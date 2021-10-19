RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY Granted United States Florida Office of Financial Regulation MSB License

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluGROUP USA Inc. (dba "RevoluPAY") was granted the Money Transmitters Part II license on the 18th of October 2021 with expanded implicit regulatory approval for Part III financial activities by the Florida Office of Financial Regulation. Additionally, RevoluPAY met registry approval with the United States Department of the Treasury FINCEN ("Financial Crimes Enforcement Network") on the 11th of October 2021.



Company CEO Steve Marshall comments: "Undoubtedly, today's granting of our United States Financial licensing is a major milestone for the Company and the ensemble of our shareholders. The United States holds a vanguard position globally as the #1 remitter of money overseas, annually eclipsing all other countries, sending more money than the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th countries combined. It is estimated that over 145 billion USD is sent abroad from the U.S annually. We are honored to have been approved by the Florida Office of Financial Regulation and the Department of the Treasury to commence U.S. operations in synergy with our proprietary network of significant self-licensing in 27 European countries, Canada, and +120 countries through bilateral agreements with some of the world's largest financial institutions. Today's inclusion of the United States to our repertoire of Financial licenses brings exceptional opportunities for RevoluPAY from now on, enabling the upcoming launch of numerous pending revenue verticals."

About RevoluGROUP USA Inc.

RevoluGROUP USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RevoluGROUP Canada Inc., domiciled in the Brickell Financial District, Miami, Florida. RevoluGROUP USA Inc. is a Florida licensed Money Service Business responsible for representing all the Company's revenue verticals in the world's largest consumer market. RevoluGROUP USA Inc. is registered with the Department of the Treasury FINCEN ("Financial Crimes Enforcement Network") and handles simultaneous roll-out of the Company's verticals, along with US-based customer support for American citizens using the Company's financial technology. In conjunction with other international subsidiaries, the United States subsidiary offers enhanced self-licensed global financial reach.