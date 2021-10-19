Xtant Medical Honors Donor Hero on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float

Sam was forever a giver who gave freely and frequently and had every intention of making the world a better place for everyone. Sam gave his time, money, smile, humor, compassion, empathy, and ultimately, himself. Even as a young person he was passionate about how one could continue to help others even in death. In the years since his passing, his family has learned that through bone and tissue donation, a part of Sam lives on in 109 recipients.

BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, honors Samuel Lee Becker, a donor hero, as part of its sponsorship of the 2022 Donate Life Float at the Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

The 2022 Donate Life Rose Parade float titled, Courage to Hope, will be part of the 2022 Rose Parade that will take place in Pasadena, CA on New Year’s Day.



“We are proud to celebrate the life of Sam, whose passion of organ donation and ultimate gift enables others to have a full life,” said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. “Donation is at the core of our values in bringing hope to patients in need of a life saving transplant from those who are willing to save others. Our support for Sam, Donate Life and Courage to Hope closely aligns with our mission of ‘honoring the gift of donation, by allowing our patients to live as full, and complete a life as possible.’”

Organ, eye and tissue donation offers hope to donor families, who in the midst of losing a loved one, see the chance to believe their loved ones’ gifts will help save others. At the same time, those waiting to receive a lifesaving organ have the dream and the courage to hope that a donor will become available, to restore their health and change their lives. They can now achieve their life’s goals, all thanks to their donors.

As the world’s most visible campaign to inspire organ, eye and tissue donation, The Donate Life Rose Parade float inspires viewers to help the over one million people in need of organ, eye or tissue transplants each year. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLife.net.

