checkAd

Nuwellis Selected as a Recipient of the Governor’s International Trade Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Nuwellis recognized as a Minnesota company that has shown exceptional progress and success in foreign markets

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) was honored last week with the 2021 Governor's International Trade Award by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. This award honors Minnesota companies that are developing and continuing to grow a significant part of their business in foreign markets, increasing or maintaining jobs in Minnesota, and developing novel approaches for competing globally. It also recognizes the tremendous positive effect that exports and trade have on the state's overall economy.

“We are honored to be recognized as a recipient of the Governor’s International Trade Award,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., president and CEO of Nuwellis. “We can attribute this success to our hardworking, diverse employees, who – even during a pandemic – continue to educate hospitals and providers on the benefits of using the Aquadex SmartFlow System to treat fluid-overloaded adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more in the United States and internationally.”

Nuwellis is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes the Aquadex SmartFlow System for ultrafiltration therapy, an effective treatment option for fluid overloaded critical care, heart failure and pediatric patients. Nuwellis has increased employment in Minnesota due to the increased product demand, both domestically and internationally.

“This year’s award winners are among many companies based in Minnesota, or with locations in Minnesota, that deliver our state’s products to all the corners of the world,” said Governor Walz. “A diversified global trade network helps ensure that Minnesota’s economy remains strong as we continue to showcase our ingenuity and innovation on the global stage.”

Nuwellis currently conducts business in the U.S. and Europe, Middle-East, Brazil and South East Asia, most recently expanding its business to Austria, Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The company now has distribution agreements covering 18 countries outside the United States. In September 2021, Nuwellis received CE Mark certification for its 24-Hour Blood Circuit Set to market the circuit in the European Union and other countries that recognize the certification, further expanding access to its proprietary ultrafiltration therapy.

Nuwellis was one of five companies honored in the awards, recognized in the service category for small to medium-sized companies (less than 500 employees). Award recipients were celebrated at a ceremony on Friday, October 15, 2021.

About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System
The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and predictable method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.  

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Laurel Hood
Health+Commerce
laurel@healthandcommerce.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nuwellis Selected as a Recipient of the Governor’s International Trade Award Nuwellis recognized as a Minnesota company that has shown exceptional progress and success in foreign marketsEDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) was honored last week with the 2021 Governor's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...