Gamida Cell to Present at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

19.10.2021   

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that data evaluating the company’s NAM-enabled NK cell platform will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021) taking place in Washington, DC, and virtually November 10-14, 2021.

Details about the SITC poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Cytotoxicity of nicotinamide enhanced natural killer cells GDA-201 is based on metabolic modulation as demonstrated by AI assisted analysis of NK cell transcriptome and metabolome
Abstract number: 217
Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST
Location: Hall E

Title: Nicotinamide rejuvenates ex-vivo expanded NK cells and enhances their tumor killing capacity
Abstract Number: 162
Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST
Location: Hall E

About GDA-201

Gamida Cell applied the capabilities of its nicotinamide (NAM)-enabled cell expansion technology to develop GDA-201, an innate NK cell immunotherapy for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumors in combination with standard of care antibody therapies. GDA-201, the lead candidate in the NAM-enabled NK cell pipeline, has demonstrated promising initial clinical trial results, as reported at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition1. GDA-201 addresses key limitations of NK cells by increasing the cytotoxicity and in vivo retention and proliferation in the bone marrow and lymphoid organs. Furthermore, GDA-201 improves antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and tumor targeting of NK cells. For more information about GDA-201, please visit https://www.gamida-cell.com.

GDA-201 is an investigational therapy, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is pioneering a diverse immunotherapy pipeline of potentially curative cell therapies for patients with solid tumor and blood cancers and other serious blood diseases. We apply a proprietary expansion platform leveraging the properties of NAM to allogeneic cell sources including umbilical cord blood-derived cells and NK cells to create therapies with potential to redefine standards of care. These include omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified NAM-enabled NK cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @GamidaCellTx.

