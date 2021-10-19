NextCure Announces Three New Members of its Scientific Advisory Board
BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat
cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced the appointments of Elizabeth Jaffee, M.D., Ursula Matulonis, M.D., and Weiping Zou, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).
Ethan Shevach, M.D., will retire from the SAB. Drs. Lieping Chen, M.D., Ph.D., Mario Sznol, M.D., and Stephen Miller, Ph.D., will continue to serve on the SAB.
“With the addition of three new members to our Scientific Advisory Board, NextCure is well-positioned for the next stage of scientific discovery and clinical development,” said Solomon Langermann, Ph.D., NextCure’s chief scientific officer. “These individuals have impressive breadth and depth of clinical experiences across oncology and immunology and their counsel will be important for NextCure’s current and future clinical programs. We would like to thank Dr. Shevach for valuable contributions to our SAB.”
- Professor Elizabeth Jaffee, M.D.
Dr. Jaffee is Deputy Director of the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Dana and Albert “Cubby” Broccoli Professor of Oncology at Johns Hopkins University and an international leader in immune based therapies. Dr. Jaffee’s research is focused on the development of novel vaccine approaches that overcome immune tolerance to cancers, and she has completed multiple studies testing an allogeneic tumor vaccine in patients with pancreatic cancer. She also established Johns Hopkins’ Cell Processing and Gene Therapy cGMP Facility, and currently holds six vaccine patents. Dr. Jaffee earned her M.D. from New York Medical College.
- Professor Ursula Matulonis, M.D.
Dr. Matulonis is Chief of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is the first recipient of the Brock-Wilson Family Chair at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Matulonis co-leads the Gynecologic Cancer Program within the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center and the Ovarian Cancer Specialized Program in Research Excellence (SPORE) grant from the National Cancer Institute. Her research is focused on developing new targeted therapies for gynecologic malignancies, with a specific interest in ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer. Dr. Matulonis earned her M.D. from the Albany Medical College.
