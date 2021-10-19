Better Therapeutics Enrolls First Patient in Real-World Evidence Study with Catalyst Health Network Evaluating BT-001, a Prescription Digital Therapeutic for Type 2 Diabetes

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing cognitive behavioral therapy to address root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, in collaboration with Catalyst Health Network (“Catalyst”), today announced the first patient has been enrolled in a real-world evidence study to evaluate the long-term effectiveness and healthcare utilization changes associated with the use of BT-001 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The open-label study of patients with type 2 diabetes is actively recruiting from Catalyst’s primary care ecosystem to evaluate real world effectiveness of BT-001.

“We believe that to fundamentally change the trajectory of chronic, cardiometabolic diseases, a therapeutic must address the behavioral root causes rather than merely treating the symptoms of type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Mark Berman, chief medical officer of Better Therapeutics. “The delivery of a scalable, comprehensive behavioral therapy to patients could fundamentally and positively change the treatment of disease. The evaluation of long-term effectiveness and healthcare utilization changes in the Catalyst primary care setting will provide insight into the potential role of PDTs in treating behavior-driven diseases.”

“Incorporating digital therapeutics into our proven care model for diabetes patients represents another significant step that Catalyst is taking to ensure that patients have the resources they need to live their healthiest lives,” said Dr. Jeff Bullard, chief medical officer and executive director for Catalyst Health Network. “As we move from concept to reality on this work with Better Therapeutics, we’re eager to understand the impact that BT-001 will have on patient outcomes and healthcare costs as a prescribed, behavior-based therapeutic.”

The Better Therapeutics platform blends clinical, behavioral, and psychological inputs into a series of therapy lessons and skill-building modules. These are designed to isolate and shift the underlying thoughts and beliefs which guide diet and lifestyle behaviors that cause a wide range of cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. BT-001 is concurrently being evaluated in a potentially pivotal study as a prescribed treatment used under physician supervision for people with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. If positive, data from the pivotal study will be used by Better Therapeutics to support a regulatory submission for marketing authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).