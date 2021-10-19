checkAd

Wejo Integrates With Microsoft Mapping Services to Provide Real-Time Transportation Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

Wejo, a global leader in connected vehicle data, today announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft through which Wejo’s real-time mapping and traffic data will be integrated with Microsoft mapping services to deliver enhanced accuracy, safety, and efficiency to its location services. The expansion of the strategic relationship follows the company’s previous announcement that Wejo will build its suite of data and intelligence solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Accounting quickly and accurately for new roads, routes, journey times, and travel disruption information is a challenging problem for mapping service providers. Wejo’s high-quality, proprietary data platform will enhance Microsoft Azure Maps and Bing Maps services with real-time, accurate information across the U.S. and Europe. This information includes live updates on street-specific traffic, brand new roads, and parking availability.

Utilizing more than 16 billion data points that Wejo collects in real-time each day across a growing network of over 11 million connected vehicles, Microsoft can enhance its mapping solutions to create a faster, smarter, and more cost-efficient driving experience. Additionally, Wejo’s proprietary data sets can help Microsoft perpetuate improved smart city applications in a consolidated, map-based application that allows for visualization of pertinent information crucial to its mapping users.

“We are thrilled that Wejo will enhance Microsoft’s mapping platform across its ecosystem of services and solutions,” said Richard Barlow, founder and CEO of Wejo. “This expanded integration, combined with Microsoft’s previous investment in Wejo, further validates our vision to transform the way connected vehicle data is utilized and distributed. We look forward to continuing to work with Microsoft to deliver new solutions and accelerated growth opportunities.”

”Azure and Bing Maps are the default location services for Microsoft’s ecosystem of services, platforms and applications, including Azure, Windows, Office, Bing, and many others”, said Donna Liu, Corporate Vice President, Maps at Microsoft. “Our customers, partners, and developers expect a world class offering, with highly accurate and fresh information. We look forward to leveraging Wejo’s data to enhance our maps.”

Wejo has also agreed to a business combination with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO), through which it will become a public company later this year.

Since announcing its definitive agreement to merge with Virtuoso, Wejo has established partnerships with leading companies across several industries that have invested in the company. In addition to Microsoft, Wejo has partnered with Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) to create an integrated data ecosystem for the automotive industry; Sompo Holdings (TYO: 8630) to bring the power of connected vehicle data to the APAC region; and General Motors (NYSE: GM). Separately, Wejo also has business relationships with 17 automotive OEMs.

