NextCure Announces Three New Members of its Scientific Advisory Board

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced the appointments of Elizabeth Jaffee, M.D., Ursula Matulonis, M.D., and Weiping Zou, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Ethan Shevach, M.D., will retire from the SAB. Drs. Lieping Chen, M.D., Ph.D., Mario Sznol, M.D., and Stephen Miller, Ph.D., will continue to serve on the SAB.



“With the addition of three new members to our Scientific Advisory Board, NextCure is well-positioned for the next stage of scientific discovery and clinical development,” said Solomon Langermann, Ph.D., NextCure’s chief scientific officer. “These individuals have impressive breadth and depth of clinical experiences across oncology and immunology and their counsel will be important for NextCure’s current and future clinical programs. We would like to thank Dr. Shevach for valuable contributions to our SAB.”