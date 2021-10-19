checkAd

Kansas City Southern Reports Third Quarter Results

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) reported revenues of $744.0 million, an increase of 13% from third quarter 2020. Overall, carload volumes were down 3% compared to prior year primarily due to the following commercial impacts:

  • Auto plant shutdowns driven by a global microchip shortage;
  • Service interruptions at Lázaro Cárdenas due to KCSM right-of-way blockages resulting from teachers' protests; and
  • Increased regulation of refined fuel product shipments into Mexico resulting in supply chain disruptions.

Third Quarter 2021

Third quarter revenues were $744.0 million, an increase of 13% primarily resulting from mix, higher fuel surcharge, and the strengthening of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar.

Third quarter operating expenses were $492.1 million, including $36.5 million in merger costs. Operating income was $251.9 million and the reported operating ratio was 66.1%. Third quarter net income was $156.5 million, or $1.71 per diluted share. Adjusted third quarter operating income, operating ratio, net income, and diluted earnings per share were as follows:

(in millions, except operating ratio and diluted earnings per share)

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

 

Operating
Income

 

Operating
Ratio

 

Net Income

 

Diluted Earnings
per Share

GAAP Operating Results

 

$

251.9

 

 

66.1

%

 

$

156.5

 

 

$

1.71

 

Merger Costs

 

36.5

 

 

(4.9

)%

 

28.2

 

 

0.31

 

Other Adjustments, Net

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Results (non-GAAP)

 

$

288.4

 

 

61.2

%

 

$

185.0

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See following pages for reconciliations to GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“We are encouraged that despite several commercial headwinds, our network is performing extremely well and we are delivering near record velocity and dwell,” stated Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, KCS president and chief executive officer. "Underlying industrial demand is strong, and KCS has maintained resources to prioritize customer service as volumes return to the network. As certain supply chain disruptions are resolved and our revenue environment improves, our network will be well-positioned to handle incremental volume while continuing to provide premium service to our customers.

“We are also very pleased to have announced our combination with Canadian Pacific, creating the first single-line rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada. This historic combination will enhance competition, create new options for customers, and support economic growth in North America."

For more information on the transaction and the benefits it is expected to bring to the full range of stakeholders, visit FutureForFreight.com.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the accompanying third quarter 2021 earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. KCS management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used to review and in certain cases manage the Company's business fall within the meaning of Regulation G (Disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures) and may provide its users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison when reviewing the Company's results. KCS management uses non-GAAP information in its planning and forecasting processes and to further analyze its own financial trends and operational performance, as well as making financial comparisons to prior periods presented on a similar basis. Management believes investors and users of the Company's financial information should consider all of the above factors when evaluating KCS's results.

These non-GAAP measures should be viewed as a supplement and not considered a substitute for GAAP measures. Some of KCS's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures.

GAAP Reconciliations

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

 

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share to

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

Income
Before
Income
Taxes

 

Income Tax
Expense

 

Net
Income

 

Diluted
Earnings
per Share

As reported

$

216.7

 

 

$

60.2

 

 

$

156.5

 

 

 

$

1.71

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merger costs

36.5

 

 

8.3

 

 

28.2

 

 

 

0.31

 

Foreign exchange loss

0.5

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

$

253.7

 

 

$

68.7

 

 

185.0

 

 

 

 

Less: Noncontrolling interest and preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

(0.4

)

 

 

 

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - see (a) below

 

 

 

 

$

184.6

 

 

 

$

2.02

 

GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Income
Before
Income
Taxes

 

Income Tax
Expense

 

Net
Income

 

Diluted
Earnings
per Share

As reported

$

238.7

 

 

 

$

48.5

 

 

 

$

190.2

 

 

 

$

2.01

 

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

0.5

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gain

(7.7

)

 

 

(2.3

)

 

 

(5.4

)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

Foreign exchange component of income taxes

 

 

 

(0.3

)

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

$

231.5

 

 

 

$

46.0

 

 

 

185.5

 

 

 

 

Less: Noncontrolling interest and preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

(0.5

)

 

 

 

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - see (a) below

 

 

 

 

$

185.0

 

 

 

$

1.96

 

 

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

Operating Expenses

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Operating expenses as reported

$

492.1

 

 

$

388.1

 

 

$

2,126.3

 

 

$

1,198.5

 

Adjustment for merger costs

(36.5

)

 

 

 

(776.6

)

 

 

Adjustment for restructuring charges

 

 

(0.5

)

 

 

 

(17.0

)

Adjusted operating expenses - see (b) below

$

455.6

 

 

$

387.6

 

 

$

1,349.7

 

 

$

1,181.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income as reported

$

251.9

 

 

$

271.5

 

 

$

73.2

 

 

$

740.7

 

Adjusted operating income - see (b) below

288.4

 

 

272.0

 

 

849.8

 

 

757.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating ratio (c) as reported

66.1

%

 

58.8

%

 

96.7

%

 

61.8

%

Adjusted operating ratio - see (b) and (c) below

61.2

%

 

58.8

%

 

61.4

%

 

60.9

%

(a)

The Company believes adjusted diluted earnings per share is meaningful as it allows investors to evaluate the Company’s performance for different periods on a more comparable basis by adjusting for the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that are not directly related to the ongoing operations of the Company. The income tax expense impacts related to these adjustments are calculated at the applicable statutory tax rate.

(b)

The Company believes adjusted operating expenses, operating income and operating ratio are meaningful as they allow investors to evaluate the Company's performance for different periods on a more comparable basis by adjusting for items that are not directly related to the ongoing operations of the Company.

(c)

Operating ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses by revenues; or in the case of adjusted operating ratio, adjusted operating expenses divided by revenues.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

KCS will also hold its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. eastern time. Shareholders and other interested parties are invited to participate via live webcast or telephone. To participate in the live webcast and to view accompanying presentation materials, please log into investors.kcsouthern.com immediately prior to the presentation. To join the teleconference, please call (844) 308-6428 from the U.S., or (412) 317-5409 from all other countries.

A replay of the presentation will be available by calling (877) 344-7529 from the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from Canada or (412) 317-0088 from all other countries and entering conference ID 10152592. The webcast replay and presentation materials will be archived on the company’s website.

About Kansas City Southern

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, management may make forward-looking statements orally or in other writing, including, but not limited to, in press releases, quarterly earnings calls, executive presentations, in the annual report to stockholders and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers can usually identify these forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "plans," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" or similar words. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could materially differ from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors or combination of factors including, but not limited to: the merger with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("CP") is subject to various closing conditions and there can be no assurances as to whether and when it may be completed; failure to complete the Company’s merger with CP could negatively impact the Company’s stock price and future business and financial results; Company’s stockholders cannot be sure of the value of the merger consideration they will receive from CP in the merger; lawsuits may be filed against the Company and/or CP challenging the transactions contemplated by the merger between, among others, the Company and CP; the shares of CP common stock to be received by the Company’s stockholders upon completion of the merger will have different rights from shares of the Company’s common stock; after completion of the merger, CP may fail to realize the projected benefits and cost savings of the merger; public health threats or outbreaks of communicable diseases, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including its variants) and its impact on KCS’s business, suppliers, consumers, customers, employees and supply chains; rail accidents or other incidents or accidents on KCS’s rail network or at KCS’s facilities or customer facilities involving the release of hazardous materials, including toxic inhalation hazards; legislative and regulatory developments and disputes, including environmental regulations; loss of the rail concession of Kansas City Southern’s subsidiary, Kansas City Southern de México, S.A. de C.V.; North American and global economic, political and social conditions; disruptions to the Company’s technology infrastructure, including its computer systems; increased demand and traffic congestion; the level of trade between the United States and Asia or Mexico; fluctuations in the peso-dollar exchange rate; natural events such as severe weather, hurricanes and floods; the outcome of claims and litigation involving the Company or its subsidiaries; changes in business strategy and strategic opportunities; competition and consolidation within the transportation industry; the business environment in industries that produce and use items shipped by rail; the termination of, or failure to renew, agreements with customers, other railroads and third parties; the satisfaction of by third parties of their obligations; fluctuation in prices or availability of key materials, fluctuations in commodity demand; in particular diesel fuel; access to capital; sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out business plans; services infrastructure; climate change and the market and regulatory responses to climate change; dependency on certain key suppliers of core rail equipment; changes in securities and capital markets; unavailability of qualified personnel; labor difficulties, including strikes and work stoppages; acts of terrorism or risk of terrorist activities, war or other acts of violence; and other factors affecting the operation of the business; and other risks identified in this news release, in KCS's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in other reports filed by KCS with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements reflect the information only as of the date on which they are made. KCS does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, developments, or other information.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kansas City Southern and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues

$

744.0

 

 

$

659.6

 

 

$

2,199.5

 

 

$

1,939.2

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

133.3

 

 

117.4

 

 

391.2

 

 

354.6

 

Purchased services

51.4

 

 

47.3

 

 

161.0

 

 

145.2

 

Fuel

78.0

 

 

50.8

 

 

227.9

 

 

165.2

 

Equipment costs

19.6

 

 

23.9

 

 

64.8

 

 

63.9

 

Depreciation and amortization

90.5

 

 

89.2

 

 

273.7

 

 

267.9

 

Materials and other

82.8

 

 

59.0

 

 

231.1

 

 

184.7

 

Merger costs

36.5

 

 

 

 

776.6

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

 

17.0

 

Total operating expenses

492.1

 

 

388.1

 

 

2,126.3

 

 

1,198.5

 

Operating income

251.9

 

 

271.5

 

 

73.2

 

 

740.7

 

Equity in net earnings (losses) of affiliates

3.8

 

 

(1.3

)

 

13.2

 

 

(0.1

)

Interest expense

(39.0

)

 

(39.5

)

 

(117.1

)

 

(111.8

)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(0.5

)

 

7.7

 

 

(1.0

)

 

(44.0

)

Other income, net

0.5

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.7

 

 

2.5

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

216.7

 

 

238.7

 

 

(31.0

)

 

587.3

 

Income tax expense

60.2

 

 

48.5

 

 

37.1

 

 

134.5

 

Net income (loss)

156.5

 

 

190.2

 

 

(68.1

)

 

452.8

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

0.3

 

 

0.4

 

 

1.2

 

 

1.5

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Kansas City Southern and subsidiaries

156.2

 

 

189.8

 

 

(69.3

)

 

451.3

 

Preferred stock dividends

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.2

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

156.1

 

 

$

189.7

 

 

$

(69.5

)

 

$

451.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

1.72

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

$

(0.76

)

 

$

4.76

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

1.71

 

 

$

2.01

 

 

$

(0.76

)

 

$

4.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

90,806

 

 

93,876

 

 

90,777

 

 

94,672

 

Effect of dilution

566

 

 

504

 

 

 

 

477

 

Diluted

91,372

 

 

94,380

 

 

90,777

 

 

95,149

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kansas City Southern and Subsidiaries

Revenue & Carload/Units by Commodity - Third Quarter 2021 and 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

Carloads and Units

 

 

 

Revenue per

 

 

 

(in millions)

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Carload/Unit

 

 

 

Third Quarter

 

%

 

Third Quarter

 

%

 

Third Quarter

 

%

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chemical & Petroleum

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chemicals

$

71.0

 

 

$

60.1

 

 

18

%

 

27.0

 

 

24.3

 

 

11

%

 

$

2,630

 

 

$

2,473

 

 

6

%

Petroleum

93.7

 

 

95.1

 

 

(1

%)

 

41.8

 

 

48.5

 

 

(14

%)

 

2,242

 

 

1,961

 

 

14

%

Plastics

39.4

 

 

36.7

 

 

7

%

 

18.1

 

 

18.7

 

 

(3

%)

 

2,177

 

 

1,963

 

 

11

%

Total

204.1

 

 

191.9

 

 

6

%

 

86.9

 

 

91.5

 

 

(5

%)

 

2,349

 

 

2,097

 

 

12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial & Consumer Products

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forest Products

71.6

 

 

59.6

 

 

20

%

 

26.7

 

 

25.3

 

 

6

%

 

2,682

 

 

2,356

 

 

14

%

Metals & Scrap

54.1

 

 

41.5

 

 

30

%

 

30.6

 

 

25.6

 

 

20

%

 

1,768

 

 

1,621

 

 

9

%

Other

33.3

 

 

25.3

 

 

32

%

 

21.7

 

 

22.8

 

 

(5

%)

 

1,535

 

 

1,110

 

 

38

%

Total

159.0

 

 

126.4

 

 

26

%

 

79.0

 

 

73.7

 

 

7

%

 

2,013

 

 

1,715

 

 

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agriculture & Minerals

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Grain

87.0

 

 

74.6

 

 

17

%

 

40.4

 

 

37.8

 

 

7

%

 

2,153

 

 

1,974

 

 

9

%

Food Products

35.4

 

 

38.2

 

 

(7

%)

 

13.1

 

 

15.3

 

 

(14

%)

 

2,702

 

 

2,497

 

 

8

%

Ores & Minerals

7.5

 

 

5.5

 

 

36

%

 

9.7

 

 

7.7

 

 

26

%

 

773

 

 

714

 

 

8

%

Stone, Clay & Glass

9.9

 

 

7.0

 

 

41

%

 

3.9

 

 

3.2

 

 

22

%

 

2,538

 

 

2,188

 

 

16

%

Total

139.8

 

 

125.3

 

 

12

%

 

67.1

 

 

64.0

 

 

5

%

 

2,083

 

 

1,958

 

 

6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Energy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility Coal

45.8

 

 

28.9

 

 

58

%

 

45.6

 

 

32.9

 

 

39

%

 

1,004

 

 

878

 

 

14

%

Coal & Petroleum Coke

12.8

 

 

10.2

 

 

25

%

 

15.4

 

 

13.5

 

 

14

%

 

831

 

 

756

 

 

10

%

Frac Sand

4.0

 

 

2.3

 

 

74

%

 

3.0

 

 

2.0

 

 

50

%

 

1,333

 

 

1,150

 

 

16

%

Crude Oil

12.0

 

 

5.4

 

 

122

%

 

9.4

 

 

3.1

 

 

203

%

 

1,277

 

 

1,742

 

 

(27

%)

Total

74.6

 

 

46.8

 

 

59

%

 

73.4

 

 

51.5

 

 

43

%

 

1,016

 

 

909

 

 

12

%

 

Intermodal

86.9

 

 

89.1

 

 

(2

%)

 

231.6

 

 

264.7

 

 

(13

%)

 

375

 

 

337

 

 

11

%

Automotive

40.1

 

 

48.5

 

 

(17

%)

 

22.4

 

 

32.1

 

 

(30

%)

 

1,790

 

 

1,511

 

 

18

%

TOTAL FOR COMMODITY GROUPS

704.5

 

 

628.0

 

 

12

%

 

560.4

 

 

577.5

 

 

(3

%)

 

$

1,257

 

 

$

1,087

 

 

16

%

Other Revenue

39.5

 

 

31.6

 

 

25

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

$

744.0

 

 

$

659.6

 

 

13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kansas City Southern and Subsidiaries

Revenue & Carload/Units by Commodity - Year to Date September 30, 2021 and 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

Carloads and Units

 

 

 

Revenue per

 

 

 

(in millions)

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Carload/Unit

 

 

 

Year to Date

 

%

 

Year to Date

 

%

 

Year to Date

 

%

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chemical & Petroleum

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chemicals

$

196.4

 

 

$

174.8

 

 

12

%

 

76.4

 

 

70.1

 

 

9

%

 

$

2,571

 

 

$

2,494

 

 

3

%

Petroleum

361.8

 

 

261.5

 

 

38

%

 

161.9

 

 

131.7

 

 

23

%

 

2,235

 

 

1,986

 

 

13

%

Plastics

109.7

 

 

112.7

 

 

(3

%)

 

53.6

 

 

56.2

 

 

(5

%)

 

2,047

 

 

2,005

 

 

2

%

Total

667.9

 

 

549.0

 

 

22

%

 

291.9

 

 

258.0

 

 

13

%

 

2,288

 

 

2,128

 

 

8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial & Consumer Products

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forest Products

191.9

 

 

186.3

 

 

3

%

 

75.0

 

 

76.9

 

 

(2

%)

 

2,559

 

 

2,423

 

 

6

%

Metals & Scrap

151.4

 

 

144.2

 

 

5

%

 

85.2

 

 

80.4

 

 

6

%

 

1,777

 

 

1,794

 

 

(1

%)

Other

94.3

 

 

75.5

 

 

25

%

 

65.5

 

 

67.8

 

 

(3

%)

 

1,440

 

 

1,114

 

 

29

%

Total

437.6

 

 

406.0

 

 

8

%

 

225.7

 

 

225.1

 

 

 

 

1,939

 

 

1,804

 

 

7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agriculture & Minerals

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Grain

250.6

 

 

216.5

 

 

16

%

 

116.8

 

 

106.2

 

 

10

%

 

2,146

 

 

2,039

 

 

5

%

Food Products

109.0

 

 

119.9

 

 

(9

%)

 

41.6

 

 

47.0

 

 

(11

%)

 

2,620

 

 

2,551

 

 

3

%

Ores & Minerals

18.8

 

 

16.6

 

 

13

%

 

24.7

 

 

22.4

 

 

10

%

 

761

 

 

741

 

 

3

%

Stone, Clay & Glass

25.7

 

 

21.2

 

 

21

%

 

10.6

 

 

9.2

 

 

15

%

 

2,425

 

 

2,304

 

 

5

%

Total

404.1

 

 

374.2

 

 

8

%

 

193.7

 

 

184.8

 

 

5

%

 

2,086

 

 

2,025

 

 

3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Energy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utility Coal

108.7

 

 

75.7

 

 

44

%

 

122.2

 

 

87.7

 

 

39

%

 

890

 

 

863

 

 

3

%

Coal & Petroleum Coke

35.2

 

 

31.3

 

 

12

%

 

42.5

 

 

43.0

 

 

(1

%)

 

828

 

 

728

 

 

14

%

Frac Sand

11.6

 

 

7.8

 

 

49

%

 

9.0

 

 

6.6

 

 

36

%

 

1,289

 

 

1,182

 

 

9

%

Crude Oil

31.1

 

 

27.6

 

 

13

%

 

24.4

 

 

15.9

 

 

53

%

 

1,275

 

 

1,736

 

 

(27

%)

Total

186.6

 

 

142.4

 

 

31

%

 

198.1

 

 

153.2

 

 

29

%

 

942

 

 

930

 

 

1

%

 

Intermodal

259.3

 

 

241.3

 

 

7

%

 

714.7

 

 

689.3

 

 

4

%

 

363

 

 

350

 

 

4

%

Automotive

133.6

 

 

118.0

 

 

13

%

 

76.5

 

 

75.9

 

 

1

%

 

1,746

 

 

1,555

 

 

12

%

TOTAL FOR COMMODITY GROUPS

2,089.1

 

 

1,830.9

 

 

14

%

 

1,700.6

 

 

1,586.3

 

 

7

%

 

$

1,228

 

 

$

1,154

 

 

6

%

Other Revenue

110.4

 

 

108.3

 

 

2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

$

2,199.5

 

 

$

1,939.2

 

 

13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

