RSI CEO Richard Schwartz to Participate in the Milken Institute’s Global Conference

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI" or the “Company”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that CEO Richard Schwartz will participate in the Milken Institute’s Global Conference panel on “Streamer’s Global Dominance: Pulling the Future Forward” at 2:30pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Access to a live webcast of the presentation in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.rushstreetinteractive.com or via https://vimeo.com/event/1373044. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.