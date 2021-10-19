checkAd

Cann American Corp. Discusses Scalability of Cannabis Delivery Platform in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Jason Black, CEO of Cann American Corp. (OTC Pink: CNNA) (“the Company”), a public holding company specialized in consulting and strategic investments in the cannabis and hemp markets.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Black explained that the COVID pandemic has amplified the market opportunity for Cannagram, Cann American’s cannabis delivery partner in California.

“I always thought delivery would be the future, and when COVID came along … it accelerated that,” Black said, referencing the market potential and scalable nature of Cannagram’s tech-driven delivery platform. “There’s never really been a robust technology platform powering the entire delivery segment. That’s something we’re looking to capitalize on. We believe we can take [Cannagram] national.”

Hear more about the Company’s vision for Cannagram in the full interview, available at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/october-interview-cann-american-cnna/

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing assets, technologies and acquisitions nationally in the legal cannabis and hemp industries. CNNA has one wholly owned subsidiary, Cannequipt.

For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.CannAmericanCorp.com/

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact Information:

Cann American Corp.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNNA_OTC
Contact@CannAmericanCorp.com

SmallCapVoice.com
Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
Info@SmallCapVoice.com

date 2021-10-19

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d02a338-f0b3-48f7 ...





