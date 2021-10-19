Kratos Breaks Gigabit Barrier with OpenSpace Virtualized Wideband Receivers for Earth Observation Missions

Delivering Greater than 1 Gbps of DVB-S2 Downlink Processing Using Only x86 based General-Purpose Computers

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has broken the gigabit throughput barrier with its OpenSpace virtualized wideband receivers delivering over a gigabit per second performance running solely on commercially available, off-the-shelf x86-based computers. This achievement drastically lowers the cost of downlinks, while raising performance for Earth Observation (EO) and Remote Sensing (RS) missions.

More and more high bandwidth EO and RS data is being beamed from satellites and the infrastructure on the ground must keep up. This is particularly driven by the challenge of EO/RS applications that rapidly download data on the fly during the short time periods when satellites are over the ground system, as well as the need to process the data as fast as possible.