X4 Pharmaceuticals Expands Commercial Leadership Expertise with Appointment of Françoise de Craecker to Board of Directors and Karolyn Park as Vice President, U.S. Commercial

Each brings significant experience in strategic marketing of rare disease therapeutics and commercial operations

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel CXCR4-targeted small molecule therapeutics to benefit patients with diseases of the immune system, announced today the appointment of Françoise de Craecker to the company’s Board of Directors and the recent hiring of Karolyn Park to the newly created role of Vice President, U.S. Commercial, significantly strengthening the company’s depth and breadth of commercial leadership experience. Ms. de Craecker’s appointment expands the X4 Board of Directors to nine members.

“With the first pivotal trial of our lead candidate mavorixafor now fully enrolled, we believe that it is the right time to be expanding our commercial expertise,” said Paula Ragan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of X4. “Françoise brings more than 30 years of experience successfully launching and commercializing innovative products and building rare disease businesses in regions throughout the world including the Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and the U.S. We believe that her strategic commercial lens and patient-focused commitment will add meaningfully to the X4 Board of Directors as we lead X4 into the next phase of growth. Additionally, we expect Karolyn’s deep experiences in strategic marketing and global product launch and commercialization will enable X4 to successfully prepare for the anticipated launch of mavorixafor in the U.S. We look forward to both Françoise and Karolyn playing key roles in maximizing mavorixafor’s full potential for the benefit of patients in need as we continue to explore the broad range of opportunities for mavorixafor to treat immunodeficiencies and certain cancers.”

Ms. de Craecker joins the X4 Board of Directors following a distinguished career building multi-functional teams, formulating global commercial strategies for orphan drug and gene therapy products, and successfully launching multiple products across the globe. She also currently serves as an Independent Director of the French biopharmaceutical company GenSight. Previously, she served as General Manager Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at AveXis Europe (now a Novartis company). Prior to that, Ms. de Craecker served as Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA at Raptor Pharmaceuticals Europe. For nearly 15 years, Ms. de Craecker served in roles of increasing responsibility at Shire within their Rare Disease Business Unit, ending her tenure there as Vice President and General Manager Europe. Ms. de Craecker obtained a master’s degree in Nutrition from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Leuven, Belgium.

