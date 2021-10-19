Old National's strong 3rd quarter driven by commercial loan growth of 7% annualized
|Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q21 net income of $71.7 million, diluted EPS of $0.43.
|Adjusted1 net income of $71.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.
CEO COMMENTARY:
|"Old National's excellent 3rd quarter results were driven by multiple success factors, including strong commercial loan growth, good deposit growth, increased fee income, reduced expenses and strong credit metrics," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "In addition, we continued to make smooth, steady progress throughout the quarter on activities related to our merger of equals with First Midwest Bank, which we expect to be completed as soon as we receive Federal Reserve approval. As previously disclosed, we have already received approval from the OCC."
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:
1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported third quarter 2021 net income of $71.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.
Included in the third quarter were pre-tax charges of $1.4 million for the pending merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $71.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.
LOANS
Strong commercial production results in over 7% annualized commercial loan growth.
- Period-end total loans were $13,636.1 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $198.7 million, or 5.7% annualized, when compared to the $13,834.8 million at June 30, 2021.
- Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans declined $366.1 million to $354.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $721.1 million at June 30, 2021.
- Excluding the $366.1 million decrease in PPP loans during the quarter, total loans increased $167.5 million, or 5.1% annualized.
- Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans increased $171.7 million, or 7.4% annualized.
- Total commercial loan production in the third quarter was $1.0 billion; period-end pipeline totaled $2.7 billion.
- Consumer loans decreased $15.1 million to $1,564.2 million and residential mortgage loans increased $9.7 million to $2,224.8 million.
- Average total loans in the third quarter were $13,687.3 million, a decrease of $308.0 million from the second quarter of 2021.
- Excluding PPP loans, average total loans in the third quarter increased $185.8 million from the second quarter of 2021.
DEPOSITS
Total deposit growth bolstered by strong increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.
- Period-end total deposits were $18,196.1 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $327.2 million, or 7.3% annualized, when compared to the $17,868.9 million at June 30, 2021.
- Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $297.8 million to $6,440.5 million at September 30, 2021 from $6,142.7 million at June 30, 2021.
- On average, total deposits in the third quarter increased $122.9 million to $17,976.0 million, compared to $17,853.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income and margin both increase as funding costs stabilize.
- Net interest income increased to $151.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $149.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.
- The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased 1 basis point to 2.92% compared to 2.91% in the second quarter of 2021.
- PPP interest and net fees combined were $12.2 million, or 16 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $11.9 million, or 9 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021.
- Accretion income was $3.0 million, or 6 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $5.1 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021.
- Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $2.3 million, or 4 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million, or 2 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021.
- The cost of total deposits remained unchanged at 0.06% in the third quarter of 2021 and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits also remained unchanged at 0.09%.
CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.
- Old National recorded a provision recapture in the third quarter of 2021 of $4.6 million, compared to $4.9 million in provision recapture recorded in the second quarter of 2021.
- Net recoveries in the third quarter were $3.0 million, compared to net recoveries of $336 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.
- 30-89 day delinquencies were 0.10% at the end of the third quarter.
- Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 0.94%.
- Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of September 30, 2021, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $37.7 million.
- The allowance for credit losses stood at $107.9 million, or 0.79% of total loans at September 30, 2021.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income increased primarily due to higher mortgage banking revenue.
- Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $54.5 million, an increase of $3.0 million from the second quarter of 2021.
- Mortgage banking revenue increased $3.0 million when compared to the second quarter of 2021, due primarily to a stabilizing pipeline valuation.
- Gains on sales of debt securities increased $0.5 million when compared to the second quarter of 2021.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Decline in third quarter expenses due to reductions in personnel and occupancy expenses.
- Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $121.3 million and included $1.4 million in diligence, integration and merger charges and $1.7 million in tax credit amortization.
- Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter was $118.2 million, compared to the $120.9 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2021.
- The third quarter efficiency ratio was 56.86%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 55.38%.
INCOME TAXES
- On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the third quarter was $21.2 million, resulting in a 22.8% FTE tax rate, compared to 21.7% in the second quarter of 2021.
- Income tax expense included $1.5 million in tax credit benefit.
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong.
- At the end of the third quarter, preliminary total risk-based capital was 12.84% and preliminary regulatory tier 1 capital was 12.08%.
- Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.55% at the end of the third quarter compared to 8.47% in the second quarter of 2021.
- The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the third quarter.
- A low loan to deposit ratio of 74.9%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s)
|3Q21
|Adjustments4
|Adjusted 3Q21
|Total Revenues (FTE)
|$
|209.6
|$
|(1.2
|)
|$
|208.4
|Less: Provision for Credit Losses
|4.6
|—
|4.6
|Less: Noninterest Expenses
|(121.3
|)
|1.4
|(119.9
|)
|Income before Income Taxes (FTE)
|$
|92.9
|$
|0.2
|$
|93.1
|Income Taxes (FTE)
|(21.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(21.3
|)
|Net Income
|$
|71.7
|$
|0.1
|$
|71.8
|Average Shares Outstanding
|165,939
|—
|165,939
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
|$
|0.43
|$
|—
|$
|0.43
4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)
|($ in millions)
|3Q21
|2Q21
|Net Interest Income
|$
|151.6
|$
|149.9
|Add: FTE Adjustment
|3.5
|3.5
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|155.1
|$
|153.4
|Average Earning Assets
|$
|21,228.6
|$
|21,095.3
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|2.92
|%
|2.91
|%
|($ in millions)
|3Q21
|3Q20
|Net Interest Income
|$
|151.6
|$
|145.6
|Add: FTE Adjustment
|3.5
|3.4
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|155.1
|$
|149.0
|Add: Total Noninterest Income
|54.5
|64.7
|Less: Noninterest Expense
|121.3
|120.2
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|$
|88.3
|$
|93.5
|Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses
|(1.2
|)
|(4.9
|)
|Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges
|1.4
|—
|Add: ONB Way Charges
|—
|2.9
|Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
|1.7
|3.1
|Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|$
|90.2
|$
|94.6
|($ in millions)
|3Q21
|2Q21
|3Q20
|Noninterest Expense
|$
|121.3
|$
|129.6
|$
|120.2
|Less: ONB Way Charges
|—
|(0.4
|)
|(2.9
|)
|Less: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges
|(1.4
|)
|(6.5
|)
|—
|Noninterest Expense less Charges
|$
|119.9
|$
|122.7
|$
|117.3
|Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
|(1.7
|)
|(1.8
|)
|(3.1
|)
|Adjusted Noninterest Expense
|$
|118.2
|$
|120.9
|$
|114.2
|Less: Intangible Amortization
|(2.8
|)
|(2.9
|)
|(3.4
|)
|Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization
|$
|115.4
|$
|118.0
|$
|110.8
|Net Interest Income
|$
|151.6
|$
|149.9
|$
|145.6
|FTE Adjustment
|3.5
|3.5
|3.4
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|155.1
|$
|153.4
|$
|149.0
|Total Noninterest Income
|54.5
|51.5
|64.7
|Total Revenue (FTE)
|$
|209.6
|$
|204.9
|$
|213.7
|Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses
|(1.2
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(4.9
|)
|Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE)
|$
|208.4
|$
|204.2
|$
|208.8
|Efficiency Ratio
|56.86
|%
|62.05
|%
|55.93
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|55.38
|%
|57.74
|%
|53.06
|%
|($ in millions)
|3Q21
|2Q21
|Net Income
|$
|71.7
|$
|62.8
|Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax5)
|2.1
|2.2
|Tangible Net Income
|$
|73.8
|$
|65.0
|Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax5)
|(0.9
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges (net of tax5)
|1.1
|4.9
|Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax5)
|—
|0.3
|Adjusted Tangible Net Income
|$
|74.0
|$
|69.7
|Average Total Shareholders’ Equity
|3,027.9
|2,992.7
|Less: Average Goodwill
|(1,037.0
|)
|(1,037.0
|)
|Less: Average Intangibles
|(38.6
|)
|(41.4
|)
|Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|1,952.3
|$
|1,914.3
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|15.13
|%
|13.58
|%
|Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|15.16
|%
|14.56
|%
5 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)
ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $24.0 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
|Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Income Statement
|Net interest income
|$
|151,572
|$
|149,927
|$
|145,573
|$
|449,619
|$
|435,015
|Tax equivalent adjustment (1)
|3,501
|3,470
|3,379
|10,471
|10,069
|Net interest income - tax equivalent basis
|155,073
|153,397
|148,952
|460,090
|445,084
|Provision for credit losses
|(4,613
|)
|(4,929
|)
|—
|(26,898
|)
|39,495
|Noninterest income
|54,515
|51,508
|64,759
|162,735
|180,722
|Noninterest expense
|121,274
|129,618
|120,234
|368,632
|399,099
|Net income
|71,746
|62,786
|77,944
|221,350
|152,289
|Per Common Share Data
|Weighted average diluted shares
|165,939
|165,934
|165,419
|165,862
|166,370
|Net income (diluted)
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.47
|$
|1.33
|$
|0.92
|Cash dividends
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.42
|0.42
|Common dividend payout ratio (2)
|33
|%
|37
|%
|30
|%
|31
|%
|46
|%
|Book value
|$
|18.31
|$
|18.05
|$
|17.67
|$
|18.31
|$
|17.67
|Stock price
|16.95
|17.61
|12.56
|16.95
|12.56
|Tangible common book value (3)
|11.83
|11.55
|11.10
|11.83
|11.10
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.20
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.25
|%
|0.95
|%
|Return on average common equity
|9.48
|%
|8.39
|%
|10.79
|%
|9.85
|%
|7.11
|%
|Return on tangible common equity (3)
|15.05
|%
|13.58
|%
|17.56
|%
|15.49
|%
|11.66
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (3)
|15.13
|%
|13.58
|%
|17.88
|%
|15.84
|%
|12.12
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|2.92
|%
|2.91
|%
|3.03
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.15
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|56.86
|%
|62.05
|%
|55.93
|%
|58.14
|%
|63.11
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|(0.09
|)
|%
|(0.01
|)
|%
|(0.09
|)
|%
|(0.03
|)
|%
|0.04
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to ending loans
|0.79
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.95
|%
|Non-performing loans to ending loans
|0.94
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.15
|%
|Balance Sheet (EOP)
|Total loans
|$
|13,584,828
|$
|13,784,677
|$
|13,892,509
|$
|13,584,828
|$13,892,509
|Total assets
|24,018,733
|23,675,666
|22,460,476
|24,018,733
|22,460,476
|Total deposits
|18,196,149
|17,868,911
|16,506,494
|18,196,149
|16,506,494
|Total borrowed funds
|2,536,303
|2,559,113
|2,725,731
|2,536,303
|2,725,731
|Total shareholders' equity
|3,035,892
|2,991,118
|2,921,149
|3,035,892
|2,921,149
|Capital Ratios (3)
|Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):
|Tier 1 common equity
|12.08
|%
|11.95
|%
|11.84
|%
|12.08
|%
|11.84
|%
|Tier 1
|12.08
|%
|11.95
|%
|11.84
|%
|12.08
|%
|11.84
|%
|Total
|12.84
|%
|12.73
|%
|12.81
|%
|12.84
|%
|12.81
|%
|Leverage ratio (to average assets)
|8.54
|%
|8.38
|%
|8.15
|%
|8.54
|%
|8.15
|%
|Total equity to assets (averages)
|12.69
|%
|12.61
|%
|12.97
|%
|12.69
|%
|13.33
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.55
|%
|8.47
|%
|8.58
|%
|8.55
|%
|8.58
|%
|Nonfinancial Data
|Full-time equivalent employees
|2,410
|2,465
|2,484
|2,410
|2,484
|Banking centers
|162
|162
|162
|162
|162
|(1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.
|(2) Cash dividends per share divided by net income per share (basic).
|(3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
|September 30, 2021 capital ratios are preliminary.
|(4) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and
|noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles
|and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance.
|FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances
|Income Statement (unaudited)
|($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Interest income
|$
|162,026
|$
|160,458
|$
|160,086
|$
|481,721
|$
|490,059
|Less: interest expense
|10,454
|10,531
|14,513
|32,102
|55,044
|Net interest income
|151,572
|149,927
|145,573
|449,619
|435,015
|Provision for credit losses
|(4,613
|)
|(4,929
|)
|—
|(26,898
|)
|39,495
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|156,185
|154,856
|145,573
|476,517
|395,520
|Wealth management fees
|10,134
|10,734
|9,239
|30,576
|27,547
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|8,926
|8,514
|8,698
|25,564
|26,357
|Debit card and ATM fees
|4,942
|5,583
|5,276
|15,668
|15,106
|Mortgage banking revenue
|10,870
|7,827
|18,110
|35,222
|46,542
|Investment product fees
|6,475
|6,042
|5,351
|18,381
|16,070
|Capital markets income
|6,017
|5,871
|5,428
|15,603
|15,935
|Company-owned life insurance
|2,355
|2,783
|2,830
|7,852
|8,878
|Other income
|3,589
|3,462
|4,906
|9,977
|13,681
|Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities
|1,207
|692
|4,921
|3,892
|10,606
|Total noninterest income
|54,515
|51,508
|64,759
|162,735
|180,722
|Salaries and employee benefits
|71,005
|72,640
|69,860
|211,762
|215,589
|Occupancy
|12,757
|14,054
|13,930
|41,683
|42,308
|Equipment
|3,756
|4,506
|3,754
|12,231
|12,912
|Marketing
|3,267
|2,632
|2,140
|7,961
|7,632
|Data processing
|11,508
|11,697
|9,628
|35,558
|28,724
|Communication
|2,372
|2,411
|2,241
|7,661
|7,335
|Professional fees
|3,416
|8,528
|3,083
|14,668
|10,921
|FDIC assessment
|1,628
|1,226
|1,319
|4,461
|4,942
|Amortization of intangibles
|2,779
|2,909
|3,459
|8,763
|10,847
|Amortization of tax credit investments
|1,736
|1,813
|3,115
|4,751
|8,917
|Other expense
|7,050
|7,202
|7,705
|19,133
|48,972
|Total noninterest expense
|121,274
|129,618
|120,234
|368,632
|399,099
|Income before income taxes
|89,426
|76,746
|90,098
|270,620
|177,143
|Income tax expense
|17,680
|13,960
|12,154
|49,270
|24,854
|Net income
|$
|71,746
|$
|62,786
|$
|77,944
|$
|221,350
|$
|152,289
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|Net income
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.47
|$
|1.33
|$
|0.92
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|165,258
|165,175
|164,773
|165,144
|165,748
|Diluted
|165,939
|165,934
|165,419
|165,862
|166,370
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|165,814
|165,732
|165,333
|165,814
|165,333
|Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Assets
|Federal Reserve Bank account
|$
|600,581
|$
|287,446
|$
|87,682
|Money market investments
|16,294
|15,294
|13,437
|Investments:
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|1,803,273
|1,657,079
|501,771
|Mortgage-backed securities
|3,354,701
|3,280,983
|3,382,280
|States and political subdivisions
|1,609,283
|1,567,931
|1,426,495
|Other securities
|442,503
|441,037
|462,958
|Total investments
|7,209,760
|6,947,030
|5,773,504
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|51,306
|50,121
|85,091
|Loans:
|Commercial
|3,505,183
|3,802,943
|4,264,568
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|6,290,632
|6,187,318
|5,701,493
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|554,322
|549,951
|549,115
|Other consumer loans
|1,009,909
|1,029,409
|1,112,034
|Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans
|11,360,046
|11,569,621
|11,627,210
|Residential real estate
|2,224,782
|2,215,056
|2,265,299
|Total loans
|13,584,828
|13,784,677
|13,892,509
|Total earning assets
|21,462,769
|21,084,568
|19,852,223
|Allowance for credit losses
|(107,868
|)
|(109,444
|)
|(131,388
|)
|Non-earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|180,583
|188,391
|229,631
|Premises and equipment, net
|476,036
|484,879
|463,253
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|69,912
|72,207
|77,482
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,074,245
|1,077,024
|1,086,252
|Company-owned life insurance
|461,310
|459,565
|455,975
|Other assets
|401,746
|418,476
|427,048
|Total non-earning assets
|2,663,832
|2,700,542
|2,739,641
|Total assets
|$
|24,018,733
|$
|23,675,666
|$
|22,460,476
|Liabilities and Equity
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|6,440,526
|$
|6,142,724
|$
|5,463,007
|Interest-bearing:
|Checking and NOW accounts
|4,956,012
|4,921,430
|4,588,432
|Savings accounts
|3,708,807
|3,675,701
|3,287,302
|Money market accounts
|2,097,967
|2,126,537
|1,904,404
|Other time deposits
|992,837
|1,002,519
|1,206,658
|Total core deposits
|18,196,149
|17,868,911
|16,449,803
|Brokered deposits
|—
|—
|56,691
|Total deposits
|18,196,149
|17,868,911
|16,506,494
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|34
|1,523
|1,259
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|375,247
|396,129
|399,141
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,890,054
|1,891,143
|2,087,648
|Other borrowings
|270,968
|270,318
|237,683
|Total borrowed funds
|2,536,303
|2,559,113
|2,725,731
|Operating lease liabilities
|76,771
|81,333
|88,552
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|173,618
|175,191
|218,550
|Total liabilities
|20,982,841
|20,684,548
|19,539,327
|Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings
|2,979,082
|2,928,856
|2,771,865
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|56,810
|62,262
|149,284
|Total shareholders' equity
|3,035,892
|2,991,118
|2,921,149
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|24,018,733
|$
|23,675,666
|$
|22,460,476
|Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|Earning Assets:
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Money market and other interest-earning
|investments
|$
|467,572
|$
|177
|0.15
|%
|$
|232,723
|$
|48
|0.08
|%
|$
|137,880
|$
|59
|0.17
|%
|Investments:
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|1,730,553
|6,968
|1.61
|%
|1,637,396
|5,967
|1.46
|%
|454,005
|2,457
|2.17
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities
|3,313,027
|14,509
|1.75
|%
|3,287,254
|15,067
|1.83
|%
|3,342,284
|17,478
|2.09
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|1,586,743
|12,609
|3.18
|%
|1,503,447
|12,364
|3.29
|%
|1,383,765
|11,860
|3.43
|%
|Other securities
|443,393
|2,638
|2.38
|%
|439,197
|2,690
|2.45
|%
|487,405
|2,922
|2.40
|%
|Total investments
|7,073,716
|36,724
|2.08
|%
|6,867,294
|36,088
|2.10
|%
|5,667,459
|34,717
|2.45
|%
|Loans: (2)
|Commercial
|3,645,197
|36,139
|3.88
|%
|4,019,553
|34,715
|3.42
|%
|4,274,894
|33,223
|3.04
|%
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|6,200,144
|57,820
|3.65
|%
|6,146,057
|57,655
|3.71
|%
|5,546,486
|55,891
|3.94
|%
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|549,229
|4,448
|3.21
|%
|538,999
|4,201
|3.13
|%
|551,380
|4,336
|3.13
|%
|Other consumer loans
|1,018,385
|9,690
|3.77
|%
|1,034,439
|9,747
|3.78
|%
|1,120,681
|11,635
|4.13
|%
|Subtotal commercial and consumer loans
|11,412,955
|108,097
|3.76
|%
|11,739,048
|106,318
|3.63
|%
|11,493,441
|105,085
|3.64
|%
|Residential real estate loans
|2,274,347
|20,529
|3.61
|%
|2,256,215
|21,474
|3.81
|%
|2,355,512
|23,604
|4.01
|%
|Total loans
|13,687,302
|128,626
|3.70
|%
|13,995,263
|127,792
|3.62
|%
|13,848,953
|128,689
|3.66
|%
|Total earning assets
|$
|21,228,590
|$
|165,527
|3.08
|%
|$
|21,095,280
|$
|163,928
|3.09
|%
|$
|19,654,292
|$
|163,465
|3.29
|%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(111,216
|)
|(117,020
|)
|(132,447
|)
|Non-earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|272,855
|$
|238,326
|$
|346,343
|Other assets
|2,479,079
|2,520,937
|2,405,517
|Total assets
|$
|23,869,308
|$
|23,737,523
|$
|22,273,705
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Checking and NOW accounts
|$
|4,873,914
|$
|484
|0.04
|%
|$
|4,948,773
|$
|513
|0.04
|%
|$
|4,607,427
|$
|886
|0.08
|%
|Savings accounts
|3,678,944
|500
|0.05
|%
|3,647,952
|492
|0.05
|%
|3,232,375
|634
|0.08
|%
|Money market accounts
|2,110,981
|438
|0.08
|%
|2,081,286
|433
|0.08
|%
|1,902,407
|724
|0.15
|%
|Other time deposits
|998,060
|1,156
|0.46
|%
|1,024,777
|1,293
|0.51
|%
|1,253,058
|2,852
|0.91
|%
|Total interest-bearing core deposits
|11,661,899
|2,578
|0.09
|%
|11,702,788
|2,731
|0.09
|%
|10,995,267
|5,096
|0.18
|%
|Brokered deposits
|—
|—
|0.00
|%
|9,890
|1
|0.05
|%
|150,545
|201
|0.53
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|11,661,899
|2,578
|0.09
|%
|11,712,678
|2,732
|0.09
|%
|11,145,812
|5,297
|0.19
|%
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|689
|—
|0.00
|%
|1,460
|—
|0.02
|%
|18,347
|12
|0.25
|%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|384,724
|90
|0.09
|%
|406,251
|95
|0.09
|%
|385,149
|160
|0.16
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,890,916
|5,326
|1.12
|%
|1,906,078
|5,218
|1.10
|%
|2,021,468
|6,709
|1.32
|%
|Other borrowings
|270,597
|2,460
|3.64
|%
|269,259
|2,486
|3.69
|%
|237,811
|2,335
|3.93
|%
|Total borrowed funds
|2,546,926
|7,876
|1.23
|%
|2,583,048
|7,799
|1.21
|%
|2,662,775
|9,216
|1.38
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|14,208,825
|$
|10,454
|0.29
|%
|$
|14,295,726
|$
|10,531
|0.30
|%
|$
|13,808,587
|$
|14,513
|0.42
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Demand deposits
|$
|6,314,100
|$
|6,140,424
|$
|5,291,037
|Other liabilities
|318,448
|308,680
|284,536
|Shareholders' equity
|3,027,935
|2,992,693
|2,889,545
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|23,869,308
|$
|23,737,523
|$
|22,273,705
|Net interest rate spread
|2.79
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.87
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|2.92
|%
|2.91
|%
|3.03
|%
|FTE adjustment
|$
|3,501
|$
|3,470
|$
|3,379
|(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
|(2) Includes loans held for sale.
|Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|Earning Assets:
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Money market and other interest-earning
|investments
|$
|357,151
|$
|313
|0.12
|%
|$
|94,149
|$
|442
|0.63
|%
|Investments:
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|1,509,931
|17,820
|1.57
|%
|513,055
|9,187
|2.39
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities
|3,304,200
|45,408
|1.83
|%
|3,231,439
|54,474
|2.25
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|1,523,175
|37,174
|3.25
|%
|1,317,136
|35,026
|3.55
|%
|Other securities
|445,298
|8,071
|2.42
|%
|493,016
|9,361
|2.53
|%
|Total investments
|$
|6,782,604
|$
|108,473
|2.13
|%
|$
|5,554,646
|$
|108,048
|2.59
|%
|Loans: (2)
|Commercial
|3,878,630
|106,421
|3.62
|%
|3,745,803
|94,005
|3.30
|%
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|6,109,795
|171,221
|3.70
|%
|5,359,254
|176,337
|4.32
|%
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|544,111
|12,801
|3.15
|%
|554,800
|14,180
|3.41
|%
|Other consumer loans
|1,037,038
|29,613
|3.82
|%
|1,141,399
|35,384
|4.14
|%
|Subtotal commercial and consumer loans
|11,569,574
|320,056
|3.70
|%
|10,801,256
|319,906
|3.96
|%
|Residential real estate loans
|2,268,142
|63,350
|3.72
|%
|2,365,037
|71,732
|4.04
|%
|Total loans
|13,837,716
|383,406
|3.67
|%
|13,166,293
|391,638
|3.93
|%
|Total earning assets
|$
|20,977,471
|$
|492,192
|3.11
|%
|$
|18,815,088
|$
|500,128
|3.52
|%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(120,619
|)
|(107,860
|)
|Non-earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|266,543
|$
|322,318
|Other assets
|2,495,512
|2,392,893
|Total assets
|$
|23,618,907
|$
|21,422,439
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Checking and NOW accounts
|$
|4,895,539
|$
|1,608
|0.04
|%
|$
|4,381,919
|$
|4,820
|0.15
|%
|Savings accounts
|3,608,078
|1,479
|0.05
|%
|3,040,889
|2,669
|0.12
|%
|Money market accounts
|2,060,325
|1,293
|0.08
|%
|1,843,902
|4,141
|0.30
|%
|Other time deposits
|1,034,389
|4,058
|0.52
|%
|1,397,222
|11,823
|1.13
|%
|Total interest-bearing core deposits
|11,598,331
|8,438
|0.10
|%
|10,663,932
|23,453
|0.29
|%
|Brokered deposits
|55,312
|31
|0.08
|%
|101,112
|940
|1.24
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|11,653,643
|8,469
|0.10
|%
|10,765,044
|24,393
|0.30
|%
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|1,096
|—
|0.00
|%
|184,397
|1,296
|0.94
|%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|396,495
|305
|0.10
|%
|355,039
|729
|0.27
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,907,322
|15,953
|1.12
|%
|2,043,617
|21,321
|1.39
|%
|Other borrowings
|267,650
|7,375
|3.67
|%
|243,255
|7,305
|4.00
|%
|Total borrowed funds
|2,572,563
|23,633
|1.23
|%
|2,826,308
|30,651
|1.45
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|14,226,206
|32,102
|0.30
|%
|13,591,352
|55,044
|0.54
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Demand deposits
|$
|6,072,310
|$
|4,710,969
|Other liabilities
|323,310
|263,841
|Shareholders' equity
|2,997,081
|2,856,277
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|23,618,907
|$
|21,422,439
|Net interest rate spread
|2.81
|%
|2.98
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|2.92
|%
|3.15
|%
|FTE adjustment
|$
|10,471
|$
|10,069
|(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
|(2) Includes loans held for sale.
|Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Beginning allowance for credit losses
|$
|109,444
|$
|114,037
|$
|128,394
|$
|131,388
|$
|54,619
|Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 01/01/2020
|—
|—
|—
|—
|41,347
|Provision for credit losses
|(4,613
|)
|(4,929
|)
|—
|(26,898
|)
|39,495
|Gross charge-offs
|(1,215
|)
|(980
|)
|(4,169
|)
|(3,765
|)
|(14,846
|)
|Gross recoveries
|4,252
|1,316
|7,163
|7,143
|10,773
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|3,037
|336
|2,994
|3,378
|(4,073
|)
|Ending allowance for credit losses
|$
|107,868
|$
|109,444
|$
|131,388
|$
|107,868
|$
|131,388
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1)
|(0.09
|)
|%
|(0.01
|)
|%
|(0.09
|)
|%
|(0.03
|)
|%
|0.04
|%
|Average loans outstanding (1)
|$
|13,675,436
|$
|13,984,295
|$
|13,827,019
|$
|13,824,569
|$
|13,150,805
|EOP loans outstanding (1)
|13,584,828
|13,784,677
|13,892,509
|13,584,828
|13,892,509
|Allowance for credit losses / EOP loans (1)
|0.79
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.95
|%
|Underperforming Assets:
|Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing)
|$
|113
|$
|9
|$
|90
|$
|113
|$
|90
|Non-performing loans:
|Nonaccrual loans (2)
|111,586
|128,268
|137,611
|111,586
|137,611
|TDRs still accruing
|16,420
|14,222
|22,037
|16,420
|22,037
|Total non-performing loans
|128,006
|142,490
|159,648
|128,006
|159,648
|Foreclosed properties
|1,943
|520
|1,248
|1,943
|1,248
|Total underperforming assets
|$
|130,062
|$
|143,019
|$
|160,986
|$
|130,062
|$
|160,986
|Classified and Criticized Assets:
|Nonaccrual loans (2)
|111,586
|128,268
|137,611
|111,586
|137,611
|Substandard accruing loans
|164,192
|160,995
|189,524
|164,192
|189,524
|Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)
|113
|9
|90
|113
|90
|Total classified loans - "problem loans"
|$
|275,891
|$
|289,272
|$
|327,225
|$
|275,891
|$
|327,225
|Other classified assets
|4,300
|4,305
|3,860
|4,300
|3,860
|Criticized loans - "special mention loans"
|240,215
|228,264
|272,859
|240,215
|272,859
|Total classified and criticized assets
|$
|520,406
|$
|521,841
|$
|603,944
|$
|520,406
|$
|603,944
|Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1)
|0.94
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.15
|%
|Allowance to non-performing loans
|84
|%
|77
|%
|82
|%
|84
|%
|82
|%
|Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1)
|0.96
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.16
|%
|EOP total assets
|$
|24,018,733
|$
|23,675,666
|$
|22,460,476
|$
|24,018,733
|$
|22,460,476
|Under-performing assets / EOP assets
|0.54
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.72
|%
|EOP - End of period actual balances
|(1) Excludes loans held for sale.
|(2) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $12.8 million at September 30, 2021, $13.6 million at June 30, 2021, and $7.7 million at September 30, 2020.
|Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Actual End of Period Balances
|GAAP shareholders' equity
|$
|3,035,892
|$
|2,991,118
|$
|2,921,149
|$
|3,035,892
|$
|2,921,149
|Deduct:
|Goodwill
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|Intangibles
|37,251
|40,030
|49,258
|37,251
|49,258
|1,074,245
|1,077,024
|1,086,252
|1,074,245
|1,086,252
|Tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|1,961,647
|$
|1,914,094
|$
|1,834,897
|$
|1,961,647
|$
|1,834,897
|Average Balances
|GAAP shareholders' equity
|$
|3,027,935
|$
|2,992,693
|$
|2,889,545
|$
|2,997,081
|$
|2,856,277
|Deduct:
|Goodwill
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|Intangibles
|38,585
|41,410
|50,926
|41,447
|54,488
|1,075,579
|1,078,404
|1,087,920
|1,078,441
|1,091,482
|Average tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|1,952,356
|$
|1,914,289
|$
|1,801,625
|$
|1,918,640
|$
|1,764,795
|Actual End of Period Balances
|GAAP assets
|$
|24,018,733
|$
|23,675,666
|$
|22,460,476
|$
|24,018,733
|$
|22,460,476
|Add:
|Trust overdrafts
|116
|24
|17
|116
|17
|Deduct:
|Goodwill
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|1,036,994
|Intangibles
|37,251
|40,030
|49,258
|37,251
|49,258
|1,074,245
|1,077,024
|1,086,252
|1,074,245
|1,086,252
|Tangible assets
|$
|22,944,604
|$
|22,598,666
|$
|21,374,241
|$
|22,944,604
|$
|21,374,241
|Risk-weighted assets (2)
|$
|16,227,070
|$
|15,971,711
|$
|14,770,750
|$
|16,227,070
|$
|14,770,750
|GAAP net income
|$
|71,746
|$
|62,786
|$
|77,944
|$
|221,350
|$
|152,289
|Add:
|Amortization of intangibles (net of tax)
|2,084
|2,182
|2,595
|6,572
|8,152
|Tangible net income
|$
|73,830
|$
|64,968
|$
|80,539
|$
|227,922
|$
|160,441
|Tangible Ratios
|Return on tangible common equity
|15.05
|%
|13.58
|%
|17.56
|%
|15.49
|%
|11.66
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|15.13
|%
|13.58
|%
|17.88
|%
|15.84
|%
|12.12
|%
|Return on tangible assets
|1.29
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.00
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.55
|%
|8.47
|%
|8.58
|%
|8.55
|%
|8.58
|%
|Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (2)
|12.09
|%
|11.98
|%
|12.42
|%
|12.09
|%
|12.42
|%
|Tangible common book value (1)
|11.83
|11.55
|11.10
|11.83
|11.10
|Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases.
|(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end.
|Tier 1 common equity (2)
|$
|1,960,340
|$
|1,908,053
|$
|1,748,150
|$
|1,960,340
|$
|1,748,150
|Risk-weighted assets (2)
|16,227,070
|15,971,711
|14,770,750
|16,227,070
|14,770,750
|Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets (2)
|12.08
|%
|11.95
|%
|11.84
|%
|12.08
|%
|11.84
|%
|(2) September 30, 2021 figures are preliminary.
