liquidity, loans, asset quality and results of operations. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations, including the continued effects on First Midwest's business, operations and employees, as well as on First Midwest's customers and service providers, and on economies and markets more generally and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP loans, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), optimization costs (second and first quarters of 2021 and fourth and third quarters of 2020), swap termination costs (fourth and third quarters of 2020), income tax benefits (fourth quarter of 2020), and net securities gains (third quarter of 2020). In addition, net OREO expense is excluded from the calculation of the efficiency ratio. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for loan losses, and the certain significant transactions listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for loan losses required based on the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL. Management believes pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes optimization costs and acquisition and integration related expenses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

The Company presents non-accrual loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, NPLs to total loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, and NCOs to average loans, all excluding PCD and/or PPP loans. Management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an ACL on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL. The Company began originating PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 and the loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and are expected to be forgiven if the applicable criteria are met. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $22 billion of assets and an additional $15 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest's branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Period-End Balance Sheet Assets Cash and due from banks $ 270,020 $ 232,989 $ 223,713 $ 196,364 $ 254,212 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,654,917 1,312,412 786,814 920,880 936,528 Equity securities, at fair value 114,848 112,977 96,983 76,404 55,021 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,212,908 3,156,194 3,195,405 3,096,408 3,279,884 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 10,853 11,593 11,711 12,071 22,193 FHLB and FRB stock 106,090 106,890 106,170 117,420 138,120 Loans: Commercial and industrial 4,705,458 4,608,148 4,546,317 4,578,254 4,635,571 Agricultural 349,159 342,834 355,883 364,038 377,466 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,765,592 1,807,428 1,827,116 1,861,768 1,950,406 Multi-family 1,082,941 1,012,722 906,124 872,813 868,293 Construction 595,204 577,338 614,021 612,611 631,607 Other commercial real estate 1,408,955 1,461,370 1,463,582 1,481,976 1,452,994 PPP loans 384,100 705,915 1,109,442 785,563 1,196,538 Home equity 591,126 629,367 690,030 761,725 827,746 1-4 family mortgages 3,332,732 3,287,773 3,187,066 3,022,413 2,287,555 Installment 573,465 602,324 483,945 410,071 425,012 Total loans 14,788,732 15,035,219 15,183,526 14,751,232 14,653,188 Allowance for loan losses (206,241 ) (214,601 ) (235,359 ) (239,017 ) (239,048 ) Net loans 14,582,491 14,820,618 14,948,167 14,512,215 14,414,140 OREO 5,106 5,289 6,273 8,253 6,552 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 123,413 125,837 129,514 132,045 132,267 Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 300,387 300,537 301,365 301,101 300,429 Goodwill and other intangible assets 923,383 926,176 928,974 932,764 935,801 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 473,764 513,912 473,502 532,753 612,996 Total assets $ 21,778,180 $ 21,625,424 $ 21,208,591 $ 20,838,678 $ 21,088,143 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,097,698 $ 6,187,478 $ 6,156,145 $ 5,797,899 $ 5,555,735 Interest-bearing deposits 11,100,704 10,845,405 10,455,309 10,214,565 10,215,838 Total deposits 17,198,402 17,032,883 16,611,454 16,012,464 15,771,573 Borrowed funds 1,274,572 1,299,424 1,295,737 1,546,414 1,957,180 Senior and subordinated debt 235,383 235,178 234,973 234,768 234,563 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 346,600 353,791 413,112 355,026 460,656 Stockholders' equity 2,723,223 2,704,148 2,653,315 2,690,006 2,664,171 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,778,180 $ 21,625,424 $ 21,208,591 $ 20,838,678 $ 21,088,143 Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 2,748,604 $ 2,710,089 $ 2,675,411 $ 2,663,627 $ 2,638,422 Stockholders' equity, common 2,492,723 2,473,648 2,422,815 2,459,506 2,433,671





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Income Statement Interest income $ 154,672 $ 154,000 $ 151,150 $ 159,962 $ 159,085 $ 459,822 $ 491,356 Interest expense 9,476 9,712 10,035 11,851 16,356 29,223 59,818 Net interest income 145,196 144,288 141,115 148,111 142,729 430,599 431,538 Provision for loan losses — — 6,098 10,507 15,927 6,098 88,108 Net interest income after

provision for loan losses 145,196 144,288 135,017 137,604 126,802 424,501 343,430 Noninterest Income Wealth management fees 14,820 14,555 14,149 13,548 12,837 43,524 37,140 Service charges on deposit

accounts 11,496 10,778 9,980 10,811 10,342 32,254 31,248 Mortgage banking income 6,664 6,749 10,187 9,191 6,659 23,600 11,924 Card-based fees, net 4,992 4,764 4,556 4,530 4,472 14,312 11,620 Capital market products

income 1,333 1,954 2,089 659 886 5,376 6,302 Other service charges,

commissions, and fees 2,832 2,823 2,761 2,993 2,823 8,416 7,583 Total fee-based revenues 42,137 41,623 43,722 41,732 38,019 127,482 105,817 Other income 3,043 4,647 2,081 3,550 2,523 9,771 8,083 Swap termination costs — — — (17,567 ) (14,285 ) — (14,285 ) Net securities gains (losses) — — — — 14,328 — 13,323 Total noninterest

income 45,180 46,270 45,803 27,715 40,585 137,253 112,938 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages 51,503 51,887 53,693 55,950 53,385 157,083 155,967 Retirement and other

employee benefits 10,924 12,324 12,708 10,430 11,349 35,956 35,298 Total salaries and

employee benefits 62,427 64,211 66,401 66,380 64,734 193,039 191,265 Net occupancy and

equipment expense 14,198 13,654 14,752 14,002 13,736 42,604 43,079 Technology and related costs 10,742 10,453 10,284 11,005 10,416 31,479 28,817 Professional services 6,991 7,568 8,059 8,424 7,325 22,618 26,595 Advertising and promotions 3,168 2,899 1,835 1,850 2,688 7,902 8,259 Net OREO expense (4 ) 160 589 106 544 745 1,090 Other expenses 15,616 14,670 14,735 12,851 12,374 45,021 39,652 Acquisition and integration

related expenses 2,916 7,773 245 1,860 881 10,934 11,602 Optimization costs — 31 1,525 1,493 18,376 1,556 18,376 Total noninterest expense 116,054 121,419 118,425 117,971 131,074 355,898 368,735 Income before income tax

expense 74,322 69,139 62,395 47,348 36,313 205,856 87,633 Income tax expense 19,459 18,018 17,372 5,743 8,690 54,849 21,340 Net income $ 54,863 $ 51,121 $ 45,023 $ 41,605 $ 27,623 $ 151,007 $ 66,293 Preferred dividends (4,033 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,049 ) (4,033 ) (12,101 ) (5,070 ) Net income applicable to

non-vested restricted shares (517 ) (521 ) (486 ) (369 ) (236 ) (1,524 ) (615 ) Net income applicable

to common shares $ 50,313 $ 46,566 $ 40,503 $ 37,187 $ 23,354 $ 137,382 $ 60,608 Net income applicable to

common shares, adjusted(1) 52,500 52,419 41,831 49,238 37,765 146,749 83,814

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.



Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 EPS Basic EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 1.22 $ 0.54 Diluted EPS $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 1.21 $ 0.54 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 1.29 $ 0.75 Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data Book value $ 21.83 $ 21.67 $ 21.22 $ 21.52 $ 21.29 $ 21.83 $ 21.29 Tangible book value $ 13.75 $ 13.55 $ 13.08 $ 13.36 $ 13.11 $ 13.75 $ 13.11 Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Closing price at period end $ 19.01 $ 19.83 $ 21.91 $ 15.92 $ 10.78 $ 19.01 $ 10.78 Closing price to book value 0.9 0.9 1.0 0.7 0.5 0.9 0.5 Period end shares outstanding 114,167 114,177 114,196 114,296 114,293 114,167 114,293 Period end treasury shares 11,213 11,199 11,176 11,071 11,067 11,213 11,067 Common dividends $ 15,974 $ 15,979 $ 15,997 $ 16,017 $ 16,011 $ 47,950 $ 48,028 Dividend payout ratio 31.11 % 34.15 % 38.89 % 42.42 % 66.67 % 34.43 % 77.78 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 30.43 % 30.43 % 37.84 % 32.56 % 42.42 % 32.56 % 56.00 % Key Ratios/Data Return on average common

equity(2) 7.97 % 7.60 % 6.70 % 6.05 % 3.80 % 7.43 % 3.33 % Return on average common

equity, adjusted(1)(2) 8.32 % 8.56 % 6.92 % 8.01 % 6.15 % 7.94 % 4.60 % Return on average tangible

common equity(2) 13.17 % 12.77 % 11.35 % 10.35 % 6.73 % 12.45 % 5.90 % Return on average tangible

common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 13.72 % 14.31 % 11.71 % 13.53 % 10.53 % 13.26 % 7.95 % Return on average assets(2) 0.99 % 0.95 % 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.51 % 0.94 % 0.44 % Return on average assets,

adjusted(1)(2) 1.03 % 1.06 % 0.90 % 1.02 % 0.78 % 1.00 % 0.59 % Loans to deposits 85.99 % 88.27 % 91.40 % 92.12 % 92.91 % 85.99 % 92.91 % Efficiency ratio(1) 59.12 % 59.24 % 61.77 % 58.90 % 60.36 % 60.03 % 61.52 % Net interest margin(2)(3) 2.91 % 2.96 % 3.03 % 3.14 % 2.95 % 2.97 % 3.19 % Yield on average interest-earning

assets(2)(3) 3.10 % 3.16 % 3.24 % 3.39 % 3.28 % 3.17 % 3.63 % Cost of funds(2)(4) 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.35 % 0.21 % 0.46 % Noninterest expense to average

assets(2) 2.10 % 2.26 % 2.30 % 2.25 % 2.42 % 2.22 % 2.43 % Noninterest expense, adjusted to

average assets, excluding PPP

loans(1)(2) 2.10 % 2.22 % 2.38 % 2.29 % 2.19 % 2.23 % 2.31 % Effective income tax rate 26.18 % 26.06 % 27.84 % 12.13 % 23.93 % 26.64 % 24.35 % Capital Ratios Total capital to risk-weighted

assets(1) 14.26 % 14.19 % 14.26 % 14.14 % 14.06 % 14.26 % 14.06 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted

assets(1) 11.99 % 11.71 % 11.67 % 11.55 % 11.48 % 11.99 % 11.48 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.51 % 10.23 % 10.17 % 10.06 % 9.97 % 10.51 % 9.97 % Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.89 % 8.85 % 8.96 % 8.91 % 8.50 % 8.89 % 8.50 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets(1) 7.53 % 7.48 % 7.37 % 7.67 % 7.43 % 7.53 % 7.43 % Tangible common equity,

excluding AOCI, to tangible

assets(1) 7.65 % 7.50 % 7.48 % 7.54 % 7.30 % 7.65 % 7.30 % Tangible common equity to risk-

weighted assets(1) 10.08 % 9.92 % 9.93 % 9.93 % 9.84 % 10.08 % 9.84 % Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.





Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Asset Quality Performance Data Non-performing assets Commercial and industrial $ 9,952 $ 42,036 $ 59,723 $ 38,314 $ 40,781 $ 9,952 $ 40,781 Agricultural 6,682 7,135 8,684 10,719 13,293 6,682 13,293 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 13,450 17,367 23,339 27,382 26,406 13,450 26,406 Multi-family 2,672 2,622 3,701 1,670 1,547 2,672 1,547 Construction 1,154 1,154 1,154 1,155 2,977 1,154 2,977 Other commercial real estate 13,083 14,200 15,406 15,219 4,690 13,083 4,690 Consumer 17,173 16,867 16,643 15,498 13,888 17,173 13,888 Non-accrual, excluding PCD

loans 64,166 101,381 128,650 109,957 103,582 64,166 103,582 Non-accrual PCD loans 23,917 23,101 29,734 32,568 39,990 23,917 39,990 Total non-accrual loans 88,083 124,482 158,384 142,525 143,572 88,083 143,572 90 days or more past due loans,

still accruing interest 1,293 878 5,354 4,395 3,781 1,293 3,781 Total NPLs 89,376 125,360 163,738 146,920 147,353 89,376 147,353 Accruing TDRs 539 782 798 813 841 539 841 Foreclosed assets(5) 26,375 26,732 13,228 16,671 15,299 26,375 15,299 Total NPAs $ 116,290 $ 152,874 $ 177,764 $ 164,404 $ 163,493 $ 116,290 $ 163,493 30-89 days past due loans $ 30,718 $ 21,051 $ 30,973 $ 40,656 $ 21,551 $ 30,718 $ 21,551 Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses $ 206,241 $ 214,601 $ 235,359 $ 239,017 $ 239,048 $ 206,241 $ 239,048 Allowance for unfunded

commitments 8,625 8,625 8,025 8,025 7,825 8,625 7,825 Total ACL $ 214,866 $ 223,226 $ 243,384 $ 247,042 $ 246,873 $ 214,866 $ 246,873 Provision for loan losses $ — $ — $ 6,098 $ 10,507 $ 15,927 $ 6,098 $ 88,108 Net charge-offs by category Commercial and industrial $ 5,002 $ 14,733 $ 1,740 $ 3,536 $ 5,470 $ 21,475 $ 14,885 Agricultural (37 ) — 363 1,779 265 326 1,610 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 556 3,878 4,377 1,701 1,339 8,811 4,754 Multi-family 1 2 (5 ) 19 — (2 ) 14 Construction 986 208 — 140 4,889 1,194 7,495 Other commercial real estate 829 459 371 916 1,753 1,659 1,936 Consumer 1,023 1,478 2,910 2,448 2,027 5,411 10,086 Total NCOs $ 8,360 $ 20,758 $ 9,756 $ 10,539 $ 15,743 $ 38,874 $ 40,780 Less: NCOs on PCD loans (1,757 ) (4,337 ) (2,107 ) (6,488 ) (6,923 ) (8,201 ) (12,476 ) Total NCOs, excluding

PCD loans $ 6,603 $ 16,421 $ 7,649 $ 4,051 $ 8,820 $ 30,673 $ 28,304 Total recoveries included above $ 3,397 $ 2,869 $ 1,561 $ 2,588 $ 1,795 $ 7,827 $ 4,922 Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.





Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention Special mention loans(7) $ 330,218 $ 343,547 $ 355,563 $ 409,083 $ 395,295 $ 330,218 $ 395,295 Substandard loans(7) 351,192 325,727 342,600 357,219 311,430 351,192 311,430 Total performing loans

classified as substandard and

special mention(7) $ 681,410 $ 669,274 $ 698,163 $ 766,302 $ 706,725 $ 681,410 $ 706,725 Asset quality ratios Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.60 % 0.83 % 1.04 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.60 % 0.98 % Non-accrual loans to total loans,

excluding PPP loans(6) 0.61 % 0.87 % 1.13 % 1.02 % 1.07 % 0.61 % 1.07 % Non-accrual loans to total loans,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(6) 0.45 % 0.72 % 0.93 % 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.45 % 0.78 % NPLs to total loans 0.60 % 0.83 % 1.08 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.60 % 1.01 % NPLs to total loans, excluding

PPP loans(6) 0.62 % 0.87 % 1.16 % 1.05 % 1.10 % 0.62 % 1.10 % NPLs to total loans, excluding

PCD and PPP loans(6) 0.46 % 0.72 % 0.97 % 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.46 % 0.81 % NPAs to total loans plus

foreclosed assets 0.78 % 1.01 % 1.17 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 0.78 % 1.11 % NPAs to total loans plus

foreclosed assets, excluding

PPP loans(6) 0.81 % 1.06 % 1.26 % 1.18 % 1.21 % 0.81 % 1.21 % NPAs to total loans plus

foreclosed assets, excluding

PCD and PPP loans(6) 0.65 % 0.92 % 1.07 % 0.96 % 0.93 % 0.65 % 0.93 % NPAs to tangible common equity

plus ACL 6.52 % 8.63 % 10.23 % 9.27 % 9.37 % 6.52 % 9.37 % Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.40 % 0.58 % 0.75 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.40 % 0.68 % Performing loans classified as

substandard and special

mention to corporate loans(6)(7) 6.62 % 6.36 % 6.45 % 7.26 % 6.36 % 6.62 % 6.36 % Performing loans classified as

substandard and special

mention to corporate loans,

excluding PPP loans(6)(7) 6.88 % 6.82 % 7.19 % 7.84 % 7.13 % 6.88 % 7.13 % Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios ACL to total loans 1.45 % 1.48 % 1.60 % 1.67 % 1.68 % 1.45 % 1.68 % ACL to non-accrual loans 243.94 % 179.32 % 153.67 % 173.33 % 171.95 % 243.94 % 171.95 % ACL to NPLs 240.41 % 178.07 % 148.64 % 168.15 % 167.54 % 240.41 % 167.54 % NCOs to average loans(2) 0.22 % 0.55 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.35 % 0.38 % NCOs to average loans,

excluding PPP loans(2) 0.23 % 0.59 % 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.46 % 0.37 % 0.40 % NCOs to average loans,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(2) 0.18 % 0.47 % 0.22 % 0.12 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.29 %

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.

(5) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

(6) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

(7) Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs.



Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 EPS Net income $ 54,863 $ 51,121 $ 45,023 $ 41,605 $ 27,623 $ 151,007 $ 66,293 Dividends and accretion on

preferred stock (4,033 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,049 ) (4,033 ) (12,101 ) (5,070 Net income applicable to non-

vested restricted shares (517 ) (521 ) (486 ) (369 ) (236 ) (1,524 ) (615 Net income applicable to

common shares 50,313 46,566 40,503 37,187 23,354 137,382 60,608 Adjustments to net income: Acquisition and integration

related expenses 2,916 7,773 245 1,860 881 10,934 11,602 Tax effect of acquisition and

integration related expenses (729 ) (1,943 ) (61 ) (465 ) (220 ) (2,734 ) (2,900 Optimization costs — 31 1,525 1,493 18,376 1,556 18,376 Tax effect of optimization

costs — (8 ) (381 ) (373 ) (4,594 ) (389 ) (4,594 Swap termination costs — — — 17,567 14,285 — 14,285 Tax effect of swap termination

costs — — — (4,392 ) (3,571 ) — (3,571 Income tax benefits — — — (3,639 ) — — — Net securities gains — — — — (14,328 ) — (13,323 Tax effect of net securities

gains — — — — 3,582 — 3,331 Total adjustments to net

income, net of tax 2,187 5,853 1,328 12,051 14,411 9,367 23,206 Net income applicable to

common shares,

adjusted(1) $ 52,500 $ 52,419 $ 41,831 $ 49,238 $ 37,765 $ 146,749 $ 83,814 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Weighted-average common

shares outstanding (basic) 112,898 112,865 113,098 113,174 113,160 112,953 112,079 Dilutive effect of common

stock equivalents 878 775 773 430 276 789 322 Weighted-average diluted

common shares

outstanding 113,776 113,640 113,871 113,604 113,436 113,742 112,401 Basic EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 1.22 $ 0.54 Diluted EPS $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 1.21 $ 0.54 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 1.29 $ 0.75 Anti-dilutive shares not included

in the computation of diluted

EPS — — — — — — — Dividend Payout Ratio Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Dividend payout ratio 31.11 % 34.15 % 38.89 % 42.42 % 66.67 % 34.43 % 77.78 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 30.43 % 30.43 % 37.84 % 32.56 % 42.42 % 32.56 % 56.00 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity Net income applicable to

common shares $ 50,313 $ 46,566 $ 40,503 $ 37,187 $ 23,354 $ 137,382 $ 60,608 Intangibles amortization 2,793 2,798 2,807 2,807 2,810 8,398 8,400 Tax effect of intangibles

amortization (698 ) (700 ) (702 ) (702 ) (703 ) (2,100 ) (2,100 ) Net income applicable to

common shares, excluding

intangibles amortization 52,408 48,664 42,608 39,292 25,461 143,680 66,908 Total adjustments to net income,

net of tax(1) 2,187 5,853 1,328 12,051 14,411 9,367 23,206 Net income applicable to

common shares, adjusted(1) $ 54,595 $ 54,517 $ 43,936 $ 51,343 $ 39,872 $ 153,047 $ 90,114 Average stockholders' common

equity $ 2,503,028 $ 2,456,034 $ 2,453,253 $ 2,444,911 $ 2,444,594 $ 2,470,955 $ 2,434,358 Less: average intangible assets (924,743 ) (927,522 ) (931,322 ) (934,347 ) (938,712 ) (927,838 ) (920,180 ) Average tangible common

equity $ 1,578,285 $ 1,528,512 $ 1,521,931 $ 1,510,564 $ 1,505,882 $ 1,543,117 $ 1,514,178 Return on average common

equity(2) 7.97 % 7.60 % 6.70 % 6.05 % 3.80 % 7.43 % 3.33 % Return on average common

equity, adjusted(1)(2) 8.32 % 8.56 % 6.92 % 8.01 % 6.15 % 7.94 % 4.60 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 13.17 % 12.77 % 11.35 % 10.35 % 6.73 % 12.45 % 5.90 % Return on average tangible

common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 13.72 % 14.31 % 11.71 % 13.53 % 10.53 % 13.26 % 7.95 % Return on Average Assets Net income $ 54,863 $ 51,121 $ 45,023 $ 41,605 $ 27,623 $ 151,007 $ 66,293 Total adjustments to net income,

net of tax(1) 2,187 5,853 1,328 12,051 14,411 9,367 23,206 Net income, adjusted(1) $ 57,050 $ 56,974 $ 46,351 $ 53,656 $ 42,034 $ 160,374 $ 89,499 Average assets $ 21,899,560 $ 21,533,209 $ 20,919,040 $ 20,882,325 $ 21,526,695 $ 21,454,195 $ 20,271,140 Return on average assets(2) 0.99 % 0.95 % 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.51 % 0.94 % 0.44 % Return on average assets,

adjusted(1)(2) 1.03 % 1.06 % 0.90 % 1.02 % 0.78 % 1.00 % 0.59 % Noninterest Expense to Average Assets Noninterest expense $ 116,054 $ 121,419 $ 118,425 $ 117,971 $ 131,074 $ 355,898 $ 368,735 Less: Acquisition and integration

related expenses (2,916 ) (7,773 ) (245 ) (1,860 ) (881 ) (10,934 ) (11,602 ) Optimization costs — (31 ) (1,525 ) (1,493 ) (18,376 ) (1,556 ) (18,376 ) Total $ 113,138 $ 113,615 $ 116,655 $ 114,618 $ 111,817 $ 343,408 $ 338,757 Average assets $ 21,899,560 $ 21,533,209 $ 20,919,040 $ 20,882,325 $ 21,526,695 $ 21,454,195 $ 20,271,140 Less: average PPP loans (549,380 ) (1,035,386 ) (1,014,798 ) (1,013,511 ) (1,194,808 ) (864,816 ) (696,095 ) Average assets, excluding PPP

loans $ 21,350,180 $ 20,497,823 $ 19,904,242 $ 19,868,814 $ 20,331,887 $ 20,589,379 $ 19,575,045 Noninterest expense to average

assets(2) 2.10 % 2.26 % 2.30 % 2.25 % 2.42 % 2.22 % 2.43 % Noninterest expense, adjusted to

average assets, excluding PPP

loans(2) 2.10 % 2.22 % 2.38 % 2.29 % 2.19 % 2.23 % 2.31 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Efficiency Ratio Calculation Noninterest expense $ 116,054 $ 121,419 $ 118,425 $ 117,971 $ 131,074 $ 355,898 $ 368,735 Less: Acquisition and integration

related expenses (2,916 ) (7,773 ) (245 ) (1,860 ) (881 ) (10,934 ) (11,602 ) Net OREO expense 4 (160 ) (589 ) (106 ) (544 ) (745 ) (1,090 ) Optimization costs — (31 ) (1,525 ) (1,493 ) (18,376 ) (1,556 ) (18,376 ) Total $ 113,142 $ 113,455 $ 116,066 $ 114,512 $ 111,273 $ 342,663 $ 337,667 Tax-equivalent net interest

income(3) $ 146,190 $ 145,241 $ 142,098 $ 149,141 $ 143,821 $ 433,529 $ 434,938 Noninterest income 45,180 46,270 45,803 27,715 40,585 137,253 112,938 Less: Swap termination costs — — — 17,567 14,285 — 14,285 Net securities gains — — — — (14,328 ) — (13,323 ) Total $ 191,370 $ 191,511 $ 187,901 $ 194,423 $ 184,363 $ 570,782 $ 548,838 Efficiency ratio 59.12 % 59.24 % 61.77 % 58.90 % 60.36 % 60.03 % 61.52 % Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Net Income $ 54,863 $ 51,121 $ 45,023 $ 41,605 $ 27,623 $ 151,007 $ 66,293 Income tax expense 19,459 18,018 17,372 5,743 8,690 54,849 21,340 Provision for credit losses — — 6,098 10,507 15,927 6,098 88,108 Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision

Earnings $ 74,322 $ 69,139 $ 68,493 $ 57,855 $ 52,240 $ 211,954 $ 175,741 Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-provision earnings: Acquisition and integration

related expenses $ 2,916 $ 7,773 $ 245 $ 1,860 $ 881 $ 10,934 $ 11,602 Optimization costs — 31 1,525 1,493 18,376 1,556 18,376 Swap termination costs — — — 17,567 14,285 — 14,285 Net securities gains — — — — (14,328 ) — (13,323 ) Total adjustments 2,916 7,804 1,770 20,920 19,214 12,490 30,940 Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision

Earnings, adjusted $ 77,238 $ 76,943 $ 70,263 $ 78,775 $ 71,454 $ 224,444 $ 206,681 Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.



