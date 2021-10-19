checkAd

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results – EPS Up 110% From a Year Ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the third quarter of 2021. Net income applicable to common shares for the third quarter of 2021 was $50 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, compared to $47 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $23 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Comparative results for the third and second quarters of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020 were, in certain cases, impacted by the timing of costs related to acquisitions, retail and balance sheet optimization strategies, and securities gains. Such results were also impacted by the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic (the "pandemic"), as well as federal, state, and local responses to the pandemic. To facilitate comparisons between periods, adjustments to reported results have been made to reflect these impacts. For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release.

SELECT THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Improved diluted EPS to $0.44, up 7% and 110% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively.
    • Generated total revenue of $190 million, consistent with the linked quarter and up 14% over the prior year.
      • Net interest income totaled $145 million at a net margin of 2.91%, down approximately 5 basis points ("bps") from both prior periods, largely due to elevated liquidity.
      • Fee-based revenues increased to $42 million, up 1% and 11% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively, with record wealth management fees.
    • Controlled noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans, to 2.10%, down 12 and 9 bps from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively.
  • Grew total loans to $15 billion, up 2% annualized from June 30, 2021 and 7% from September 30, 2020, excluding PPP loans, largely on the strength of 4% annualized commercial lending growth.
  • Increased total average deposits to $17.3 billion, up 2% from the prior quarter and 9% from the prior year quarter.
  • Established the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at $215 million, or 1.49% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021 and 1.83% at September 30, 2020.
    • Lowered non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets to 0.78% compared to 1.01% and 1.11% as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
    • Reduced net loan charge-offs ("NCOs") to $7 million, compared to $16 million and $9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively, excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans.
  • Increased Tier 1 capital to 12.0% of risk-weighted assets, up 28 bps from the linked quarter and 51 bps from a year ago as a result of higher retained earnings and the ongoing suspension of the Company's stock repurchase program.

"We were very pleased with our performance for the quarter," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Operating performance once again profited from increasing business momentum, sales production and tight control of our operating costs. The quarter was further aided by no provision for loan losses, reflective of both the strengthening economy and improving credit metrics."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "We remain very encouraged and excited about what lies ahead for our Company. Our teams are highly engaged as we see continuing economic recovery and growing opportunities for business expansion. As we look to our future, our ongoing integration efforts relative to our announced business combination with Old National Bank are on pace and in line with our expectations. This combination will see us grow to become one of the Midwest’s largest commercial banks and position us well for continued growth, investment, and innovation in talent, capabilities, and services – all to the benefit of our clients, colleagues, communities and stockholders."

PENDING MERGER

First Midwest and Old National Bancorp

On June 1, 2021, the Company and Old National Bancorp ("Old National"), the holding company for Old National Bank, jointly announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction to create a premier Midwestern bank with approximately $45 billion of combined assets. The merger agreement provides for a fixed exchange ratio whereby holders of First Midwest common stock will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors, and has also been approved by approximately 99% of the votes cast at the shareholder meetings, of both companies.

As of the date of announcement, the overall transaction was valued at approximately $6.5 billion. On August 19, 2021, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved the application for the merger of First Midwest Bank and Old National Bank. Completion of the merger remains subject to regulatory approval by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and certain other customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

(1) This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. For details on the calculation of this metric, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Quarters Ended
  September 30, 2021     June 30, 2021     September 30, 2020
  Average Balance   Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%) 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%) 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%)
Assets                                      
Other interest-earning assets $ 1,672,005     $ 1,222     0.29       $ 1,185,187     $ 745     0.25       $ 1,234,948     $ 799     0.26  
Securities(1) 3,265,812     16,189     1.98       3,226,974     16,752     2.08       3,291,724     19,721     2.40  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and        
Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 		106,759     852     3.19       106,330     934     3.51       150,033     976     2.60  
Loans, excluding PPP loans(1) 14,364,785     127,631     3.53       14,095,989     125,264     3.56       13,558,857     131,680     3.86  
PPP loans(1) 549,380     9,772     7.06       1,035,386     11,258     4.36       1,194,808     7,001     2.33  
Total loans(1) 14,914,165     137,403     3.66       15,131,375     136,522     3.62       14,753,665     138,681     3.74  
Total interest-earning assets(1) 19,958,741     155,666     3.10       19,649,866     154,953     3.16       19,430,370     160,177     3.28  
Cash and due from banks 277,720               268,450               284,730          
Allowance for loan losses (215,395 )             (235,770 )             (243,667 )        
Other assets 1,878,494               1,850,663               2,055,262          
Total assets $ 21,899,560               $ 21,533,209               $ 21,526,695          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                      
Savings deposits $ 2,785,816     124     0.02       $ 2,740,893     121     0.02       $ 2,342,355     104     0.02  
NOW accounts 3,213,637     275     0.03       3,048,990     261     0.03       2,744,034     307     0.04  
Money market deposits 3,211,355     549     0.07       3,055,420     559     0.07       2,781,666     724     0.10  
Time deposits 1,800,493     1,915     0.42       1,876,216     2,190     0.47       2,302,019     5,702     0.99  
Borrowed funds 1,281,968     3,146     0.97       1,288,107     3,112     0.97       2,436,922     6,021     0.98  
Senior and subordinated debt 235,284     3,467     5.85       235,080     3,469     5.92       234,464     3,498     5.94  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,528,553     9,476     0.30       12,244,706     9,712     0.32       12,841,460     16,356     0.51  
Demand deposits 6,272,903               6,254,791               5,631,355          
Total funding sources 18,801,456         0.20       18,499,497         0.21       18,472,815         0.35  
Other liabilities 364,576               347,178               378,786          
Stockholders' equity 2,733,528               2,686,534               2,675,094          
Total liabilities and        
stockholders' equity 		$ 21,899,560               $ 21,533,209               $ 21,526,695          
Tax-equivalent net interest         
income/margin(1) 		    146,190     2.91           145,241     2.96           143,821     2.95  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     (994 )             (953 )             (1,092 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)(1)     $ 145,196               $ 144,288               $ 142,729      
Impact of acquired loan accretion(1)     $ 6,231     0.12           $ 5,975     0.12           $ 7,960     0.16  
Tax-equivalent net interest income/        
margin, adjusted(1) 		    $ 139,959     2.79           $ 139,266     2.84           $ 135,861     2.79  

(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was up 0.6% from the second quarter of 2021 and 1.7% from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from growth in loans, excluding PPP loans, an increase in the number of days, partially offset by lower fees on PPP loans. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, net interest income was impacted by loan growth, lower cost of funds, and an increase in interest income and fees on PPP loans, partially offset by lower interest rates and acquired loan accretion.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $6.2 million, $6.0 million, and $8.0 million to net interest income for the third quarter of 2021, second quarter of 2021, and third quarter of 2020, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 2.91%, decreasing 5 and 4 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.79%, down 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and consistent with the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased due primarily to a higher balance of other interest-earning assets from seasonal municipal deposits and higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli. Tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 was impacted positively by PPP loan income and lower cost of funds, offset by lower interest rates on loans and securities, as well as a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli.

For the third quarter of 2021, total average interest-earning assets rose by $308.9 million and $528.4 million from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, as well as loan growth. In addition, the rise in other interest-earning assets was impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Total average funding sources for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $302.0 million from the second quarter of 2021 and $328.6 million from the third quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by seasonal municipal deposits whereas compared to the third quarter of 2020 the increase was driven primarily by deposit growth due to higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. In addition, average funding sources compared to the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by a decrease in FHLB advances.

Noninterest Income Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended   September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    September 30,
2021 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30,
2020
Wealth management fees   $ 14,820     $ 14,555     $ 12,837     1.8     15.4  
Service charges on deposit accounts   11,496     10,778     10,342     6.7     11.2  
Mortgage banking income   6,664     6,749     6,659     (1.3 )   0.1  
Card-based fees, net   4,992     4,764     4,472     4.8     11.6  
Capital market products income   1,333     1,954     886     (31.8 )   50.5  
Other service charges, commissions, and fees   2,832     2,823     2,823     0.3     0.3  
Total fee-based revenues   42,137     41,623     38,019     1.2     10.8  
Other income   3,043     4,647     2,523     (34.5 )   20.6  
Swap termination costs           (14,285 )   N/M   N/M
Net securities gains           14,328     N/M   N/M
Total noninterest income   $ 45,180      $ 46,270      $ 40,585      (2.4 )   11.3   

N/M – Not meaningful.

Total noninterest income of $45.2 million was down 2.4% from the second quarter of 2021 and up 11.3% from the third quarter of 2020. Record wealth management fees resulted from continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers compared to both prior periods. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts and net card-based fees compared to the second quarter of 2021 was due primarily to seasonality, whereas the increase from the third quarter of 2020 resulted from the impact of higher transaction volumes due to economic recovery since the onset of the pandemic. Capital market products income resulted from levels of sales to corporate clients in light of market conditions that were lower than the second quarter of 2021 and higher than the third quarter of 2020.

Mortgage banking income for the third quarter of 2021 resulted from sales of $199.9 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market compared to $207.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $251.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, mortgage banking income was impacted by an increase in market pricing on sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans.

Other income increased compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to net gains from the disposition of branch properties and other miscellaneous items. Other income for the second quarter of 2021 was elevated as a result of positive fair value adjustments on equity securities.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company terminated longer term interest rate swaps with notional amounts of $1.1 billion due to excess liquidity and in response to market conditions. At the same time, the Company liquidated $160 million of securities. As a result of these transactions, $14.3 million of pre-tax securities gains was fully offset by $14.3 million of pre-tax loss on swap terminations.

Noninterest Expense Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended   September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    September 30,
2021 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30,
2020
Salaries and employee benefits:                    
Salaries and wages   $ 51,503     $ 51,887     $ 53,385     (0.7 )   (3.5 )
Retirement and other employee benefits   10,924     12,324     11,349     (11.4 )   (3.7 )
Total salaries and employee benefits   62,427     64,211     64,734     (2.8 )   (3.6 )
Net occupancy and equipment expense   14,198     13,654     13,736     4.0     3.4  
Technology and related costs   10,742     10,453     10,416     2.8     3.1  
Professional services   6,991     7,568     7,325     (7.6 )   (4.6 )
Advertising and promotions   3,168     2,899     2,688     9.3     17.9  
Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense   (4 )   160     544     (102.5 )   (100.7 )
Other expenses   15,616     14,670     12,374     6.4     26.2  
Acquisition and integration related expenses   2,916     7,773     881     (62.5 )   231.0  
Optimization costs       31     18,376     N/M   N/M
Total noninterest expense   $ 116,054      $ 121,419      $ 131,074      (4.4 )   (11.5 )
Acquisition and integration related expenses   (2,916 )   (7,773 )   (881 )   (62.5 )   231.0  
Optimization costs       (31 )   (18,376 )   N/M   N/M
Total noninterest expense, adjusted(1)   $ 113,138     $ 113,615     $ 111,817     (0.4 )   1.2  

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense was down 4.4% and 11.5% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. In addition, the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020 were impacted by optimization costs. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $113.1 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2021 and up 1.2% from the third quarter of 2020. Overall, noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans, was 2.10% for the second quarter of 2021, down 12 and 9 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively.

Salaries and employee benefits decreased compared to the second quarter of 2021 driven primarily by lower pension plan lump-sum payments to retired employees and lower commissions resulting from sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, salaries and employee benefits decreased due mainly to ongoing benefits of optimization strategies, partially offset by higher compensation accruals and merit increases. Other expenses increased compared to both prior periods due to higher servicing fees from purchases of consumer loans and other miscellaneous expenses.

Optimization costs primarily include valuation adjustments related to locations identified for closure, modernization of our ATM network, advisory fees, employee severance, and other expenses associated with locations identified for closure.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the third and second quarters of 2021 resulted primarily from the pending merger with Old National and for the third quarter of 2020 resulted from the acquisition of Park Bank.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    September 30, 
 2021 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30, 
 2020 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30, 
 2020
Commercial and industrial   $ 4,705,458     $ 4,608,148     $ 4,635,571     2.1     1.5  
Agricultural   349,159     342,834     377,466     1.8     (7.5 )
Commercial real estate:                    
Office, retail, and industrial   1,765,592     1,807,428     1,950,406     (2.3 )   (9.5 )
Multi-family   1,082,941     1,012,722     868,293     6.9     24.7  
Construction   595,204     577,338     631,607     3.1     (5.8 )
Other commercial real estate   1,408,955     1,461,370     1,452,994     (3.6 )   (3.0 )
Total commercial real estate   4,852,692     4,858,858     4,903,300     (0.1 )   (1.0 )
Total corporate loans, excluding PPP        
loans 		  9,907,309     9,809,840     9,916,337     1.0     (0.1 )
PPP loans   384,100     705,915     1,196,538     (45.6 )   (67.9 )
Total corporate loans   10,291,409     10,515,755     11,112,875     (2.1 )   (7.4 )
Home equity   591,126     629,367     827,746     (6.1 )   (28.6 )
1-4 family mortgages   3,332,732     3,287,773     2,287,555     1.4     45.7  
Installment   573,465     602,324     425,012     (4.8 )   34.9  
Total consumer loans   4,497,323     4,519,464     3,540,313     (0.5 )   27.0  
Total loans   $ 14,788,732     $ 15,035,219     $ 14,653,188     (1.6 )   0.9  
                     

Total loans includes loans originated under the PPP loan programs, which totaled $384.1 million, $705.9 million, and $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding these loans, total loans were up 2% annualized from June 30, 2021 and 7% from September 30, 2020. Strong production and line usage within our sector-based lending businesses drove the 3.9% annualized total corporate loan growth, excluding PPP loans, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, strong production and line usage in corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, was offset by higher paydowns.

Consumer loans compared to both prior periods were impacted by purchases of 1-4 family mortgages, as well as strong production in the 1-4 family mortgages portfolio, which offset higher prepayments. In addition, consumer loans compared to the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by purchases of installment loans.

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of or for the Quarters Ended   September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    September 30,
2021 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30,
2020
ACL, excluding PCD loans   $ 195,903     $ 200,640     $ 209,988     (2.4 )   (6.7 )
PCD loan ACL   18,963     22,586     36,885     (16.0 )   (48.6 )
Total ACL   $ 214,866     $ 223,226     $ 246,873     (3.7 )   (13.0 )
Provision for credit losses   $     $     $ 15,927     N/M   N/M
ACL to total loans   1.45 %   1.48 %   1.68 %        
ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)   1.49 %   1.56 %   1.83 %        
ACL to non-accrual loans   243.94 %   179.32 %   171.95 %        

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

The ACL was $214.9 million or 1.45% of total loans as of September 30, 2021, decreasing $8.4 million from June 30, 2021 and $32.0 million compared to September 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, ACL to total loans was 1.49% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 1.56% and 1.83% as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The decrease from both prior periods reflects net charge-offs on PCD loans that previously had an ACL established upon acquisition, net charge-offs on loans that previously had specific allowances for loan losses established, and an improving credit environment.

Asset Quality
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    September 30,
2021 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30,
2020
Non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans(1)   $ 64,166     $ 101,381     $ 103,582     (36.7 )   (38.1 )
Non-accrual PCD loans   23,917     23,101     39,990     3.5     (40.2 )
Total non-accrual loans   88,083     124,482     143,572     (29.2 )   (38.6 )
90 days or more past due loans, still accruing        
interest(1) 		  1,293     878     3,781     47.3     (65.8 )
Total non-performing loans, ("NPLs")   89,376     125,360     147,353     (28.7 )   (39.3 )
Accruing troubled debt restructurings        
("TDRs") 		  539     782     841     (31.1 )   (35.9 )
Foreclosed assets(2)   26,375     26,732     15,299     (1.3 )   72.4  
Total non-performing assets ("NPAs")   $ 116,290     $ 152,874     $ 163,493     (23.9 )   (28.9 )
30-89 days past due loans   $ 30,718     $ 21,051     $ 21,551     45.9     42.5  
Special mention loans(3)   $ 330,218     $ 343,547     $ 395,295     (3.9 )   (16.5 )
Substandard loans(3)   351,192     325,727     311,430     7.8     12.8  
Total performing loans classified as        
substandard and special mention(3) 		  $ 681,410     $ 669,274     $ 706,725     1.8     (3.6 )
Non-accrual loans to total loans:                    
Non-accrual loans to total loans   0.60 %   0.83 %   0.98 %        
Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding        
PPP loans(1)(4) 		  0.61 %   0.87 %   1.07 %        
Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding        
PCD and PPP loans(1)(4) 		  0.45 %   0.72 %   0.78 %        
Non-performing loans to total loans:                    
NPLs to total loans   0.60 %   0.83 %   1.01 %        
NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(4)   0.62 %   0.87 %   1.10 %        
NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP         
loans(1)(4) 		  0.46 %   0.72 %   0.81 %        
Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets:                
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets   0.78 %   1.01 %   1.11 %        
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,         
excluding PPP loans(1)(4) 		  0.81 %   1.06 %   1.21 %        
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,         
excluding PCD and PPP loans(1)(4) 		  0.65 %   0.92 %   0.93 %        
Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans:      
Performing loans classified as substandard and        
special mention to corporate loans(3) 		  6.62 %   6.36 %   6.36 %        
Performing loans classified as substandard and        
special mention to corporate loans, excluding        
PPP loans(3) 		  6.88 %   6.82 %   7.13 %        

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

(3) Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs.

(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

NPAs represented 0.78% of total loans and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.01% and 1.11% at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets was 0.65% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.92% at June 30, 2021 and 0.93% at September 30, 2020, reflective of the final resolution of certain corporate credits and normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. In addition, one corporate loan relationship was transferred from non-accrual loans to foreclosed assets during the first nine months of 2021.

Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention were $681 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $669 million and $707 million at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The increase from the second quarter of 2021 resulted from normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. The decrease from the third quarter of 2020 was due primarily to the payoff of certain corporate credits in addition to upgrade and downgrade activity.

Charge-Off Data
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended
    September 30,
2021 		  % of
Total 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  % of
Total 		  September 30,
2020 		  % of
Total
Net loan charge-offs(1)                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 5,002     59.8     $ 14,733     71.0     $ 5,470     34.7  
Agricultural   (37 )   (0.4 )           265     1.7  
Commercial real estate:                        
Office, retail, and industrial   556     6.7     3,878     18.7     1,339     8.5  
Multi-family   1         2              
Construction   986     11.8     208     1.0     4,889     31.1  
Other commercial real estate   829     9.9     459     2.2     1,753     11.1  
Consumer   1,023     12.2     1,478     7.1     2,027     12.9  
Total NCOs   $ 8,360      100.0      $ 20,758      100.0      $ 15,743      100.0   
Less: NCOs on PCD loans(2)   (1,757 )   21.0     (4,337 )   20.9     (6,923 )   44.0  
Total NCOs, excluding PCD loans(2)   $ 6,603         $ 16,421         $ 8,820      
Recoveries included above   $ 3,397         $ 2,869         $ 1,795      
Quarter-to-date(1)(3):                        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.22 %       0.55 %       0.42 %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PPP loans(2)(4) 		  0.23 %       0.59 %       0.46 %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)(4) 		  0.18 %       0.47 %       0.26 %    
Year-to-date(1)(3):                        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.35 %       0.41 %       0.38 %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PPP loans(2)(4) 		  0.37 %       0.44 %       0.40 %    
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)(4) 		  0.29 %       0.35 %       0.29 %    

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

NCOs to average loans, annualized was 0.22%, down from 0.55% and 0.42% for the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding charge-offs on PCD loans and the impact of PPP loans, NCOs to average loans was 0.18% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.47% and 0.26% for the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were elevated, largely as a result of expected losses for which specific allowances for loan losses were established on certain corporate relationships based upon circumstances unique to those borrowers.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Average for the Quarters Ended   September 30, 2021
Percent Change From
    September 30,
2021 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  September 30,
2020
Demand deposits   $ 6,272,903     $ 6,254,791     $ 5,631,355     0.3     11.4  
Savings deposits   2,785,816     2,740,893     2,342,355     1.6     18.9  
NOW accounts   3,213,637     3,048,990     2,744,034     5.4     17.1  
Money market accounts   3,211,355     3,055,420     2,781,666     5.1     15.4  
Core deposits   15,483,711     15,100,094     13,499,410     2.5     14.7  
Time deposits   1,800,493     1,876,216     2,302,019     (4.0 )   (21.8 )
Total deposits   $ 17,284,204     $ 16,976,310     $ 15,801,429     1.8     9.4  

Total average deposits were $17.3 billion for the third quarter of 2021, up 1.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and 9.4% from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in total average deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the increase in total average deposits was due to higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

    As of
    September 30,
2021 		  June 30, 
 2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020
Company regulatory capital ratios:                
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   14.26 %   14.19 %   14.14 %   14.06 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.99 %   11.71 %   11.55 %   11.48 %
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets   10.51 %   10.23 %   10.06 %   9.97 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.89 %   8.85 %   8.91 %   8.50 %
Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2):            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.53 %   7.48 %   7.67 %   7.43 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans   7.67 %   7.74 %   7.98 %   7.90 %
Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive        
income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets 		  7.65 %   7.50 %   7.54 %   7.30 %
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,        
excluding PPP loans 		  7.79 %   7.77 %   7.85 %   7.77 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets   10.08 %   9.92 %   9.93 %   9.84 %

(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.

(2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure that represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Risk-weighted regulatory capital ratios compared to all prior periods were impacted by retained earnings and the mix of risk-weighted assets. Total capital to risk-weighted assets was impacted by the beginning of the five-year phase-out of Tier 2 treatment of the Company's subordinated debt. The Company elected the five-year current expected credit losses ("CECL") transition relief for regulatory capital, which retained approximately 30 basis points of CET1 and Tier 1 capital at September 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the third quarter of 2021, which is consistent with the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020. This dividend represents the 155th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Press Release, Presentation Materials, and Additional Information Available on Website

This press release, the presentation materials, and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the Investor Relations section of First Midwest's website at investor.firstmidwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of First Midwest. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "forecast," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit allowances or charge-offs, delays in completing the pending merger of First Midwest and Old National, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger are not realized when expected or at all, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of completed transactions, growth strategies, the inability to realize cost savings or improved revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the proposed merger and the continued or potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations on First Midwest's business, financial condition, liquidity, loans, asset quality and results of operations. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations, including the continued effects on First Midwest's business, operations and employees, as well as on First Midwest's customers and service providers, and on economies and markets more generally and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP loans, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), optimization costs (second and first quarters of 2021 and fourth and third quarters of 2020), swap termination costs (fourth and third quarters of 2020), income tax benefits (fourth quarter of 2020), and net securities gains (third quarter of 2020). In addition, net OREO expense is excluded from the calculation of the efficiency ratio. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for loan losses, and the certain significant transactions listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for loan losses required based on the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL. Management believes pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes optimization costs and acquisition and integration related expenses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

The Company presents non-accrual loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, NPLs to total loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, and NCOs to average loans, all excluding PCD and/or PPP loans. Management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an ACL on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL. The Company began originating PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 and the loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and are expected to be forgiven if the applicable criteria are met. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $22 billion of assets and an additional $15 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest's branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors
Patrick S. Barrett
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
(708) 831-7231
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com 		Media

Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7345
maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com


Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
   
  As of
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Period-End Balance Sheet                  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 270,020     $ 232,989     $ 223,713     $ 196,364     $ 254,212  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,654,917     1,312,412     786,814     920,880     936,528  
Equity securities, at fair value 114,848     112,977     96,983     76,404     55,021  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,212,908     3,156,194     3,195,405     3,096,408     3,279,884  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 10,853     11,593     11,711     12,071     22,193  
FHLB and FRB stock 106,090     106,890     106,170     117,420     138,120  
Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial 4,705,458     4,608,148     4,546,317     4,578,254     4,635,571  
Agricultural 349,159     342,834     355,883     364,038     377,466  
Commercial real estate:                  
Office, retail, and industrial 1,765,592     1,807,428     1,827,116     1,861,768     1,950,406  
Multi-family 1,082,941     1,012,722     906,124     872,813     868,293  
Construction 595,204     577,338     614,021     612,611     631,607  
Other commercial real estate 1,408,955     1,461,370     1,463,582     1,481,976     1,452,994  
PPP loans 384,100     705,915     1,109,442     785,563     1,196,538  
Home equity 591,126     629,367     690,030     761,725     827,746  
1-4 family mortgages 3,332,732     3,287,773     3,187,066     3,022,413     2,287,555  
Installment 573,465     602,324     483,945     410,071     425,012  
Total loans 14,788,732     15,035,219     15,183,526     14,751,232     14,653,188  
Allowance for loan losses (206,241 )   (214,601 )   (235,359 )   (239,017 )   (239,048 )
Net loans 14,582,491     14,820,618     14,948,167     14,512,215     14,414,140  
OREO 5,106     5,289     6,273     8,253     6,552  
Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 123,413     125,837     129,514     132,045     132,267  
Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 300,387     300,537     301,365     301,101     300,429  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 923,383     926,176     928,974     932,764     935,801  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 473,764     513,912     473,502     532,753     612,996  
Total assets $ 21,778,180     $ 21,625,424     $ 21,208,591     $ 20,838,678     $ 21,088,143  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,097,698     $ 6,187,478     $ 6,156,145     $ 5,797,899     $ 5,555,735  
Interest-bearing deposits 11,100,704     10,845,405     10,455,309     10,214,565     10,215,838  
Total deposits 17,198,402     17,032,883     16,611,454     16,012,464     15,771,573  
Borrowed funds 1,274,572     1,299,424     1,295,737     1,546,414     1,957,180  
Senior and subordinated debt 235,383     235,178     234,973     234,768     234,563  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 346,600     353,791     413,112     355,026     460,656  
Stockholders' equity 2,723,223     2,704,148     2,653,315     2,690,006     2,664,171  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,778,180     $ 21,625,424     $ 21,208,591     $ 20,838,678     $ 21,088,143  
Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 2,748,604     $ 2,710,089     $ 2,675,411     $ 2,663,627     $ 2,638,422  
Stockholders' equity, common 2,492,723     2,473,648     2,422,815     2,459,506     2,433,671  


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands) 		         
                             
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2021   2020   2020     2021   2020
Income Statement                            
Interest income $ 154,672     $ 154,000     $ 151,150     $ 159,962     $ 159,085       $ 459,822     $ 491,356  
Interest expense 9,476     9,712     10,035     11,851     16,356       29,223     59,818  
Net interest income 145,196     144,288     141,115     148,111     142,729       430,599     431,538  
Provision for loan losses         6,098     10,507     15,927       6,098     88,108  
Net interest income after        
provision for loan losses 		145,196     144,288     135,017     137,604     126,802       424,501     343,430  
Noninterest Income                            
Wealth management fees 14,820     14,555     14,149     13,548     12,837       43,524     37,140  
Service charges on deposit        
accounts 		11,496     10,778     9,980     10,811     10,342       32,254     31,248  
Mortgage banking income 6,664     6,749     10,187     9,191     6,659       23,600     11,924  
Card-based fees, net 4,992     4,764     4,556     4,530     4,472       14,312     11,620  
Capital market products        
income 		1,333     1,954     2,089     659     886       5,376     6,302  
Other service charges,        
commissions, and fees 		2,832     2,823     2,761     2,993     2,823       8,416     7,583  
Total fee-based revenues 42,137     41,623     43,722     41,732     38,019       127,482     105,817  
Other income 3,043     4,647     2,081     3,550     2,523       9,771     8,083  
Swap termination costs             (17,567 )   (14,285 )         (14,285 )
Net securities gains (losses)                 14,328           13,323  
Total noninterest        
income 		45,180     46,270     45,803     27,715     40,585       137,253     112,938  
Noninterest Expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits:                          
Salaries and wages 51,503     51,887     53,693     55,950     53,385       157,083     155,967  
Retirement and other        
employee benefits 		10,924     12,324     12,708     10,430     11,349       35,956     35,298  
Total salaries and        
employee benefits 		62,427     64,211     66,401     66,380     64,734       193,039     191,265  
Net occupancy and        
equipment expense 		14,198     13,654     14,752     14,002     13,736       42,604     43,079  
Technology and related costs 10,742     10,453     10,284     11,005     10,416       31,479     28,817  
Professional services 6,991     7,568     8,059     8,424     7,325       22,618     26,595  
Advertising and promotions 3,168     2,899     1,835     1,850     2,688       7,902     8,259  
Net OREO expense (4 )   160     589     106     544       745     1,090  
Other expenses 15,616     14,670     14,735     12,851     12,374       45,021     39,652  
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses 		2,916     7,773     245     1,860     881       10,934     11,602  
Optimization costs     31     1,525     1,493     18,376       1,556     18,376  
Total noninterest expense 116,054     121,419     118,425     117,971     131,074       355,898     368,735  
Income before income tax        
expense 		74,322     69,139     62,395     47,348     36,313       205,856     87,633  
Income tax expense 19,459     18,018     17,372     5,743     8,690       54,849     21,340  
Net income $ 54,863     $ 51,121     $ 45,023     $ 41,605     $ 27,623       $ 151,007     $ 66,293  
Preferred dividends (4,033 )   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,049 )   (4,033 )     (12,101 )   (5,070 )
Net income applicable to        
non-vested restricted shares 		(517 )   (521 )   (486 )   (369 )   (236 )     (1,524 )   (615 )
Net income applicable        
to common shares 		$ 50,313     $ 46,566     $ 40,503     $ 37,187     $ 23,354       $ 137,382     $ 60,608  
Net income applicable to        
common shares, adjusted(1) 		52,500     52,419     41,831     49,238     37,765       146,749     83,814  

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(1)   See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.

           
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2021   2020   2020     2021   2020
EPS                            
Basic EPS $ 0.45     $ 0.41     $ 0.36     $ 0.33     $ 0.21       $ 1.22     $ 0.54  
Diluted EPS $ 0.44     $ 0.41     $ 0.36     $ 0.33     $ 0.21       $ 1.21     $ 0.54  
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.46     $ 0.46     $ 0.37     $ 0.43     $ 0.33       $ 1.29     $ 0.75  
Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data          
Book value $ 21.83     $ 21.67     $ 21.22     $ 21.52     $ 21.29       $ 21.83     $ 21.29  
Tangible book value $ 13.75     $ 13.55     $ 13.08     $ 13.36     $ 13.11       $ 13.75     $ 13.11  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14       $ 0.42     $ 0.42  
Closing price at period end $ 19.01     $ 19.83     $ 21.91     $ 15.92     $ 10.78       $ 19.01     $ 10.78  
Closing price to book value 0.9     0.9     1.0     0.7     0.5       0.9     0.5  
Period end shares outstanding 114,167     114,177     114,196     114,296     114,293       114,167     114,293  
Period end treasury shares 11,213     11,199     11,176     11,071     11,067       11,213     11,067  
Common dividends $ 15,974     $ 15,979     $ 15,997     $ 16,017     $ 16,011       $ 47,950     $ 48,028  
Dividend payout ratio 31.11 %   34.15 %   38.89 %   42.42 %   66.67 %     34.43 %   77.78 %
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 30.43 %   30.43 %   37.84 %   32.56 %   42.42 %     32.56 %   56.00 %
Key Ratios/Data                            
Return on average common        
equity(2) 		7.97 %   7.60 %   6.70 %   6.05 %   3.80 %     7.43 %   3.33 %
Return on average common        
equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		8.32 %   8.56 %   6.92 %   8.01 %   6.15 %     7.94 %   4.60 %
Return on average tangible        
common equity(2) 		13.17 %   12.77 %   11.35 %   10.35 %   6.73 %     12.45 %   5.90 %
Return on average tangible        
common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		13.72 %   14.31 %   11.71 %   13.53 %   10.53 %     13.26 %   7.95 %
Return on average assets(2) 0.99 %   0.95 %   0.87 %   0.79 %   0.51 %     0.94 %   0.44 %
Return on average assets,        
adjusted(1)(2) 		1.03 %   1.06 %   0.90 %   1.02 %   0.78 %     1.00 %   0.59 %
Loans to deposits 85.99 %   88.27 %   91.40 %   92.12 %   92.91 %     85.99 %   92.91 %
Efficiency ratio(1) 59.12 %   59.24 %   61.77 %   58.90 %   60.36 %     60.03 %   61.52 %
Net interest margin(2)(3) 2.91 %   2.96 %   3.03 %   3.14 %   2.95 %     2.97 %   3.19 %
Yield on average interest-earning        
assets(2)(3) 		3.10 %   3.16 %   3.24 %   3.39 %   3.28 %     3.17 %   3.63 %
Cost of funds(2)(4) 0.20 %   0.21 %   0.23 %   0.26 %   0.35 %     0.21 %   0.46 %
Noninterest expense to average        
assets(2) 		2.10 %   2.26 %   2.30 %   2.25 %   2.42 %     2.22 %   2.43 %
Noninterest expense, adjusted to        
average assets, excluding PPP        
loans(1)(2) 		2.10 %   2.22 %   2.38 %   2.29 %   2.19 %     2.23 %   2.31 %
Effective income tax rate 26.18 %   26.06 %   27.84 %   12.13 %   23.93 %     26.64 %   24.35 %
Capital Ratios                            
Total capital to risk-weighted        
assets(1) 		14.26 %   14.19 %   14.26 %   14.14 %   14.06 %     14.26 %   14.06 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted        
assets(1) 		11.99 %   11.71 %   11.67 %   11.55 %   11.48 %     11.99 %   11.48 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.51 %   10.23 %   10.17 %   10.06 %   9.97 %     10.51 %   9.97 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.89 %   8.85 %   8.96 %   8.91 %   8.50 %     8.89 %   8.50 %
Tangible common equity to        
tangible assets(1) 		7.53 %   7.48 %   7.37 %   7.67 %   7.43 %     7.53 %   7.43 %
Tangible common equity,        
excluding AOCI, to tangible        
assets(1) 		7.65 %   7.50 %   7.48 %   7.54 %   7.30 %     7.65 %   7.30 %
Tangible common equity to risk-        
weighted assets(1) 		10.08 %   9.92 %   9.93 %   9.93 %   9.84 %     10.08 %   9.84 %
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2021   2020   2020     2021   2020
Asset Quality Performance Data                          
Non-performing assets                            
Commercial and industrial $ 9,952     $ 42,036     $ 59,723     $ 38,314     $ 40,781       $ 9,952     $ 40,781  
Agricultural 6,682     7,135     8,684     10,719     13,293       6,682     13,293  
Commercial real estate:                            
Office, retail, and industrial 13,450     17,367     23,339     27,382     26,406       13,450     26,406  
Multi-family 2,672     2,622     3,701     1,670     1,547       2,672     1,547  
Construction 1,154     1,154     1,154     1,155     2,977       1,154     2,977  
Other commercial real estate 13,083     14,200     15,406     15,219     4,690       13,083     4,690  
Consumer 17,173     16,867     16,643     15,498     13,888       17,173     13,888  
Non-accrual, excluding PCD        
loans 		64,166     101,381     128,650     109,957     103,582       64,166     103,582  
Non-accrual PCD loans 23,917     23,101     29,734     32,568     39,990       23,917     39,990  
Total non-accrual loans 88,083     124,482     158,384     142,525     143,572       88,083     143,572  
90 days or more past due loans,        
still accruing interest 		1,293     878     5,354     4,395     3,781       1,293     3,781  
Total NPLs 89,376     125,360     163,738     146,920     147,353       89,376     147,353  
Accruing TDRs 539     782     798     813     841       539     841  
Foreclosed assets(5) 26,375     26,732     13,228     16,671     15,299       26,375     15,299  
Total NPAs $ 116,290     $ 152,874     $ 177,764     $ 164,404     $ 163,493       $ 116,290     $ 163,493  
30-89 days past due loans $ 30,718     $ 21,051     $ 30,973     $ 40,656     $ 21,551       $ 30,718     $ 21,551  
Allowance for credit losses                            
Allowance for loan losses $ 206,241     $ 214,601     $ 235,359     $ 239,017     $ 239,048       $ 206,241     $ 239,048  
Allowance for unfunded        
commitments 		8,625     8,625     8,025     8,025     7,825       8,625     7,825  
Total ACL $ 214,866     $ 223,226     $ 243,384     $ 247,042     $ 246,873       $ 214,866     $ 246,873  
Provision for loan losses $     $     $ 6,098     $ 10,507     $ 15,927       $ 6,098     $ 88,108  
Net charge-offs by category                            
Commercial and industrial $ 5,002     $ 14,733     $ 1,740     $ 3,536     $ 5,470       $ 21,475     $ 14,885  
Agricultural (37 )       363     1,779     265       326     1,610  
Commercial real estate:                            
Office, retail, and industrial 556     3,878     4,377     1,701     1,339       8,811     4,754  
Multi-family 1     2     (5 )   19           (2 )   14  
Construction 986     208         140     4,889       1,194     7,495  
Other commercial real estate 829     459     371     916     1,753       1,659     1,936  
Consumer 1,023     1,478     2,910     2,448     2,027       5,411     10,086  
Total NCOs $ 8,360     $ 20,758     $ 9,756     $ 10,539     $ 15,743       $ 38,874     $ 40,780  
Less: NCOs on PCD loans (1,757 )   (4,337 )   (2,107 )   (6,488 )   (6,923 )     (8,201 )   (12,476 )
Total NCOs, excluding        
PCD loans 		$ 6,603     $ 16,421     $ 7,649     $ 4,051     $ 8,820       $ 30,673     $ 28,304  
Total recoveries included above $ 3,397     $ 2,869     $ 1,561     $ 2,588     $ 1,795       $ 7,827     $ 4,922  
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2021   2020   2020     2021   2020
Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention                      
Special mention loans(7) $ 330,218     $ 343,547     $ 355,563     $ 409,083     $ 395,295       $ 330,218     $ 395,295  
Substandard loans(7) 351,192     325,727     342,600     357,219     311,430       351,192     311,430  
Total performing loans        
classified as substandard and        
special mention(7) 		$ 681,410     $ 669,274     $ 698,163     $ 766,302     $ 706,725       $ 681,410     $ 706,725  
Asset quality ratios                            
Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.60 %   0.83 %   1.04 %   0.97 %   0.98 %     0.60 %   0.98 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans,        
excluding PPP loans(6) 		0.61 %   0.87 %   1.13 %   1.02 %   1.07 %     0.61 %   1.07 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans,        
excluding PCD and PPP loans(6) 		0.45 %   0.72 %   0.93 %   0.80 %   0.78 %     0.45 %   0.78 %
NPLs to total loans 0.60 %   0.83 %   1.08 %   1.00 %   1.01 %     0.60 %   1.01 %
NPLs to total loans, excluding        
PPP loans(6) 		0.62 %   0.87 %   1.16 %   1.05 %   1.10 %     0.62 %   1.10 %
NPLs to total loans, excluding        
PCD and PPP loans(6) 		0.46 %   0.72 %   0.97 %   0.83 %   0.81 %     0.46 %   0.81 %
NPAs to total loans plus        
foreclosed assets 		0.78 %   1.01 %   1.17 %   1.11 %   1.11 %     0.78 %   1.11 %
NPAs to total loans plus        
foreclosed assets, excluding        
PPP loans(6) 		0.81 %   1.06 %   1.26 %   1.18 %   1.21 %     0.81 %   1.21 %
NPAs to total loans plus        
foreclosed assets, excluding        
PCD and PPP loans(6) 		0.65 %   0.92 %   1.07 %   0.96 %   0.93 %     0.65 %   0.93 %
NPAs to tangible common equity        
plus ACL 		6.52 %   8.63 %   10.23 %   9.27 %   9.37 %     6.52 %   9.37 %
Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.40 %   0.58 %   0.75 %   0.68 %   0.68 %     0.40 %   0.68 %
Performing loans classified as        
substandard and special        
mention to corporate loans(6)(7) 		6.62 %   6.36 %   6.45 %   7.26 %   6.36 %     6.62 %   6.36 %
Performing loans classified as        
substandard and special        
mention to corporate loans,        
excluding PPP loans(6)(7) 		6.88 %   6.82 %   7.19 %   7.84 %   7.13 %     6.88 %   7.13 %
Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios          
ACL to total loans 1.45 %   1.48 %   1.60 %   1.67 %   1.68 %     1.45 %   1.68 %
ACL to non-accrual loans 243.94 %   179.32 %   153.67 %   173.33 %   171.95 %     243.94 %   171.95 %
ACL to NPLs 240.41 %   178.07 %   148.64 %   168.15 %   167.54 %     240.41 %   167.54 %
NCOs to average loans(2) 0.22 %   0.55 %   0.26 %   0.29 %   0.42 %     0.35 %   0.38 %
NCOs to average loans,        
excluding PPP loans(2) 		0.23 %   0.59 %   0.28 %   0.31 %   0.46 %     0.37 %   0.40 %
NCOs to average loans,        
excluding PCD and PPP loans(2) 		0.18 %   0.47 %   0.22 %   0.12 %   0.26 %     0.29 %   0.29 %

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information
(1)   See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.
(2)   Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3)   Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4)   Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.
(5)   Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(6)   This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.
(7)   Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs.

           
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 		         
                             
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2021   2020   2020     2021   2020
EPS                            
Net income $ 54,863     $ 51,121     $ 45,023     $ 41,605     $ 27,623       $ 151,007     $ 66,293  
Dividends and accretion on        
preferred stock 		(4,033 )   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,049 )   (4,033 )     (12,101 )   (5,070  
Net income applicable to non-        
vested restricted shares 		(517 )   (521 )   (486 )   (369 )   (236 )     (1,524 )   (615  
Net income applicable to        
common shares 		50,313     46,566     40,503     37,187     23,354       137,382     60,608  
Adjustments to net income:                            
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses 		2,916     7,773     245     1,860     881       10,934     11,602  
Tax effect of acquisition and        
integration related expenses 		(729 )   (1,943 )   (61 )   (465 )   (220 )     (2,734 )   (2,900  
Optimization costs     31     1,525     1,493     18,376       1,556     18,376  
Tax effect of optimization        
costs 		    (8 )   (381 )   (373 )   (4,594 )     (389 )   (4,594  
Swap termination costs             17,567     14,285           14,285  
Tax effect of swap termination        
costs 		            (4,392 )   (3,571 )         (3,571  
Income tax benefits             (3,639 )              
Net securities gains                 (14,328 )         (13,323  
Tax effect of net securities        
gains 		                3,582           3,331  
Total adjustments to net        
income, net of tax 		2,187     5,853     1,328     12,051     14,411       9,367     23,206  
Net income applicable to        
common shares,        
adjusted(1) 		$ 52,500     $ 52,419     $ 41,831     $ 49,238     $ 37,765       $ 146,749     $ 83,814  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                          
Weighted-average common        
shares outstanding (basic) 		112,898     112,865     113,098     113,174     113,160       112,953     112,079  
Dilutive effect of common        
stock equivalents 		878     775     773     430     276       789     322  
Weighted-average diluted        
common shares        
outstanding 		113,776     113,640     113,871     113,604     113,436       113,742     112,401  
Basic EPS $ 0.45     $ 0.41     $ 0.36     $ 0.33     $ 0.21       $ 1.22     $ 0.54  
Diluted EPS $ 0.44     $ 0.41     $ 0.36     $ 0.33     $ 0.21       $ 1.21     $ 0.54  
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.46     $ 0.46     $ 0.37     $ 0.43     $ 0.33       $ 1.29     $ 0.75  
Anti-dilutive shares not included        
in the computation of diluted        
EPS 		                           
Dividend Payout Ratio                            
Dividends declared per share $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14       $ 0.42     $ 0.42  
Dividend payout ratio 31.11 %   34.15 %   38.89 %   42.42 %   66.67 %     34.43 %   77.78 %
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 30.43 %   30.43 %   37.84 %   32.56 %   42.42 %     32.56 %   56.00 %
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 		         
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2021   2020   2020     2021   2020
Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity                      
Net income applicable to        
common shares 		$ 50,313     $ 46,566     $ 40,503     $ 37,187     $ 23,354       $ 137,382     $ 60,608  
Intangibles amortization 2,793     2,798     2,807     2,807     2,810       8,398     8,400  
Tax effect of intangibles        
amortization 		(698 )   (700 )   (702 )   (702 )   (703 )     (2,100 )   (2,100 )
Net income applicable to        
common shares, excluding        
intangibles amortization 		52,408     48,664     42,608     39,292     25,461       143,680     66,908  
Total adjustments to net income,        
net of tax(1) 		2,187     5,853     1,328     12,051     14,411       9,367     23,206  
Net income applicable to        
common shares, adjusted(1) 		$ 54,595     $ 54,517     $ 43,936     $ 51,343     $ 39,872       $ 153,047     $ 90,114  
Average stockholders' common        
equity 		$ 2,503,028     $ 2,456,034     $ 2,453,253     $ 2,444,911     $ 2,444,594       $ 2,470,955     $ 2,434,358  
Less: average intangible assets (924,743 )   (927,522 )   (931,322 )   (934,347 )   (938,712 )     (927,838 )   (920,180 )
Average tangible common        
equity 		$ 1,578,285     $ 1,528,512     $ 1,521,931     $ 1,510,564     $ 1,505,882       $ 1,543,117     $ 1,514,178  
Return on average common        
equity(2) 		7.97 %   7.60 %   6.70 %   6.05 %   3.80 %     7.43 %   3.33 %
Return on average common        
equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		8.32 %   8.56 %   6.92 %   8.01 %   6.15 %     7.94 %   4.60 %
Return on average tangible common equity(2) 13.17 %   12.77 %   11.35 %   10.35 %   6.73 %     12.45 %   5.90 %
Return on average tangible        
common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		13.72 %   14.31 %   11.71 %   13.53 %   10.53 %     13.26 %   7.95 %
Return on Average Assets                      
Net income $ 54,863     $ 51,121     $ 45,023     $ 41,605     $ 27,623       $ 151,007     $ 66,293  
Total adjustments to net income,        
net of tax(1) 		2,187     5,853     1,328     12,051     14,411       9,367     23,206  
Net income, adjusted(1) $ 57,050     $ 56,974     $ 46,351     $ 53,656     $ 42,034       $ 160,374     $ 89,499  
Average assets $ 21,899,560     $ 21,533,209     $ 20,919,040     $ 20,882,325     $ 21,526,695       $ 21,454,195     $ 20,271,140  
Return on average assets(2) 0.99 %   0.95 %   0.87 %   0.79 %   0.51 %     0.94 %   0.44 %
Return on average assets,        
adjusted(1)(2) 		1.03 %   1.06 %   0.90 %   1.02 %   0.78 %     1.00 %   0.59 %
Noninterest Expense to Average Assets                      
Noninterest expense $ 116,054     $ 121,419     $ 118,425     $ 117,971     $ 131,074       $ 355,898     $ 368,735  
Less:                            
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses 		(2,916 )   (7,773 )   (245 )   (1,860 )   (881 )     (10,934 )   (11,602 )
Optimization costs     (31 )   (1,525 )   (1,493 )   (18,376 )     (1,556 )   (18,376 )
Total $ 113,138     $ 113,615     $ 116,655     $ 114,618     $ 111,817       $ 343,408     $ 338,757  
Average assets $ 21,899,560     $ 21,533,209     $ 20,919,040     $ 20,882,325     $ 21,526,695       $ 21,454,195     $ 20,271,140  
Less: average PPP loans (549,380 )   (1,035,386 )   (1,014,798 )   (1,013,511 )   (1,194,808 )     (864,816 )   (696,095 )
Average assets, excluding PPP        
loans 		$ 21,350,180     $ 20,497,823     $ 19,904,242     $ 19,868,814     $ 20,331,887       $ 20,589,379     $ 19,575,045  
Noninterest expense to average        
assets(2) 		2.10 %   2.26 %   2.30 %   2.25 %   2.42 %     2.22 %   2.43 %
Noninterest expense, adjusted to        
average assets, excluding PPP        
loans(2) 		2.10 %   2.22 %   2.38 %   2.29 %   2.19 %     2.23 %   2.31 %
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 		         
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2021   2020   2020     2021   2020
Efficiency Ratio Calculation                          
Noninterest expense $ 116,054     $ 121,419     $ 118,425     $ 117,971     $ 131,074       $ 355,898     $ 368,735  
Less:                            
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses 		(2,916 )   (7,773 )   (245 )   (1,860 )   (881 )     (10,934 )   (11,602 )
Net OREO expense 4     (160 )   (589 )   (106 )   (544 )     (745 )   (1,090 )
Optimization costs     (31 )   (1,525 )   (1,493 )   (18,376 )     (1,556 )   (18,376 )
Total $ 113,142     $ 113,455     $ 116,066     $ 114,512     $ 111,273       $ 342,663     $ 337,667  
Tax-equivalent net interest        
income(3) 		$ 146,190     $ 145,241     $ 142,098     $ 149,141     $ 143,821       $ 433,529     $ 434,938  
Noninterest income 45,180     46,270     45,803     27,715     40,585       137,253     112,938  
Less:                            
Swap termination costs             17,567     14,285           14,285  
Net securities gains                 (14,328 )         (13,323 )
Total $ 191,370     $ 191,511     $ 187,901     $ 194,423     $ 184,363       $ 570,782     $ 548,838  
Efficiency ratio 59.12 %   59.24 %   61.77 %   58.90 %   60.36 %     60.03 %   61.52 %
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings                          
Net Income $ 54,863     $ 51,121     $ 45,023     $ 41,605     $ 27,623       $ 151,007     $ 66,293  
Income tax expense 19,459     18,018     17,372     5,743     8,690       54,849     21,340  
Provision for credit losses         6,098     10,507     15,927       6,098     88,108  
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision        
Earnings 		$ 74,322     $ 69,139     $ 68,493     $ 57,855     $ 52,240       $ 211,954     $ 175,741  
Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-provision earnings:                          
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses 		$ 2,916     $ 7,773     $ 245     $ 1,860     $ 881       $ 10,934     $ 11,602  
Optimization costs     31     1,525     1,493     18,376       1,556     18,376  
Swap termination costs             17,567     14,285           14,285  
Net securities gains                 (14,328 )         (13,323 )
Total adjustments 2,916     7,804     1,770     20,920     19,214       12,490     30,940  
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision        
Earnings, adjusted 		$ 77,238     $ 76,943     $ 70,263     $ 78,775     $ 71,454       $ 224,444     $ 206,681  
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.          


Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                   
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Tangible Common Equity                  
Stockholders' equity, common $ 2,492,723     $ 2,473,648     $ 2,422,815     $ 2,459,506     $ 2,433,671  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (923,383 )   (926,176 )   (928,974 )   (932,764 )   (935,801 )
Tangible common equity 1,569,340     1,547,472     1,493,841     1,526,742     1,497,870  
Less: AOCI 25,381     5,941     22,096     (26,379 )   (25,749 )
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI $ 1,594,721     $ 1,553,413     $ 1,515,937     $ 1,500,363     $ 1,472,121  
Total assets $ 21,778,180     $ 21,625,424     $ 21,208,591     $ 20,838,678     $ 21,088,143  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (923,383 )   (926,176 )   (928,974 )   (932,764 )   (935,801 )
Tangible assets 20,854,797     20,699,248     20,279,617     19,905,914     20,152,342  
Less: PPP loans (384,100 )   (705,915 )   (1,109,442 )   (785,563 )   (1,196,538 )
Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans $ 20,470,697     $ 19,993,333     $ 19,170,175     $ 19,120,351     $ 18,955,804  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.53 %   7.48 %   7.37 %   7.67 %   7.43 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans 7.67 %   7.74 %   7.79 %   7.98 %   7.90 %
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets 7.65 %   7.50 %   7.48 %   7.54 %   7.30 %
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,        
excluding PPP loans 		7.79 %   7.77 %   7.91 %   7.85 %   7.77 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 10.08 %   9.92 %   9.73 %  