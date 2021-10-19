checkAd

VMware Announces Record Date for Conditional Special Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) (“VMware”), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that October 29, 2021 has been set as the record date (the “Record Date”) for VMware’s $11.5 billion, conditional special dividend payable pro-rata to all VMware stockholders (the “Special Dividend”). The Special Dividend is payable in connection with the closing of the transactions contemplated by that Separation and Distribution Agreement, both originally announced on April 14, 2021, pursuant to which VMware will be spun-off (the “Spin-off”) from Dell Technologies Inc. (“Dell”). Payment of the Special Dividend remains subject to the Dividend Payment Conditions, as defined in the Separation and Distribution Agreement and described in VMware’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2021 and October 7, 2021.

The Special Dividend will be payable pro-rata to all VMware stockholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date. VMware will announce the per share dividend amount following the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the Record Date.

Shareholders of record of Dell common stock that are entitled to receive the distribution of VMware Class A common stock as part of the Spin-off will not be entitled to the cash dividend.

The payment date for the Special Dividend will be November 1, 2021 (the “Payment Date”), subject to satisfaction of the closing conditions.

Shares of VMware Class A common stock will trade with due bills from October 28, 2021, through and including the Payment Date of November 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be November 2, 2021 (the first trading day following the Payment Date).

U.S. Federal Tax Treatment of the Special Dividend

VMware currently estimates that, for federal tax purposes, 39.49% of the Special Dividend will be treated as a taxable dividend, with the other 60.51% of the Special Dividend being first treated as a return on capital to stockholders to the extent of their basis in VMware common stock, and thereafter as capital gain.

The tax treatment of the Special Dividend will be based on VMware’s current and accumulated earnings and profits through VMware’s fiscal year ending January 28, 2022 (“FY22”). The process of determining current and accumulated earnings and profits requires a final determination of VMware’s financial results for FY22 and a review of certain other factors. The determination will be based in part on factors that are outside of the control of VMware and which cannot be ascertained at this time. VMware does not expect the calculation of the portion that will be treated as a taxable dividend for federal tax purposes to be finalized until after the completion of FY22. Accordingly, the portion of the Special Dividend estimated to be a taxable dividend provided in this release is based upon currently available information and is subject to change.

