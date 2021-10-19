Cann American Corp. Discusses Scalability of Cannabis Delivery Platform in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Jason Black, CEO of Cann American Corp. (OTC Pink: CNNA) (“the Company”), a public holding company specialized in consulting and strategic investments in the cannabis and hemp markets.

“I always thought delivery would be the future, and when COVID came along … it accelerated that,” Black said, referencing the market potential and scalable nature of Cannagram’s tech-driven delivery platform. “There’s never really been a robust technology platform powering the entire delivery segment. That’s something we’re looking to capitalize on. We believe we can take [Cannagram] national.”

Hear more about the Company’s vision for Cannagram in the full interview, available at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/october-interview-cann-american-cnna/

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing assets, technologies and acquisitions nationally in the legal cannabis and hemp industries. CNNA has one wholly owned subsidiary, Cannequipt.

For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.CannAmericanCorp.com/

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-f ....

