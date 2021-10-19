Standard Uranium Announces Engagement Agreement and 2022 Winter Exploration Plans at its Sun Dog Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce the signing of an Engagement Agreement with Ya’thi Néné Land and Resource Office (“YNLR”)1, further strengthening the Company’s relationships with First Nations and northern community stakeholders. The Company is also pleased to announce plans for their winter exploration program including high resolution geophysics and diamond drilling at its 15,770-hectare, 100% wholly-owned, Sun Dog Project (the “Project”). The Project is located at the northwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and is south of the first uranium mining camp in Canada, the Beaverlodge District, near Uranium City.



Following the signing of the Engagement Agreement with the YNLR on October 12th, 2021, CEO and President, Jon Bey, and VP Exploration, Sean Hillacre, visited the Sun Dog project on October 14th. During which, they followed up on occurrences of mineralization and strong radioactivity at surface with an RS-125 scintillometer, recording readings of >63,000 counts per second (“cps”) at the Skye target, readings of >27,000 cps at the Java Target, and to readings of >40,000 cps at the Haven target which was recently discovered by the Company in 2020 (Figure 1).