TransAct Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results On November 9, 2021, Host Conference Call and Webcast

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 1-800-458-4121; and the conference ID number is 8161388. Please call ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.transact-tech.com (select “Investor Relations” followed by “Events & Presentations”); allow fifteen minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers on the call will be reserved for analysts and investors. Following its completion, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location. A replay of the call will also be available starting roughly 3 hours after the call has ended and will continue until Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call number is 1-844-512-2921 with pin 8161388.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated
 TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!, AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

BOHA! is a trademark of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. 2021 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

