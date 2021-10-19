checkAd

Worksport Presenting at Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Mississauga, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company”) announced today that Steven Rossi, CEO, will provide a company overview at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21, 2021 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for the presentation, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson6/wksp/2067690. To register for the conference and participate in 1on1 meetings, please navigate to Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference.

Worksport’s commitment to decarbonize transportation has led to the natural innovation of integrating solar panels into the Company’s strong tonneau cover business. As well, the systems have been designed for standalone applications in established markets such as RVs, campers, travel trailers, and other adventurous utilities. With its production models of Terravis Solis tonneau cover and Terravis COR mobile Energy Storage System, management believes the Company’s inaugural Terravis System - currently available for pre-order - will establish a very engaged market.

During his presentation, Mr. Rossi will be touching on topics including the Company’s multi-year collaboration with Ontario Tech University, the great results spawning from rigorous testing of the Company’s inaugural, sustainably beautiful Terravis Systems (SOLIS + COR), and future iterations of Terravis SOLIS + Terravis COR that management believes will continue to impress with powerful architecture and competitive design.

ICYMI: Worksport recently partnered with Greatcell Solar Italy for deep research integrating Perovskite Solar Cells into the Company’s future product iterations, which management believes will yield Terravis SOLIS with the potential to thrive over generations.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com, www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

