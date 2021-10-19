checkAd

Xali Gold Advised by Sun River Gold that they Plan to be Operational with El Oro Tailings Reprocessing in Q2 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to Sun River Gold (“Sun River”) advising the Company that it has arranged financing of approximately US$6.5M (see News Release dated October 14, 2021), they also expect to have the Tailings Reprocessing Facility operational in Q2 2022 at El Oro, Mexico.

Permitting is also progressing well and final permits are expected to be received within approximately one month. Sun River has also advised that most of the equipment required for the reprocessing operation has been procured.

Xali Gold’s subsidiary, CCM El Oro Jales (“CCM El Oro”), has an agreement with the municipality of El Oro which provides the Company the right to recover all available gold and silver from the tailings deposit and pay to the Municipality of El Oro an 8% Net Profits Interest (“NPI”). Candente Gold also retains the first US$1.5M from the 8% NPI payable to the Municipality. Sun River must make all NPI payments to the Municipality.

Sun River has the option to acquire 100% of the Tailings Project from CCM El Oro by making staged payments totalling US$500,000 (paid), bring the tailings into commercial production by October 31, 2021 (extended to March 31, 2022 due to COVID), and grant to the Company a 5% NPI, Life of Mine royalty (the “Candente Royalty”) as well as the Municipality’s 8% NPI on production from the properties.

Sun River is a private Arizona based corporation managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with a combined 80 years of mining experience in Mexico, including specific experience in the reprocessing of old gold and silver tailings.

The Mexico Mine Tailings contain an Inferred Resource* of 1,267,400 Tonnes grading 2.94 Au g/t, 75.12 Ag g/t containing 119,900 ounces of gold and 3,061,200 ounces of silver.

*Note: Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All figures have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate. For more information see “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mexico Mine Tailings” prepared by Nadia Caira, P.Geo. and Allan Reeves, P.Geo., dated August 25, 2014 with an effective date of July 8, 2014 available at www.sedar.com.

