California State DMV Purchases Fifteen Beam Global EV ARC Off-Grid EV Charging Systems

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced today the California State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has purchased fifteen EV ARC solar-powered EV charging systems for public use. The systems were purchased through the California Department of General Services (DGS) Contract #1-18-61-16, which serves to simplify the government procurement process and make chosen solutions available statewide at the best negotiated pricing.

“Contracts like the California DGS contract and the federal GSA contract make EV ARC systems as easy to procure as they are to deploy for government entities across the nation,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Because of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s desire to deploy 1.2 million EV chargers by 2030, we’re seeing more multi-unit orders from government entities, which is promising for the future.”

The California DMV’s fifteen units will offer free public charging at locations across the state for DMV visitors to charge their EVs while they conduct business at the DMV. Each solar-powered EV ARC system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power two Enel X JuiceBox Pro EV charging stations. The transportable but permanent systems include the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts and emergencies.

Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to state agency budgets.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new climate bill on September 23 that included $4 billion in funding for EV charging infrastructure. The California DGS contract is the result of a thorough evaluation of Beam Global’s capabilities, which identified performance-driven sustainable solutions and a strong history of customer satisfaction.

For more information on purchasing Beam’s EV ARC ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions through the DGS Contract, please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.comLinkedInYouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

