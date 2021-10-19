checkAd

ShotSpotter Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

ShotSpotter management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-855-327-6838
International dial-in: 1-604-235-2082
Conference ID: 10016897

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations page of the company’s website at shotspotter.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 9, 2021.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10016897

About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s products are trusted by more than 120 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate is an investigative case management solution that helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
1-510-794-3100
astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
1-415-445-3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ShotSpotter Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. ET NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, will hold a conference …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...