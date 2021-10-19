checkAd

Old National's strong 3rd quarter driven by commercial loan growth of 7% annualized

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q21 net income of $71.7 million, diluted EPS of $0.43.
Adjusted1 net income of $71.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National's excellent 3rd quarter results were driven by multiple success factors, including strong commercial loan growth, good deposit growth, increased fee income, reduced expenses and strong credit metrics," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "In addition, we continued to make smooth, steady progress throughout the quarter on activities related to our merger of equals with First Midwest Bank, which we expect to be completed as soon as we receive Federal Reserve approval. As previously disclosed, we have already received approval from the OCC."

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net income
  • Net income of $71.7 million
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.43
   
Net interest
income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $155.1 million compared to $153.4 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis of 2.92% compared to 2.91%
   
Operating
Performance
  • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $88.3 million
  • Adjusted PPNR1 of $90.2 million
  • Noninterest expense of $121.3 million
  • Adjusted noninterest expense1 of $118.2 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 56.86%
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 55.38%
   
Loans and Credit Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $13,636.1 million compared to $13,834.8 million
    • Total commercial loans increased $171.7 million, excluding the $366.1 million decrease in PPP loans
  • Third-quarter total commercial production of $1.0 billion
  • Provision for credit losses was a recapture of $4.6 million
  • September 30 pipeline of $2.7 billion
  • Net recoveries of $3.0 million compared to net recoveries of $336 thousand
  • Non-performing loans of 0.94% of total loans compared to 1.03%
 
Return Profile & Capital
  • Return on average common equity of 9.48%
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 15.13%
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 15.16%
  • No shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter
   
Notable Items
  • $1.7 million in tax credit amortization
  • $1.4 million in merger charges

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported third quarter 2021 net income of $71.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

Included in the third quarter were pre-tax charges of $1.4 million for the pending merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $71.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

LOANS
Strong commercial production results in over 7% annualized commercial loan growth.

  • Period-end total loans were $13,636.1 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $198.7 million, or 5.7% annualized, when compared to the $13,834.8 million at June 30, 2021.
  • Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans declined $366.1 million to $354.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $721.1 million at June 30, 2021.
  • Excluding the $366.1 million decrease in PPP loans during the quarter, total loans increased $167.5 million, or 5.1% annualized.
  • Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans increased $171.7 million, or 7.4% annualized.
  • Total commercial loan production in the third quarter was $1.0 billion; period-end pipeline totaled $2.7 billion.
  • Consumer loans decreased $15.1 million to $1,564.2 million and residential mortgage loans increased $9.7 million to $2,224.8 million.
  • Average total loans in the third quarter were $13,687.3 million, a decrease of $308.0 million from the second quarter of 2021.
  • Excluding PPP loans, average total loans in the third quarter increased $185.8 million from the second quarter of 2021.

DEPOSITS
Total deposit growth bolstered by strong increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

  • Period-end total deposits were $18,196.1 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $327.2 million, or 7.3% annualized, when compared to the $17,868.9 million at June 30, 2021.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $297.8 million to $6,440.5 million at September 30, 2021 from $6,142.7 million at June 30, 2021.
  • On average, total deposits in the third quarter increased $122.9 million to $17,976.0 million, compared to $17,853.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income and margin both increase as funding costs stabilize.

  • Net interest income increased to $151.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $149.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased 1 basis point to 2.92% compared to 2.91% in the second quarter of 2021.
  • PPP interest and net fees combined were $12.2 million, or 16 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $11.9 million, or 9 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Accretion income was $3.0 million, or 6 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $5.1 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $2.3 million, or 4 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million, or 2 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The cost of total deposits remained unchanged at 0.06% in the third quarter of 2021 and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits also remained unchanged at 0.09%.

CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

  • Old National recorded a provision recapture in the third quarter of 2021 of $4.6 million, compared to $4.9 million in provision recapture recorded in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net recoveries in the third quarter were $3.0 million, compared to net recoveries of $336 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.
  • 30-89 day delinquencies were 0.10% at the end of the third quarter.
  • Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 0.94%.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of September 30, 2021, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $37.7 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses stood at $107.9 million, or 0.79% of total loans at September 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income increased primarily due to higher mortgage banking revenue.

  • Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $54.5 million, an increase of $3.0 million from the second quarter of 2021.
  • Mortgage banking revenue increased $3.0 million when compared to the second quarter of 2021, due primarily to a stabilizing pipeline valuation.
  • Gains on sales of debt securities increased $0.5 million when compared to the second quarter of 2021.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Decline in third quarter expenses due to reductions in personnel and occupancy expenses.

  • Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $121.3 million and included $1.4 million in diligence, integration and merger charges and $1.7 million in tax credit amortization.
  • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter was $118.2 million, compared to the $120.9 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The third quarter efficiency ratio was 56.86%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 55.38%.

INCOME TAXES

  • On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the third quarter was $21.2 million, resulting in a 22.8% FTE tax rate, compared to 21.7% in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Income tax expense included $1.5 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • At the end of the third quarter, preliminary total risk-based capital was 12.84% and preliminary regulatory tier 1 capital was 12.08%.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.55% at the end of the third quarter compared to 8.47% in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the third quarter.
  • A low loan to deposit ratio of 74.9%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 3Q21 Adjustments4 Adjusted 3Q21
Total Revenues (FTE) $ 209.6      $ (1.2 )   $ 208.4     
Less: Provision for Credit Losses 4.6      —      4.6     
Less: Noninterest Expenses (121.3 )   1.4      (119.9 )  
Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 92.9      $ 0.2      $ 93.1     
Income Taxes (FTE) (21.2 )   (0.1 )   (21.3 )  
Net Income $ 71.7      $ 0.1      $ 71.8     
Average Shares Outstanding 165,939      —      165,939     
Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.43      $ —      $ 0.43     

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 3Q21 2Q21
Net Interest Income $ 151.6      $ 149.9     
Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5      3.5     
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 155.1      $ 153.4     
Average Earning Assets $ 21,228.6      $ 21,095.3     
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 2.92  %   2.91  %  


($ in millions) 3Q21 3Q20
Net Interest Income $ 151.6     $ 145.6    
Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5     3.4    
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 155.1     $ 149.0    
Add: Total Noninterest Income 54.5     64.7    
Less: Noninterest Expense 121.3     120.2    
Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 88.3     $ 93.5    
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (1.2 )   (4.9 )  
Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges 1.4        
Add: ONB Way Charges     2.9    
Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 1.7     3.1    
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 90.2     $ 94.6    


($ in millions) 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20
Noninterest Expense $ 121.3     $ 129.6     $ 120.2    
Less: ONB Way Charges     (0.4 )   (2.9 )  
Less: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges (1.4 )   (6.5 )      
Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 119.9     $ 122.7     $ 117.3    
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (1.7 )   (1.8 )   (3.1 )  
Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 118.2     $ 120.9     $ 114.2    
Less: Intangible Amortization (2.8 )   (2.9 )   (3.4 )  
Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 115.4     $ 118.0     $ 110.8    
Net Interest Income $ 151.6     $ 149.9     $ 145.6    
FTE Adjustment 3.5     3.5     3.4    
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 155.1     $ 153.4     $ 149.0    
Total Noninterest Income 54.5     51.5     64.7    
Total Revenue (FTE) $ 209.6     $ 204.9     $ 213.7    
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (1.2 )   (0.7 )   (4.9 )  
Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $ 208.4     $ 204.2     $ 208.8    
Efficiency Ratio 56.86   % 62.05   % 55.93   %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 55.38   % 57.74   % 53.06   %

                

($ in millions) 3Q21 2Q21
Net Income $ 71.7     $ 62.8    
Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax5) 2.1     2.2    
Tangible Net Income $ 73.8     $ 65.0    
Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax5) (0.9 )   (0.5 )  
Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges (net of tax5) 1.1     4.9    
Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax5)     0.3    
Adjusted Tangible Net Income $ 74.0     $ 69.7    
Average Total Shareholders’ Equity 3,027.9     2,992.7    
Less: Average Goodwill (1,037.0 )   (1,037.0 )  
Less: Average Intangibles (38.6 )   (41.4 )  
Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,952.3     $ 1,914.3    
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.13   % 13.58   %
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.16   % 14.56   %

5 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, to review third-quarter 2021 financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (877) 660-9071 or International (929) 517-9523, Conference I.D. 4242648. A replay of the call will also be available from Noon Central Time on October 19 through November 2. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056, Conference ID Code 4242648.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $24.0 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years.  Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to Old National’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or Old National’s underlying assumptions; First Midwest’s and Old National’s beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding the proposed transaction, revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction; the expected cost savings, synergies and other anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.

Additionally, forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; Old National does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update such forward‐looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Old National. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Old National and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of the control of the parties. Caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between First Midwest and Old National; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against First Midwest or Old National; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated (and the risk that required regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction); the ability of First Midwest and Old National to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the proposed transaction; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where First Midwest and Old National do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate First Midwest’s operations and those of Old National; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; First Midwest’s and Old National’s success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by Old National’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; effects of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction on the ability of First Midwest and Old National to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; risks related to the potential impact of general economic, political and market factors on the companies or the proposed transaction and other factors that may affect future results of First Midwest and Old National; uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Midwest, Old National and the proposed transaction; and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of each of First Midwest’s and Old National’s Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2020, in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of each of First Midwest’s and Old National’s Quarterly Report on Form 10‐Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in other reports First Midwest and Old National file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

             
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
Income Statement            
Net interest income $ 151,572     $ 149,927     $ 145,573       $ 449,619     $ 435,015  
Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 3,501     3,470     3,379       10,471     10,069  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 155,073     153,397     148,952       460,090     445,084  
Provision for credit losses (4,613 )   (4,929 )         (26,898 )   39,495  
Noninterest income 54,515     51,508     64,759       162,735     180,722  
Noninterest expense 121,274     129,618     120,234       368,632     399,099  
Net income 71,746     62,786     77,944       221,350     152,289  
                                         
                                         
Per Common Share Data                                        
Weighted average diluted shares 165,939     165,934     165,419       165,862     166,370  
Net income (diluted) $ 0.43     $ 0.38     $ 0.47       $ 1.33     $ 0.92  
Cash dividends 0.14     0.14     0.14       0.42     0.42  
Common dividend payout ratio (2) 33   % 37   % 30   %   31   % 46 %
Book value $ 18.31     $ 18.05     $ 17.67       $ 18.31     $ 17.67  
Stock price 16.95     17.61     12.56       16.95     12.56  
Tangible common book value (3) 11.83     11.55     11.10       11.83     11.10  
                                         
                                         
Performance Ratios                                        
Return on average assets 1.20   % 1.06   % 1.40   %   1.25   % 0.95 %
Return on average common equity 9.48   % 8.39   % 10.79   %   9.85   % 7.11 %
Return on tangible common equity (3) 15.05   % 13.58   % 17.56   %   15.49   % 11.66 %
Return on average tangible common equity (3) 15.13   % 13.58   % 17.88   %   15.84   % 12.12 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 2.92   % 2.91   % 3.03   %   2.92   % 3.15 %
Efficiency ratio (4) 56.86   % 62.05   % 55.93   %   58.14   % 63.11 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.09 ) % (0.01 ) % (0.09 ) %   (0.03 ) % 0.04 %
Allowance for credit losses to ending loans 0.79   % 0.79   % 0.95   %   0.79   % 0.95 %
Non-performing loans to ending loans 0.94   % 1.03   % 1.15   %   0.94   % 1.15 %
                                         
                                         
Balance Sheet (EOP)                                        
Total loans $ 13,584,828     $ 13,784,677     $ 13,892,509       $ 13,584,828       $13,892,509  
Total assets   24,018,733       23,675,666       22,460,476         24,018,733       22,460,476  
Total deposits   18,196,149       17,868,911       16,506,494         18,196,149       16,506,494  
Total borrowed funds   2,536,303       2,559,113       2,725,731         2,536,303       2,725,731  
Total shareholders' equity   3,035,892       2,991,118       2,921,149         3,035,892       2,921,149  
                                         
                                   
Capital Ratios (3)                                  
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):                                  
Tier 1 common equity 12.08   % 11.95   % 11.84   %   12.08   % 11.84 %
Tier 1 12.08   % 11.95   % 11.84   %   12.08   % 11.84 %
Total 12.84   % 12.73   % 12.81   %   12.84   % 12.81 %
Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.54   % 8.38   % 8.15   %   8.54   % 8.15 %
                               
Total equity to assets (averages) 12.69   % 12.61   % 12.97   %   12.69   % 13.33 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.55   % 8.47   % 8.58   %   8.55   % 8.58 %
                   
                                         
Nonfinancial Data                                        
Full-time equivalent employees   2,410       2,465       2,484         2,410       2,484  
Banking centers   162       162       162         162       162  
                                   
(1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.                  
(2) Cash dividends per share divided by net income per share (basic).  
(3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.  
September 30, 2021 capital ratios are preliminary.            
(4) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and  
noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles
and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance.  
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis      EOP - End of period actual balances  


             
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
Interest income $ 162,026     $ 160,458     $ 160,086     $ 481,721     $ 490,059  
Less: interest expense 10,454     10,531     14,513     32,102     55,044  
Net interest income 151,572     149,927     145,573     449,619     435,015  
Provision for credit losses (4,613 )   (4,929 )       (26,898 )   39,495  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 156,185     154,856     145,573     476,517     395,520  
Wealth management fees 10,134     10,734     9,239     30,576     27,547  
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,926     8,514     8,698     25,564     26,357  
Debit card and ATM fees 4,942     5,583     5,276     15,668     15,106  
Mortgage banking revenue 10,870     7,827     18,110     35,222     46,542  
Investment product fees 6,475     6,042     5,351     18,381     16,070  
Capital markets income 6,017     5,871     5,428     15,603     15,935  
Company-owned life insurance 2,355     2,783     2,830     7,852     8,878  
Other income 3,589     3,462     4,906     9,977     13,681  
Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 1,207     692     4,921     3,892     10,606  
Total noninterest income 54,515     51,508     64,759     162,735     180,722  
Salaries and employee benefits 71,005     72,640     69,860     211,762     215,589  
Occupancy 12,757     14,054     13,930     41,683     42,308  
Equipment 3,756     4,506     3,754     12,231     12,912  
Marketing 3,267     2,632     2,140     7,961     7,632  
Data processing 11,508     11,697     9,628     35,558     28,724  
Communication 2,372     2,411     2,241     7,661     7,335  
Professional fees 3,416     8,528     3,083     14,668     10,921  
FDIC assessment 1,628     1,226     1,319     4,461     4,942  
Amortization of intangibles 2,779     2,909     3,459     8,763     10,847  
Amortization of tax credit investments 1,736     1,813     3,115     4,751     8,917  
Other expense 7,050     7,202     7,705     19,133     48,972  
Total noninterest expense 121,274     129,618     120,234     368,632     399,099  
Income before income taxes 89,426     76,746     90,098     270,620     177,143  
Income tax expense 17,680     13,960     12,154     49,270     24,854  
Net income $ 71,746     $ 62,786     $ 77,944     $ 221,350     $ 152,289  
                                       
Diluted Earnings Per Share                                      
Net income $ 0.43     $ 0.38     $ 0.47     $ 1.33     $ 0.92  
                                       
Average Common Shares Outstanding                                      
Basic   165,258       165,175       164,773       165,144       165,748  
Diluted   165,939       165,934       165,419       165,862       166,370  
                                       
Common shares outstanding at end of period   165,814       165,732       165,333       165,814       165,333  


 
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2020
Assets          
Federal Reserve Bank account $ 600,581     $ 287,446     $ 87,682  
Money market investments 16,294     15,294     13,437  
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 1,803,273     1,657,079     501,771  
Mortgage-backed securities 3,354,701     3,280,983     3,382,280  
States and political subdivisions 1,609,283     1,567,931     1,426,495  
Other securities 442,503     441,037     462,958  
Total investments 7,209,760     6,947,030     5,773,504  
Loans held for sale, at fair value 51,306     50,121     85,091  
Loans:          
Commercial 3,505,183     3,802,943     4,264,568  
Commercial and agriculture real estate 6,290,632     6,187,318     5,701,493  
Consumer:          
Home equity 554,322     549,951     549,115  
Other consumer loans 1,009,909     1,029,409     1,112,034  
Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 11,360,046     11,569,621     11,627,210  
Residential real estate 2,224,782     2,215,056     2,265,299  
Total loans 13,584,828     13,784,677     13,892,509  
Total earning assets 21,462,769     21,084,568     19,852,223  
           
Allowance for credit losses (107,868 )   (109,444 )   (131,388 )
Non-earning Assets:          
Cash and due from banks 180,583     188,391     229,631  
Premises and equipment, net 476,036     484,879     463,253  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 69,912     72,207     77,482  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,074,245     1,077,024     1,086,252  
Company-owned life insurance 461,310     459,565     455,975  
Other assets 401,746     418,476     427,048  
Total non-earning assets 2,663,832     2,700,542     2,739,641  
Total assets $ 24,018,733     $ 23,675,666     $ 22,460,476  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,440,526     $ 6,142,724     $ 5,463,007  
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts 4,956,012     4,921,430     4,588,432  
Savings accounts 3,708,807     3,675,701     3,287,302  
Money market accounts 2,097,967     2,126,537     1,904,404  
Other time deposits 992,837     1,002,519     1,206,658  
Total core deposits 18,196,149     17,868,911     16,449,803  
Brokered deposits         56,691  
Total deposits 18,196,149     17,868,911     16,506,494  
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 34     1,523     1,259  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 375,247     396,129     399,141  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,890,054     1,891,143     2,087,648  
Other borrowings 270,968     270,318     237,683  
Total borrowed funds 2,536,303     2,559,113     2,725,731  
Operating lease liabilities 76,771     81,333     88,552  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 173,618     175,191     218,550  
Total liabilities 20,982,841     20,684,548     19,539,327  
Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,979,082     2,928,856     2,771,865  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 56,810     62,262     149,284  
Total shareholders' equity 3,035,892     2,991,118     2,921,149  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,018,733     $ 23,675,666     $ 22,460,476  


                         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   September 30, 2020
    Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning                        
investments   $ 467,572     $ 177   0.15 %   $ 232,723     $ 48   0.08 %   $ 137,880     $ 59   0.17 %
Investments:                        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   1,730,553     6,968   1.61 %   1,637,396     5,967   1.46 %   454,005     2,457   2.17 %
Mortgage-backed securities   3,313,027     14,509   1.75 %   3,287,254     15,067   1.83 %   3,342,284     17,478   2.09 %
States and political subdivisions   1,586,743     12,609   3.18 %   1,503,447     12,364   3.29 %   1,383,765     11,860   3.43 %
Other securities   443,393     2,638   2.38 %   439,197     2,690   2.45 %   487,405     2,922   2.40 %
Total investments   7,073,716     36,724   2.08 %   6,867,294     36,088   2.10 %   5,667,459     34,717   2.45 %
Loans: (2)                        
Commercial   3,645,197     36,139   3.88 %   4,019,553     34,715   3.42 %   4,274,894     33,223   3.04 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate   6,200,144     57,820   3.65 %   6,146,057     57,655   3.71 %   5,546,486     55,891   3.94 %
Consumer:                        
Home equity   549,229     4,448   3.21 %   538,999     4,201   3.13 %   551,380     4,336   3.13 %
Other consumer loans   1,018,385     9,690   3.77 %   1,034,439     9,747   3.78 %   1,120,681     11,635   4.13 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   11,412,955     108,097   3.76 %   11,739,048     106,318   3.63 %   11,493,441     105,085   3.64 %
Residential real estate loans   2,274,347     20,529   3.61 %   2,256,215     21,474   3.81 %   2,355,512     23,604   4.01 %
                         
Total loans   13,687,302     128,626   3.70 %   13,995,263     127,792   3.62 %   13,848,953     128,689   3.66 %
                         
Total earning assets   $ 21,228,590     $ 165,527   3.08 %   $ 21,095,280     $ 163,928   3.09 %   $ 19,654,292     $ 163,465   3.29 %
                         
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (111,216 )         (117,020 )         (132,447 )      
                         
Non-earning Assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 272,855           $ 238,326           $ 346,343        
Other assets   2,479,079           2,520,937           2,405,517        
                         
Total assets   $ 23,869,308           $ 23,737,523           $ 22,273,705        
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 4,873,914     $ 484   0.04 %   $ 4,948,773     $ 513   0.04 %   $ 4,607,427     $ 886   0.08 %
Savings accounts   3,678,944     500   0.05 %   3,647,952     492   0.05 %   3,232,375     634   0.08 %
Money market accounts   2,110,981     438   0.08 %   2,081,286     433   0.08 %   1,902,407     724   0.15 %
Other time deposits   998,060     1,156   0.46 %   1,024,777     1,293   0.51 %   1,253,058     2,852   0.91 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits   11,661,899     2,578   0.09 %   11,702,788     2,731   0.09 %   10,995,267     5,096   0.18 %
Brokered deposits         0.00 %   9,890     1   0.05 %   150,545     201   0.53 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,661,899     2,578   0.09 %   11,712,678     2,732   0.09 %   11,145,812     5,297   0.19 %
                         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   689       0.00 %   1,460       0.02 %   18,347     12   0.25 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   384,724     90   0.09 %   406,251     95   0.09 %   385,149     160   0.16 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,890,916     5,326   1.12 %   1,906,078     5,218   1.10 %   2,021,468     6,709   1.32 %
Other borrowings   270,597     2,460   3.64 %   269,259     2,486   3.69 %   237,811     2,335   3.93 %
Total borrowed funds   2,546,926     7,876   1.23 %   2,583,048     7,799   1.21 %   2,662,775     9,216   1.38 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 14,208,825     $ 10,454   0.29 %   $ 14,295,726     $ 10,531   0.30 %   $ 13,808,587     $ 14,513   0.42 %
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
Demand deposits   $ 6,314,100           $ 6,140,424           $ 5,291,037        
Other liabilities   318,448           308,680           284,536        
Shareholders' equity   3,027,935           2,992,693           2,889,545        
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 23,869,308           $ 23,737,523           $ 22,273,705        
                         
Net interest rate spread       2.79 %       2.79 %       2.87 %
                         
Net interest margin (FTE)       2.92 %       2.91 %       3.03 %
                         
FTE adjustment     $ 3,501         $ 3,470         $ 3,379    
                         
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).  
(2) Includes loans held for sale.  


                 
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
                 
    Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2021   September 30, 2020
    Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning                
investments   $ 357,151     $ 313   0.12 %   $ 94,149     $ 442   0.63 %
Investments:                
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   1,509,931     17,820   1.57 %   513,055     9,187   2.39 %
Mortgage-backed securities   3,304,200     45,408   1.83 %   3,231,439     54,474   2.25 %
States and political subdivisions   1,523,175     37,174   3.25 %   1,317,136     35,026   3.55 %
Other securities   445,298     8,071   2.42 %   493,016     9,361   2.53 %
Total investments   $ 6,782,604     $ 108,473   2.13 %   $ 5,554,646     $ 108,048   2.59 %
Loans: (2)                
Commercial   3,878,630     106,421   3.62 %   3,745,803     94,005   3.30 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate   6,109,795     171,221   3.70 %   5,359,254     176,337   4.32 %
Consumer:                
Home equity   544,111     12,801   3.15 %   554,800     14,180   3.41 %
Other consumer loans   1,037,038     29,613   3.82 %   1,141,399     35,384   4.14 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   11,569,574     320,056   3.70 %   10,801,256     319,906   3.96 %
Residential real estate loans   2,268,142     63,350   3.72 %   2,365,037     71,732   4.04 %
                 
Total loans   13,837,716     383,406   3.67 %   13,166,293     391,638   3.93 %
                 
Total earning assets   $ 20,977,471     $ 492,192   3.11 %   $ 18,815,088     $ 500,128   3.52 %
                 
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (120,619 )         (107,860 )      
                 
Non-earning Assets:                
Cash and due from banks   $ 266,543           $ 322,318        
Other assets   2,495,512           2,392,893        
                 
Total assets   $ 23,618,907           $ 21,422,439        
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 4,895,539     $ 1,608   0.04 %   $ 4,381,919     $ 4,820   0.15 %
Savings accounts   3,608,078     1,479   0.05 %   3,040,889     2,669   0.12 %
Money market accounts   2,060,325     1,293   0.08 %   1,843,902     4,141   0.30 %
Other time deposits   1,034,389     4,058   0.52 %   1,397,222     11,823   1.13 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits   11,598,331     8,438   0.10 %   10,663,932     23,453   0.29 %
Brokered deposits   55,312     31   0.08 %   101,112     940   1.24 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,653,643     8,469   0.10 %   10,765,044     24,393   0.30 %
                 
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   1,096       0.00 %   184,397     1,296   0.94 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   396,495     305   0.10 %   355,039     729   0.27 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,907,322     15,953   1.12 %   2,043,617     21,321   1.39 %
Other borrowings   267,650     7,375   3.67 %   243,255     7,305   4.00 %
Total borrowed funds   2,572,563     23,633   1.23 %   2,826,308     30,651   1.45 %
                 
Total interest-bearing liabilities   14,226,206     32,102   0.30 %   13,591,352     55,044   0.54 %
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Demand deposits   $ 6,072,310           $ 4,710,969        
Other liabilities   323,310           263,841        
Shareholders' equity   2,997,081           2,856,277        
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 23,618,907           $ 21,422,439        
                 
Net interest rate spread       2.81 %       2.98 %
                 
Net interest margin (FTE)       2.92 %       3.15 %
                 
FTE adjustment     $ 10,471         $ 10,069    
                 
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
(2) Includes loans held for sale.                


             
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
             
Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 109,444     $ 114,037     $ 128,394       $ 131,388     $ 54,619    
Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 01/01/2020                   41,347    
             
Provision for credit losses (4,613 )   (4,929 )         (26,898 )   39,495    
             
Gross charge-offs (1,215 )   (980 )   (4,169 )     (3,765 )   (14,846 )  
Gross recoveries 4,252     1,316     7,163       7,143     10,773    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries 3,037     336     2,994       3,378     (4,073 )  
             
Ending allowance for credit losses $ 107,868     $ 109,444     $ 131,388       $ 107,868     $ 131,388    
             
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1) (0.09 ) % (0.01 ) % (0.09 ) %   (0.03 ) % 0.04   %
             
Average loans outstanding (1) $ 13,675,436     $ 13,984,295     $ 13,827,019       $ 13,824,569     $ 13,150,805    
             
EOP loans outstanding (1) 13,584,828     13,784,677     13,892,509       13,584,828     13,892,509    
             
Allowance for credit losses / EOP loans (1) 0.79   % 0.79   % 0.95   %   0.79   % 0.95   %
             
Underperforming Assets:            
Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 113     $ 9     $ 90       $ 113     $ 90    
             
Non-performing loans:            
Nonaccrual loans (2) 111,586     128,268     137,611       111,586     137,611    
TDRs still accruing 16,420     14,222     22,037       16,420     22,037    
Total non-performing loans 128,006     142,490     159,648       128,006     159,648    
             
Foreclosed properties 1,943     520     1,248       1,943     1,248    
             
Total underperforming assets $ 130,062     $ 143,019     $ 160,986       $ 130,062     $ 160,986    
             
Classified and Criticized Assets:            
Nonaccrual loans (2) 111,586     128,268     137,611       111,586     137,611    
Substandard accruing loans 164,192     160,995     189,524       164,192     189,524    
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 113     9     90       113     90    
Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 275,891     $ 289,272     $ 327,225       $ 275,891     $ 327,225    
             
Other classified assets 4,300     4,305     3,860       4,300     3,860    
Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 240,215     228,264     272,859       240,215     272,859    
             
Total classified and criticized assets $ 520,406     $ 521,841     $ 603,944       $ 520,406     $ 603,944    
             
Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1) 0.94   % 1.03   % 1.15   %   0.94   % 1.15   %
             
Allowance to non-performing loans 84   % 77   % 82   %   84   % 82   %
             
Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1) 0.96   % 1.04   % 1.16   %   0.96   % 1.16   %
             
EOP total assets $ 24,018,733     $ 23,675,666     $ 22,460,476       $ 24,018,733     $ 22,460,476    
             
Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.54   % 0.60   % 0.72   %   0.54   % 0.72   %
             
EOP - End of period actual balances            
(1) Excludes loans held for sale.        
(2) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $12.8 million at September 30, 2021, $13.6 million at June 30, 2021, and $7.7 million at September 30, 2020.


             
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
  2021 2021 2020   2021 2020
Actual End of Period Balances            
GAAP shareholders' equity $ 3,035,892   $ 2,991,118   $ 2,921,149     $ 3,035,892   $ 2,921,149  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill 1,036,994   1,036,994   1,036,994     1,036,994   1,036,994  
Intangibles 37,251   40,030   49,258     37,251   49,258  
  1,074,245   1,077,024   1,086,252     1,074,245   1,086,252  
             
Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,961,647   $ 1,914,094   $ 1,834,897     $ 1,961,647   $ 1,834,897  
             
Average Balances            
GAAP shareholders' equity $ 3,027,935   $ 2,992,693   $ 2,889,545     $ 2,997,081   $ 2,856,277  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill 1,036,994   1,036,994   1,036,994     1,036,994   1,036,994  
Intangibles 38,585   41,410   50,926     41,447   54,488  
  1,075,579   1,078,404   1,087,920     1,078,441   1,091,482  
             
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,952,356   $ 1,914,289   $ 1,801,625     $ 1,918,640   $ 1,764,795  
             
Actual End of Period Balances            
GAAP assets $ 24,018,733   $ 23,675,666   $ 22,460,476     $ 24,018,733   $ 22,460,476  
             
Add:            
Trust overdrafts 116   24   17     116   17  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill 1,036,994   1,036,994   1,036,994     1,036,994   1,036,994  
Intangibles 37,251   40,030   49,258     37,251   49,258  
  1,074,245   1,077,024   1,086,252     1,074,245   1,086,252  
             
Tangible assets $ 22,944,604   $ 22,598,666   $ 21,374,241     $ 22,944,604   $ 21,374,241  
             
Risk-weighted assets (2) $ 16,227,070   $ 15,971,711   $ 14,770,750     $ 16,227,070   $ 14,770,750  
             
GAAP net income $ 71,746   $ 62,786   $ 77,944     $ 221,350   $ 152,289  
             
Add:            
Amortization of intangibles (net of tax) 2,084   2,182   2,595     6,572   8,152  
             
Tangible net income $ 73,830   $ 64,968   $ 80,539     $ 227,922   $ 160,441  
             
Tangible Ratios            
Return on tangible common equity 15.05 % 13.58 % 17.56 %   15.49 % 11.66 %
Return on average tangible common equity 15.13 % 13.58 % 17.88 %   15.84 % 12.12 %
Return on tangible assets 1.29 % 1.15 % 1.51 %   1.32 % 1.00 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.55 % 8.47 % 8.58 %   8.55 % 8.58 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.09 % 11.98 % 12.42 %   12.09 % 12.42 %
Tangible common book value (1) 11.83   11.55   11.10     11.83   11.10  
             
Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases.  
(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end.  
             
Tier 1 common equity (2) $ 1,960,340   $ 1,908,053   $ 1,748,150     $ 1,960,340   $ 1,748,150  
             
Risk-weighted assets (2) 16,227,070   15,971,711   14,770,750     16,227,070   14,770,750  
             
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.08 % 11.95 % 11.84 %   12.08 % 11.84 %
             
(2) September 30, 2021 figures are preliminary.            
             

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366





Disclaimer

Old National's strong 3rd quarter driven by commercial loan growth of 7% annualized

