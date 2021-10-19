checkAd

Healthcare Triangle Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Cloud Transformation for Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Premier Partner status enables Healthcare Triangle to accelerate cloud transformation, data management, analytics, and AI journey for healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) organizations.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company") a leading provider of cloud and data transformation solutions in healthcare and life sciences, is pleased to announce that it has advanced to Google Cloud Premier Partner status. This advancement to ‘Premier’ status is based on its success in building, deploying, and managing Google Cloud solutions for regulated healthcare and life sciences organizations and building massive data analytics platforms on Google Cloud’s highly scalable and reliable infrastructure.

Through the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Healthcare Triangle solves healthcare and life sciences organizations’ complex challenges with innovative solutions in areas such as data analytics, AI, security, compliance, blockchain capabilities, cloud DevOps and other key cloud products. With the Premier Partner status, Healthcare Triangle continues to deploy the scalable and secure infrastructure on Google Cloud to maximize customers’ operational efficiencies.

Healthcare Triangle uses Google Cloud to help companies create and architect a value-driven cloud transformation. The Premier status designates a proven record of delivering exceptional customer service and in-depth technical expertise around core Google Cloud specializations and certifications.

With the availability of Healthcare Triangle’s healthcare solution offerings on Google Cloud Marketplace, Healthcare Triangle presents a practical and cost-effective way for healthcare and life sciences organizations to deliver on their data strategy with state-of-the-art AI/ML, advanced analytics, and a highly agile infrastructure. At the same time, Healthcare Triangle can also offer a consolidated bill to their customers, launch innovative data and AI solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace, own the customer relationship, and advise customers on how to best leverage Google Cloud’s technology through the sales engagement model with Google Cloud. Looking forward, Healthcare Triangle plans to expand its footprint on Google Cloud.

