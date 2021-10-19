Agiliti Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”) today announced that the company will release its third quarter results after the market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-300-8521 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6026. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 10160759. The replay will be available until November 16, 2021.