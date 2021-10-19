Old National's strong 3rd quarter driven by commercial loan growth of 7% annualized

Net income



RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported third quarter 2021 net income of $71.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

Included in the third quarter were pre-tax charges of $1.4 million for the pending merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $71.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

LOANS

Strong commercial production results in over 7% annualized commercial loan growth.

Period-end total loans were $13,636.1 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $198.7 million, or 5.7% annualized, when compared to the $13,834.8 million at June 30, 2021.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans declined $366.1 million to $354.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $721.1 million at June 30, 2021.

Excluding the $366.1 million decrease in PPP loans during the quarter, total loans increased $167.5 million, or 5.1% annualized.

Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans increased $171.7 million, or 7.4% annualized.

Total commercial loan production in the third quarter was $1.0 billion; period-end pipeline totaled $2.7 billion.

Consumer loans decreased $15.1 million to $1,564.2 million and residential mortgage loans increased $9.7 million to $2,224.8 million.

Average total loans in the third quarter were $13,687.3 million, a decrease of $308.0 million from the second quarter of 2021.

Excluding PPP loans, average total loans in the third quarter increased $185.8 million from the second quarter of 2021.

DEPOSITS

Total deposit growth bolstered by strong increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Period-end total deposits were $18,196.1 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $327.2 million, or 7.3% annualized, when compared to the $17,868.9 million at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $297.8 million to $6,440.5 million at September 30, 2021 from $6,142.7 million at June 30, 2021.

On average, total deposits in the third quarter increased $122.9 million to $17,976.0 million, compared to $17,853.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.



NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income and margin both increase as funding costs stabilize.

Net interest income increased to $151.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $149.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased 1 basis point to 2.92% compared to 2.91% in the second quarter of 2021.

PPP interest and net fees combined were $12.2 million, or 16 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $11.9 million, or 9 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021.

Accretion income was $3.0 million, or 6 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $5.1 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021.

Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $2.3 million, or 4 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million, or 2 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021.

The cost of total deposits remained unchanged at 0.06% in the third quarter of 2021 and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits also remained unchanged at 0.09%.

CREDIT QUALITY

Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.



Old National recorded a provision recapture in the third quarter of 2021 of $4.6 million, compared to $4.9 million in provision recapture recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Net recoveries in the third quarter were $3.0 million, compared to net recoveries of $336 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.

30-89 day delinquencies were 0.10% at the end of the third quarter.

Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 0.94%.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of September 30, 2021, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $37.7 million.

The allowance for credit losses stood at $107.9 million, or 0.79% of total loans at September 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased primarily due to higher mortgage banking revenue.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $54.5 million, an increase of $3.0 million from the second quarter of 2021.

Mortgage banking revenue increased $3.0 million when compared to the second quarter of 2021, due primarily to a stabilizing pipeline valuation.

Gains on sales of debt securities increased $0.5 million when compared to the second quarter of 2021.



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Decline in third quarter expenses due to reductions in personnel and occupancy expenses.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $121.3 million and included $1.4 million in diligence, integration and merger charges and $1.7 million in tax credit amortization.

Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter was $118.2 million, compared to the $120.9 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2021.

The third quarter efficiency ratio was 56.86%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 55.38%.



INCOME TAXES

On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the third quarter was $21.2 million, resulting in a 22.8% FTE tax rate, compared to 21.7% in the second quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense included $1.5 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital ratios remain strong.

At the end of the third quarter, preliminary total risk-based capital was 12.84% and preliminary regulatory tier 1 capital was 12.08%.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.55% at the end of the third quarter compared to 8.47% in the second quarter of 2021.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the third quarter.

A low loan to deposit ratio of 74.9%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 3Q21 Adjustments4 Adjusted 3Q21 Total Revenues (FTE) $ 209.6 $ (1.2 ) $ 208.4 Less: Provision for Credit Losses 4.6 — 4.6 Less: Noninterest Expenses (121.3 ) 1.4 (119.9 ) Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 92.9 $ 0.2 $ 93.1 Income Taxes (FTE) (21.2 ) (0.1 ) (21.3 ) Net Income $ 71.7 $ 0.1 $ 71.8 Average Shares Outstanding 165,939 — 165,939 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.43 $ — $ 0.43

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 3Q21 2Q21 Net Interest Income $ 151.6 $ 149.9 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5 3.5 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 155.1 $ 153.4 Average Earning Assets $ 21,228.6 $ 21,095.3 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 2.92 % 2.91 %





($ in millions) 3Q21 3Q20 Net Interest Income $ 151.6 $ 145.6 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5 3.4 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 155.1 $ 149.0 Add: Total Noninterest Income 54.5 64.7 Less: Noninterest Expense 121.3 120.2 Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 88.3 $ 93.5 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (1.2 ) (4.9 ) Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges 1.4 — Add: ONB Way Charges — 2.9 Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 1.7 3.1 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 90.2 $ 94.6





($ in millions) 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Noninterest Expense $ 121.3 $ 129.6 $ 120.2 Less: ONB Way Charges — (0.4 ) (2.9 ) Less: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges (1.4 ) (6.5 ) — Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 119.9 $ 122.7 $ 117.3 Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (1.7 ) (1.8 ) (3.1 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 118.2 $ 120.9 $ 114.2 Less: Intangible Amortization (2.8 ) (2.9 ) (3.4 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 115.4 $ 118.0 $ 110.8 Net Interest Income $ 151.6 $ 149.9 $ 145.6 FTE Adjustment 3.5 3.5 3.4 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 155.1 $ 153.4 $ 149.0 Total Noninterest Income 54.5 51.5 64.7 Total Revenue (FTE) $ 209.6 $ 204.9 $ 213.7 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (1.2 ) (0.7 ) (4.9 ) Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $ 208.4 $ 204.2 $ 208.8 Efficiency Ratio 56.86 % 62.05 % 55.93 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 55.38 % 57.74 % 53.06 %

($ in millions) 3Q21 2Q21 Net Income $ 71.7 $ 62.8 Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax5) 2.1 2.2 Tangible Net Income $ 73.8 $ 65.0 Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax5) (0.9 ) (0.5 ) Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges (net of tax5) 1.1 4.9 Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax5) — 0.3 Adjusted Tangible Net Income $ 74.0 $ 69.7 Average Total Shareholders’ Equity 3,027.9 2,992.7 Less: Average Goodwill (1,037.0 ) (1,037.0 ) Less: Average Intangibles (38.6 ) (41.4 ) Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,952.3 $ 1,914.3 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.13 % 13.58 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.16 % 14.56 %

5 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $24.0 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income Statement Net interest income $ 151,572 $ 149,927 $ 145,573 $ 449,619 $ 435,015 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 3,501 3,470 3,379 10,471 10,069 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 155,073 153,397 148,952 460,090 445,084 Provision for credit losses (4,613 ) (4,929 ) — (26,898 ) 39,495 Noninterest income 54,515 51,508 64,759 162,735 180,722 Noninterest expense 121,274 129,618 120,234 368,632 399,099 Net income 71,746 62,786 77,944 221,350 152,289 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 165,939 165,934 165,419 165,862 166,370 Net income (diluted) $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 1.33 $ 0.92 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.42 0.42 Common dividend payout ratio (2) 33 % 37 % 30 % 31 % 46 % Book value $ 18.31 $ 18.05 $ 17.67 $ 18.31 $ 17.67 Stock price 16.95 17.61 12.56 16.95 12.56 Tangible common book value (3) 11.83 11.55 11.10 11.83 11.10 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.06 % 1.40 % 1.25 % 0.95 % Return on average common equity 9.48 % 8.39 % 10.79 % 9.85 % 7.11 % Return on tangible common equity (3) 15.05 % 13.58 % 17.56 % 15.49 % 11.66 % Return on average tangible common equity (3) 15.13 % 13.58 % 17.88 % 15.84 % 12.12 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.92 % 2.91 % 3.03 % 2.92 % 3.15 % Efficiency ratio (4) 56.86 % 62.05 % 55.93 % 58.14 % 63.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.09 ) % (0.01 ) % (0.09 ) % (0.03 ) % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses to ending loans 0.79 % 0.79 % 0.95 % 0.79 % 0.95 % Non-performing loans to ending loans 0.94 % 1.03 % 1.15 % 0.94 % 1.15 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 13,584,828 $ 13,784,677 $ 13,892,509 $ 13,584,828 $13,892,509 Total assets 24,018,733 23,675,666 22,460,476 24,018,733 22,460,476 Total deposits 18,196,149 17,868,911 16,506,494 18,196,149 16,506,494 Total borrowed funds 2,536,303 2,559,113 2,725,731 2,536,303 2,725,731 Total shareholders' equity 3,035,892 2,991,118 2,921,149 3,035,892 2,921,149 Capital Ratios (3) Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 12.08 % 11.95 % 11.84 % 12.08 % 11.84 % Tier 1 12.08 % 11.95 % 11.84 % 12.08 % 11.84 % Total 12.84 % 12.73 % 12.81 % 12.84 % 12.81 % Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.54 % 8.38 % 8.15 % 8.54 % 8.15 % Total equity to assets (averages) 12.69 % 12.61 % 12.97 % 12.69 % 13.33 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.55 % 8.47 % 8.58 % 8.55 % 8.58 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 2,410 2,465 2,484 2,410 2,484 Banking centers 162 162 162 162 162 (1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. (2) Cash dividends per share divided by net income per share (basic). (3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. September 30, 2021 capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances





Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $ 162,026 $ 160,458 $ 160,086 $ 481,721 $ 490,059 Less: interest expense 10,454 10,531 14,513 32,102 55,044 Net interest income 151,572 149,927 145,573 449,619 435,015 Provision for credit losses (4,613 ) (4,929 ) — (26,898 ) 39,495 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 156,185 154,856 145,573 476,517 395,520 Wealth management fees 10,134 10,734 9,239 30,576 27,547 Service charges on deposit accounts 8,926 8,514 8,698 25,564 26,357 Debit card and ATM fees 4,942 5,583 5,276 15,668 15,106 Mortgage banking revenue 10,870 7,827 18,110 35,222 46,542 Investment product fees 6,475 6,042 5,351 18,381 16,070 Capital markets income 6,017 5,871 5,428 15,603 15,935 Company-owned life insurance 2,355 2,783 2,830 7,852 8,878 Other income 3,589 3,462 4,906 9,977 13,681 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 1,207 692 4,921 3,892 10,606 Total noninterest income 54,515 51,508 64,759 162,735 180,722 Salaries and employee benefits 71,005 72,640 69,860 211,762 215,589 Occupancy 12,757 14,054 13,930 41,683 42,308 Equipment 3,756 4,506 3,754 12,231 12,912 Marketing 3,267 2,632 2,140 7,961 7,632 Data processing 11,508 11,697 9,628 35,558 28,724 Communication 2,372 2,411 2,241 7,661 7,335 Professional fees 3,416 8,528 3,083 14,668 10,921 FDIC assessment 1,628 1,226 1,319 4,461 4,942 Amortization of intangibles 2,779 2,909 3,459 8,763 10,847 Amortization of tax credit investments 1,736 1,813 3,115 4,751 8,917 Other expense 7,050 7,202 7,705 19,133 48,972 Total noninterest expense 121,274 129,618 120,234 368,632 399,099 Income before income taxes 89,426 76,746 90,098 270,620 177,143 Income tax expense 17,680 13,960 12,154 49,270 24,854 Net income $ 71,746 $ 62,786 $ 77,944 $ 221,350 $ 152,289 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 1.33 $ 0.92 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 165,258 165,175 164,773 165,144 165,748 Diluted 165,939 165,934 165,419 165,862 166,370 Common shares outstanding at end of period 165,814 165,732 165,333 165,814 165,333





Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Assets Federal Reserve Bank account $ 600,581 $ 287,446 $ 87,682 Money market investments 16,294 15,294 13,437 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 1,803,273 1,657,079 501,771 Mortgage-backed securities 3,354,701 3,280,983 3,382,280 States and political subdivisions 1,609,283 1,567,931 1,426,495 Other securities 442,503 441,037 462,958 Total investments 7,209,760 6,947,030 5,773,504 Loans held for sale, at fair value 51,306 50,121 85,091 Loans: Commercial 3,505,183 3,802,943 4,264,568 Commercial and agriculture real estate 6,290,632 6,187,318 5,701,493 Consumer: Home equity 554,322 549,951 549,115 Other consumer loans 1,009,909 1,029,409 1,112,034 Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 11,360,046 11,569,621 11,627,210 Residential real estate 2,224,782 2,215,056 2,265,299 Total loans 13,584,828 13,784,677 13,892,509 Total earning assets 21,462,769 21,084,568 19,852,223 Allowance for credit losses (107,868 ) (109,444 ) (131,388 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 180,583 188,391 229,631 Premises and equipment, net 476,036 484,879 463,253 Operating lease right-of-use assets 69,912 72,207 77,482 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,074,245 1,077,024 1,086,252 Company-owned life insurance 461,310 459,565 455,975 Other assets 401,746 418,476 427,048 Total non-earning assets 2,663,832 2,700,542 2,739,641 Total assets $ 24,018,733 $ 23,675,666 $ 22,460,476 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,440,526 $ 6,142,724 $ 5,463,007 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 4,956,012 4,921,430 4,588,432 Savings accounts 3,708,807 3,675,701 3,287,302 Money market accounts 2,097,967 2,126,537 1,904,404 Other time deposits 992,837 1,002,519 1,206,658 Total core deposits 18,196,149 17,868,911 16,449,803 Brokered deposits — — 56,691 Total deposits 18,196,149 17,868,911 16,506,494 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 34 1,523 1,259 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 375,247 396,129 399,141 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,890,054 1,891,143 2,087,648 Other borrowings 270,968 270,318 237,683 Total borrowed funds 2,536,303 2,559,113 2,725,731 Operating lease liabilities 76,771 81,333 88,552 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 173,618 175,191 218,550 Total liabilities 20,982,841 20,684,548 19,539,327 Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,979,082 2,928,856 2,771,865 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 56,810 62,262 149,284 Total shareholders' equity 3,035,892 2,991,118 2,921,149 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,018,733 $ 23,675,666 $ 22,460,476





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 467,572 $ 177 0.15 % $ 232,723 $ 48 0.08 % $ 137,880 $ 59 0.17 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 1,730,553 6,968 1.61 % 1,637,396 5,967 1.46 % 454,005 2,457 2.17 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,313,027 14,509 1.75 % 3,287,254 15,067 1.83 % 3,342,284 17,478 2.09 % States and political subdivisions 1,586,743 12,609 3.18 % 1,503,447 12,364 3.29 % 1,383,765 11,860 3.43 % Other securities 443,393 2,638 2.38 % 439,197 2,690 2.45 % 487,405 2,922 2.40 % Total investments 7,073,716 36,724 2.08 % 6,867,294 36,088 2.10 % 5,667,459 34,717 2.45 % Loans: (2) Commercial 3,645,197 36,139 3.88 % 4,019,553 34,715 3.42 % 4,274,894 33,223 3.04 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 6,200,144 57,820 3.65 % 6,146,057 57,655 3.71 % 5,546,486 55,891 3.94 % Consumer: Home equity 549,229 4,448 3.21 % 538,999 4,201 3.13 % 551,380 4,336 3.13 % Other consumer loans 1,018,385 9,690 3.77 % 1,034,439 9,747 3.78 % 1,120,681 11,635 4.13 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 11,412,955 108,097 3.76 % 11,739,048 106,318 3.63 % 11,493,441 105,085 3.64 % Residential real estate loans 2,274,347 20,529 3.61 % 2,256,215 21,474 3.81 % 2,355,512 23,604 4.01 % Total loans 13,687,302 128,626 3.70 % 13,995,263 127,792 3.62 % 13,848,953 128,689 3.66 % Total earning assets $ 21,228,590 $ 165,527 3.08 % $ 21,095,280 $ 163,928 3.09 % $ 19,654,292 $ 163,465 3.29 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (111,216 ) (117,020 ) (132,447 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 272,855 $ 238,326 $ 346,343 Other assets 2,479,079 2,520,937 2,405,517 Total assets $ 23,869,308 $ 23,737,523 $ 22,273,705 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 4,873,914 $ 484 0.04 % $ 4,948,773 $ 513 0.04 % $ 4,607,427 $ 886 0.08 % Savings accounts 3,678,944 500 0.05 % 3,647,952 492 0.05 % 3,232,375 634 0.08 % Money market accounts 2,110,981 438 0.08 % 2,081,286 433 0.08 % 1,902,407 724 0.15 % Other time deposits 998,060 1,156 0.46 % 1,024,777 1,293 0.51 % 1,253,058 2,852 0.91 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 11,661,899 2,578 0.09 % 11,702,788 2,731 0.09 % 10,995,267 5,096 0.18 % Brokered deposits — — 0.00 % 9,890 1 0.05 % 150,545 201 0.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,661,899 2,578 0.09 % 11,712,678 2,732 0.09 % 11,145,812 5,297 0.19 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 689 — 0.00 % 1,460 — 0.02 % 18,347 12 0.25 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 384,724 90 0.09 % 406,251 95 0.09 % 385,149 160 0.16 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,890,916 5,326 1.12 % 1,906,078 5,218 1.10 % 2,021,468 6,709 1.32 % Other borrowings 270,597 2,460 3.64 % 269,259 2,486 3.69 % 237,811 2,335 3.93 % Total borrowed funds 2,546,926 7,876 1.23 % 2,583,048 7,799 1.21 % 2,662,775 9,216 1.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 14,208,825 $ 10,454 0.29 % $ 14,295,726 $ 10,531 0.30 % $ 13,808,587 $ 14,513 0.42 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 6,314,100 $ 6,140,424 $ 5,291,037 Other liabilities 318,448 308,680 284,536 Shareholders' equity 3,027,935 2,992,693 2,889,545 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,869,308 $ 23,737,523 $ 22,273,705 Net interest rate spread 2.79 % 2.79 % 2.87 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.92 % 2.91 % 3.03 % FTE adjustment $ 3,501 $ 3,470 $ 3,379 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale.





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 357,151 $ 313 0.12 % $ 94,149 $ 442 0.63 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 1,509,931 17,820 1.57 % 513,055 9,187 2.39 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,304,200 45,408 1.83 % 3,231,439 54,474 2.25 % States and political subdivisions 1,523,175 37,174 3.25 % 1,317,136 35,026 3.55 % Other securities 445,298 8,071 2.42 % 493,016 9,361 2.53 % Total investments $ 6,782,604 $ 108,473 2.13 % $ 5,554,646 $ 108,048 2.59 % Loans: (2) Commercial 3,878,630 106,421 3.62 % 3,745,803 94,005 3.30 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 6,109,795 171,221 3.70 % 5,359,254 176,337 4.32 % Consumer: Home equity 544,111 12,801 3.15 % 554,800 14,180 3.41 % Other consumer loans 1,037,038 29,613 3.82 % 1,141,399 35,384 4.14 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 11,569,574 320,056 3.70 % 10,801,256 319,906 3.96 % Residential real estate loans 2,268,142 63,350 3.72 % 2,365,037 71,732 4.04 % Total loans 13,837,716 383,406 3.67 % 13,166,293 391,638 3.93 % Total earning assets $ 20,977,471 $ 492,192 3.11 % $ 18,815,088 $ 500,128 3.52 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (120,619 ) (107,860 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 266,543 $ 322,318 Other assets 2,495,512 2,392,893 Total assets $ 23,618,907 $ 21,422,439 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 4,895,539 $ 1,608 0.04 % $ 4,381,919 $ 4,820 0.15 % Savings accounts 3,608,078 1,479 0.05 % 3,040,889 2,669 0.12 % Money market accounts 2,060,325 1,293 0.08 % 1,843,902 4,141 0.30 % Other time deposits 1,034,389 4,058 0.52 % 1,397,222 11,823 1.13 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 11,598,331 8,438 0.10 % 10,663,932 23,453 0.29 % Brokered deposits 55,312 31 0.08 % 101,112 940 1.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,653,643 8,469 0.10 % 10,765,044 24,393 0.30 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,096 — 0.00 % 184,397 1,296 0.94 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 396,495 305 0.10 % 355,039 729 0.27 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,907,322 15,953 1.12 % 2,043,617 21,321 1.39 % Other borrowings 267,650 7,375 3.67 % 243,255 7,305 4.00 % Total borrowed funds 2,572,563 23,633 1.23 % 2,826,308 30,651 1.45 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,226,206 32,102 0.30 % 13,591,352 55,044 0.54 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 6,072,310 $ 4,710,969 Other liabilities 323,310 263,841 Shareholders' equity 2,997,081 2,856,277 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,618,907 $ 21,422,439 Net interest rate spread 2.81 % 2.98 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.92 % 3.15 % FTE adjustment $ 10,471 $ 10,069 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale.





Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 109,444 $ 114,037 $ 128,394 $ 131,388 $ 54,619 Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 01/01/2020 — — — — 41,347 Provision for credit losses (4,613 ) (4,929 ) — (26,898 ) 39,495 Gross charge-offs (1,215 ) (980 ) (4,169 ) (3,765 ) (14,846 ) Gross recoveries 4,252 1,316 7,163 7,143 10,773 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 3,037 336 2,994 3,378 (4,073 ) Ending allowance for credit losses $ 107,868 $ 109,444 $ 131,388 $ 107,868 $ 131,388 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1) (0.09 ) % (0.01 ) % (0.09 ) % (0.03 ) % 0.04 % Average loans outstanding (1) $ 13,675,436 $ 13,984,295 $ 13,827,019 $ 13,824,569 $ 13,150,805 EOP loans outstanding (1) 13,584,828 13,784,677 13,892,509 13,584,828 13,892,509 Allowance for credit losses / EOP loans (1) 0.79 % 0.79 % 0.95 % 0.79 % 0.95 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 113 $ 9 $ 90 $ 113 $ 90 Non-performing loans: Nonaccrual loans (2) 111,586 128,268 137,611 111,586 137,611 TDRs still accruing 16,420 14,222 22,037 16,420 22,037 Total non-performing loans 128,006 142,490 159,648 128,006 159,648 Foreclosed properties 1,943 520 1,248 1,943 1,248 Total underperforming assets $ 130,062 $ 143,019 $ 160,986 $ 130,062 $ 160,986 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans (2) 111,586 128,268 137,611 111,586 137,611 Substandard accruing loans 164,192 160,995 189,524 164,192 189,524 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 113 9 90 113 90 Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 275,891 $ 289,272 $ 327,225 $ 275,891 $ 327,225 Other classified assets 4,300 4,305 3,860 4,300 3,860 Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 240,215 228,264 272,859 240,215 272,859 Total classified and criticized assets $ 520,406 $ 521,841 $ 603,944 $ 520,406 $ 603,944 Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1) 0.94 % 1.03 % 1.15 % 0.94 % 1.15 % Allowance to non-performing loans 84 % 77 % 82 % 84 % 82 % Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1) 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.16 % 0.96 % 1.16 % EOP total assets $ 24,018,733 $ 23,675,666 $ 22,460,476 $ 24,018,733 $ 22,460,476 Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.72 % 0.54 % 0.72 % EOP - End of period actual balances (1) Excludes loans held for sale. (2) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $12.8 million at September 30, 2021, $13.6 million at June 30, 2021, and $7.7 million at September 30, 2020.





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 3,035,892 $ 2,991,118 $ 2,921,149 $ 3,035,892 $ 2,921,149 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 37,251 40,030 49,258 37,251 49,258 1,074,245 1,077,024 1,086,252 1,074,245 1,086,252 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,961,647 $ 1,914,094 $ 1,834,897 $ 1,961,647 $ 1,834,897 Average Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 3,027,935 $ 2,992,693 $ 2,889,545 $ 2,997,081 $ 2,856,277 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 38,585 41,410 50,926 41,447 54,488 1,075,579 1,078,404 1,087,920 1,078,441 1,091,482 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,952,356 $ 1,914,289 $ 1,801,625 $ 1,918,640 $ 1,764,795 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP assets $ 24,018,733 $ 23,675,666 $ 22,460,476 $ 24,018,733 $ 22,460,476 Add: Trust overdrafts 116 24 17 116 17 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 37,251 40,030 49,258 37,251 49,258 1,074,245 1,077,024 1,086,252 1,074,245 1,086,252 Tangible assets $ 22,944,604 $ 22,598,666 $ 21,374,241 $ 22,944,604 $ 21,374,241 Risk-weighted assets (2) $ 16,227,070 $ 15,971,711 $ 14,770,750 $ 16,227,070 $ 14,770,750 GAAP net income $ 71,746 $ 62,786 $ 77,944 $ 221,350 $ 152,289 Add: Amortization of intangibles (net of tax) 2,084 2,182 2,595 6,572 8,152 Tangible net income $ 73,830 $ 64,968 $ 80,539 $ 227,922 $ 160,441 Tangible Ratios Return on tangible common equity 15.05 % 13.58 % 17.56 % 15.49 % 11.66 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.13 % 13.58 % 17.88 % 15.84 % 12.12 % Return on tangible assets 1.29 % 1.15 % 1.51 % 1.32 % 1.00 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.55 % 8.47 % 8.58 % 8.55 % 8.58 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.09 % 11.98 % 12.42 % 12.09 % 12.42 % Tangible common book value (1) 11.83 11.55 11.10 11.83 11.10 Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases. (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end. Tier 1 common equity (2) $ 1,960,340 $ 1,908,053 $ 1,748,150 $ 1,960,340 $ 1,748,150 Risk-weighted assets (2) 16,227,070 15,971,711 14,770,750 16,227,070 14,770,750 Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.08 % 11.95 % 11.84 % 12.08 % 11.84 % (2) September 30, 2021 figures are preliminary.

