checkAd

Standard Uranium Announces Engagement Agreement and 2022 Winter Exploration Plans at its Sun Dog Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce the signing of an Engagement Agreement with Ya’thi Néné Land and Resource Office (“YNLR”)1, further strengthening the Company’s relationships with First Nations and northern community stakeholders. The Company is also pleased to announce plans for their winter exploration program including high resolution geophysics and diamond drilling at its 15,770-hectare, 100% wholly-owned, Sun Dog Project (the “Project”). The Project is located at the northwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and is south of the first uranium mining camp in Canada, the Beaverlodge District, near Uranium City.

Following the signing of the Engagement Agreement with the YNLR on October 12th, 2021, CEO and President, Jon Bey, and VP Exploration, Sean Hillacre, visited the Sun Dog project on October 14th. During which, they followed up on occurrences of mineralization and strong radioactivity at surface with an RS-125 scintillometer, recording readings of >63,000 counts per second (“cps”) at the Skye target, readings of >27,000 cps at the Java Target, and to readings of >40,000 cps at the Haven target which was recently discovered by the Company in 2020 (Figure 1).

Jon Bey, CEO and President commented: “Signing the Engagement Agreement with our First Nations and northern community representatives is a milestone event for our team at Standard Uranium and a step towards building strong relationships with local stakeholders. We have been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to explore the Sun Dog Project knowing the potential for high-grade uranium discoveries in this region. Working closely with our local stakeholders, we have the potential to bring opportunities back to this incredible region.”

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c3f9777-e16c-43fd ...

Sun Dog Project Planned Winter Exploration Program

The Sun Dog Project is fully permitted for the 2022 exploration program, and the Company is fully funded for it’s 2022 exploration plans on the Project. The Company plans to conduct high resolution airborne magnetic and ground gravity surveys over the Skye, Haven and Java target areas on the Sun Dog Project (Figure 1) through the months of January and February 2022, leading into the inaugural drill program planned to commence in the first week of March 2022. The drill program will comprise up to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling to test high priority basement and unconformity targets for high-grade uranium mineralization at relatively shallow depths.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Standard Uranium Announces Engagement Agreement and 2022 Winter Exploration Plans at its Sun Dog Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce the signing of an Engagement Agreement with Ya’thi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...