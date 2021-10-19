checkAd

Xtant Medical Honors Donor Hero on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Company Among Sponsors of Donate Life Float at 2022 Rose Parade

BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, honors Samuel Lee Becker, a donor hero, as part of its sponsorship of the 2022 Donate Life Float at the Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

Sam was forever a giver who gave freely and frequently and had every intention of making the world a better place for everyone. Sam gave his time, money, smile, humor, compassion, empathy, and ultimately, himself. Even as a young person he was passionate about how one could continue to help others even in death. In the years since his passing, his family has learned that through bone and tissue donation, a part of Sam lives on in 109 recipients.

The 2022 Donate Life Rose Parade float titled, Courage to Hope, will be part of the 2022 Rose Parade that will take place in Pasadena, CA on New Year’s Day.

“We are proud to celebrate the life of Sam, whose passion of organ donation and ultimate gift enables others to have a full life,” said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. “Donation is at the core of our values in bringing hope to patients in need of a life saving transplant from those who are willing to save others. Our support for Sam, Donate Life and Courage to Hope closely aligns with our mission of ‘honoring the gift of donation, by allowing our patients to live as full, and complete a life as possible.’”

Organ, eye and tissue donation offers hope to donor families, who in the midst of losing a loved one, see the chance to believe their loved ones’ gifts will help save others. At the same time, those waiting to receive a lifesaving organ have the dream and the courage to hope that a donor will become available, to restore their health and change their lives. They can now achieve their life’s goals, all thanks to their donors.

As the world’s most visible campaign to inspire organ, eye and tissue donation, The Donate Life Rose Parade float inspires viewers to help the over one million people in need of organ, eye or tissue transplants each year. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLife.net.

About Donate Life America (DLA)

Donate Life America (DLA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization leading its national partners and Donate Life State Teams to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives. DLA owns, manages and promotes Donate Life℠, the national brand for the cause of donation; motivates the public to register as organ, eye and tissue donors; provides education about living donation; manages the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org; and develops and executes effective multi-media campaigns to promote donation.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xtant Medical Honors Donor Hero on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float Company Among Sponsors of Donate Life Float at 2022 Rose ParadeBELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...