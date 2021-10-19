checkAd

BlueLinx Appoints Ryan Taylor as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, today announced the appointment of Ryan Taylor as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury, effective October 11, 2021 and reporting to Kelly Janzen, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

In this newly created role, Taylor will lead the investor relations and treasury functions, with an emphasis on enhancing engagement with the investor community and maintaining a prudent capital structure to support the Company’s growth strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan to the BlueLinx team and expect him to play an integral role as we continue to build a best-in-class investor relations function and advance our capital allocation strategy,” said Kelly Janzen, SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. “Ryan’s broad leadership, deep investor relations experience and knowledge of capital markets are valuable attributes that will elevate our investor communications and support the execution of our long-term growth strategy.”

Prior to joining BlueLinx, Taylor served for over 20 years at SPX Corporation and its spinoff, SPX FLOW, in a variety of finance and communications roles, including more than 15 years of investor relations experience. Most recently, Taylor served as Chief Strategy Officer at SPX FLOW where he played a leading role in the development, execution and communication of a transformational strategy which delivered significant value for SPX FLOW shareholders.

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally-focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACTS

Ryan Taylor, VP, Investor Relations & Treasury
investor@bluelinxco.com

Noel Ryan
BXC@val-adv.com





