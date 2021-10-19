checkAd

InterDigital appoints Joshua D. Schmidt as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that Joshua D. Schmidt has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, reporting to Liren Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of InterDigital.

Richard L. Gulino, who has served as InterDigital’s Chief Legal Officer since January 2020 will remain as a Strategic Advisor to the company and will be retiring on December 3rd of this year.

“We are delighted to announce that Josh is our new Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary,” commented Liren Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of InterDigital. “Having been with the company for six years, Josh has an in-depth understanding of the business and has exactly the right skillset to be an outstanding Chief Legal Officer. This is an exciting time for InterDigital as we continue to build on our position as a leading innovator in foundational technologies in 5G wireless, video, and WiFi, and Josh is an excellent addition to our executive team.”

Mr. Schmidt joined InterDigital in March 2015 and has since served in a series of roles within the legal department, most recently as Deputy General Counsel where he was responsible for a wide range of issues, including public company reporting, M&A, employment, R&D collaboration agreements, corporate governance, and the company’s ESG initiatives. Prior to joining the company, Josh was in private practice at Dechert LLP where he advised clients on numerous corporate legal matters, including private and public company M&A, securities offerings, post-IPO filing obligations, and joint ventures. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Duke University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Finance from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Rick for his years of service to InterDigital and for his contributions to our recent success,” Liren added. “His advice and insight have been invaluable as our status as a leading innovator in connectivity, multimedia and AI has expanded over the recent years.”

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: Investor.Relations@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716

 





