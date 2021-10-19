Standard Uranium Announces Engagement Agreement and 2022 Winter Exploration Plans at its Sun Dog Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce
the signing of an Engagement Agreement with Ya’thi Néné Land and Resource Office (“YNLR”)1, further strengthening the Company’s relationships with First Nations and northern community
stakeholders. The Company is also pleased to announce plans for their winter exploration program including high resolution geophysics and diamond drilling at its 15,770-hectare, 100% wholly-owned,
Sun Dog Project (the “Project”). The Project is located at the northwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and is south of the first uranium mining camp in Canada, the Beaverlodge
District, near Uranium City.
Following the signing of the Engagement Agreement with the YNLR on October 12th, 2021, CEO and President, Jon Bey, and VP Exploration, Sean Hillacre, visited the Sun Dog project on October 14th. During which, they followed up on occurrences of mineralization and strong radioactivity at surface with an RS-125 scintillometer, recording readings of >63,000 counts per second (“cps”) at the Skye target, readings of >27,000 cps at the Java Target, and to readings of >40,000 cps at the Haven target which was recently discovered by the Company in 2020 (Figure 1).
Jon Bey, CEO and President commented: “Signing the Engagement Agreement with our First Nations and northern community representatives is a milestone event for our team at Standard Uranium and a step towards building strong relationships with local stakeholders. We have been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to explore the Sun Dog Project knowing the potential for high-grade uranium discoveries in this region. Working closely with our local stakeholders, we have the potential to bring opportunities back to this incredible region.”
Sun Dog Project Planned Winter Exploration Program
The Sun Dog Project is fully permitted for the 2022 exploration program, and the Company is fully funded for it’s 2022 exploration plans on the Project. The Company plans to conduct high resolution airborne magnetic and ground gravity surveys over the Skye, Haven and Java target areas on the Sun Dog Project (Figure 1) through the months of January and February 2022, leading into the inaugural drill program planned to commence in the first week of March 2022. The drill program will comprise up to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling to test high priority basement and unconformity targets for high-grade uranium mineralization at relatively shallow depths.
