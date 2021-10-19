ISW Holdings Announces Phase 1 of 200 MW Southeastern US Cryptocurrency Mining Project Nears Completion

Larry Sossamon, President, and Chic Blanton, Vice President of Sossamon Construction Co., Inc., commented, “We are very excited to be working with the Bit5ive team, a leading pioneer in the crypto mining space, on this exciting project. We have made excellent progress as we near completion of the first phase of over 200MW of crypto mining parks in South and North Carolina. These projects represent some of the most innovative of their kind, and stand to create many new jobs and new opportunities in the area.”

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company,” transitioning to “BlockQuarry,” pending name change), a Nevada-based portfolio company with primary commercial-stage operations in Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that the first phase of its Southeastern U.S. project to pair 56,000 mining rigs with 200 megawatts (“MW”) of power is now nearing completion, which constitutes the infrastructure build-out to deploy 20 MW of power to self-contained cryptocurrency mining Pods.

Company management also notes that Bit5ive will begin delivering the first tranche of new mining Pods to the site over coming weeks.

“Even with supply chain issues, we have managed to manufacture in record time,” noted Alonzo Pierce, Chair and President of ISW Holdings. “We will continue to do our best to hit our schedule objectives despite difficult market conditions, and we are thrilled to start deploying our Gen4 Pods to the site as the project ramps up. We are also excited to report that engineering and planning have gotten underway on the next sites to be developed starting in early 2022.”





